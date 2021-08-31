The fixture list was unkind to arsenal you could argue, but for me it's not the lack of points that would make me shudder if i were an arsenal fan, it's the level of performance, ie appalling, weak, clueless
i have no fucking idea what arteta is doing or trying to do, when he first went there i could see a plan, an approach, now i see a bunch of players devoid of a team or purpose
in fairness to arteta he hasn't had his first 11 out on a ptich this season (kinda presuming that, just going by what seems the likely 11 to me) and that could account for lack lustre or disjointed performances but not on the abysmal level they've shown in the league so far
the board have invested in him a fair bit this last window so you'd think a sacking wasn't on the cards, at least till xmas, but if they lose to norwich with a 'performance' of the level we've seen so far, he could be well fucked and i dont think the fan base would be upset either
the dude is seriously up against it already only 3 games in