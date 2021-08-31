« previous next »
Arteta has bought a lot of defensive players without really improving the defence hasn't he?
They'll be going for 3 cb's in a 5-3-2 post international break I'd say. They have players that suit this and who's defensive deficiencies will be somewhat compensated for by the switch.
I can tolerate Arsenal more than Utd, City, Chelsea and Spurs. But they're truly all over the place at the moment. They've spent a lot of money in the summer but does not appear to have improved ... and that's just on paper

I wish you guys the best of luck ... because you're going to need it
Quote from: Zee_26 on August 31, 2021, 03:00:13 pm
Arteta has bought a lot of defensive players without really improving the defence hasn't he?

Needs to be able to get them on the park together to really judge. He's not managed that this season.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 31, 2021, 08:10:43 am
To be honest I was giving him the benefit of the doubt last season. We started terrible but after Smith-Rowe was introduced & then Odegaard joined we were doing better. We were told this would be a big summer. I expected Saliba to come back & be introduced, I expected first team areas of weakness to be addressed, I expected lots to leave, we were told we had a plan & were going to be decisive this summer.

Instead, we've spent a lot of money, but we've barely actually improved the first team from last season, we've sent Saliba on loan without even actually assessing him pre season, we've managed to actually sell just 1 player, & we've started the season totally not prepared & on the back foot.

Now I know some of that he's been unlucky with, the market making it difficult to get players out the door, Covid & injury hit etc. However, some of the decisions are baffling. The Saliba decision, the decision to not only keep Xhaka but sign him to a new contract, the squad players we've signed instead of proper first team improvements. Even the last couple of days, rejecting money for Nketiah when he's out of contract in the summer, Maitland-Niles out the door then being told to stay, playing feckin Kolasinac against the champions when he's almost out the door, just looks like decision making all over the place.

I do think there's a decent first XI there, & we should start to see that after the international break, but squad wise we are still poor, & we've got a bunch of people that just don't want to be here. We've established ourselves as THE banter club, and everyone is queuing up to have a go, even the players.

Thanks for taking the time to explain it to me. Both yourself and The North Bank, respected members of this forum. It must be hard. We have seen the best and worst at this club and it is hard to take at times, but we choose to take it.

Didn't see all the Switzerland games but is it fair to say Xhaka had a good tournament. You are both saying the same thing about the club keeping him on is a mistake.

I am not sure if it is a possibility but maybe Arteta needs some help from some other people, so the World doesn't completely rest on his shoulders. I mean you are writing there is a decent 11 there, but the decisions are sometimes pressure made and thats where the problems can happen.

I don't know if id go as far as saying you are the banter club, but obviously the other lot in North London are going to be on cloud 9 at the moment. In time it will change. I am just surprised, as you probably are at what is happening. Anyway hope the result comes in the next game, just to give you a route out of this.
Quote from: The North Bank on August 31, 2021, 09:21:45 am
When he first got the job he looked like he has a plan, even if it was parking the bus, we won the cup and community shield. He has even gone backwards from then. Ill give him a chance to get his "best " team on the field. Thats Ben white and Gabriel, Partey and Lokonga, a fit Auba and Saka. Ive seen things turn around from far worse positions, but if I was to bet now Id say he wouldnt last the season. A shame because he was very likeable at one stage and Arsenal fans really want him to succeed, but Its becoming clear hes not experienced enough to get a big club out of trouble and the pressure is starting to get him, hes now making basic errors. I mean starting Kolasinac, or even Chambers and Cedric, pub players. We have better in the reserves .

Personally I think the decision to keep Xhaka and give him a new contract is probably a sackable offence alone, and hes made a few of those. Its a long way back for Arteta.


Thanks also for explaining. I put some comments above. Best of luck
The fixture list was unkind to arsenal you could argue, but for me it's not the lack of points that would make me shudder if i were an arsenal fan, it's the level of performance, ie appalling, weak, clueless

i have no fucking idea what arteta is doing or trying to do, when he first went there i could see a plan, an approach, now i see a bunch of players devoid of a team or purpose

in fairness to arteta he hasn't had his first 11 out on a ptich this season (kinda presuming that, just going by what seems the likely 11 to me) and that could account for lack lustre or disjointed performances but not on the abysmal level they've shown in the league so far

the board have invested in him a fair bit this last window so you'd think a sacking wasn't on the cards, at least till xmas, but if they lose to norwich with a 'performance' of the level we've seen so far, he could be well fucked and i dont think the fan base would be upset either

the dude is seriously up against it already only 3 games in
Granit Xhaka has refused to be vaccinated. You'll never guess what's happened to him on international duty...

That'll mean he'll miss the next 2 or 3 games for Arsen.-
Eh?  Oh, right.
I know he's clearly done alright for himself in life, but Xhaka is an absolute loser of a fella, isn't he.
Quote from: disgraced cake on September  2, 2021, 04:02:35 pm
I know he's clearly done alright for himself in life, but Xhaka is an absolute loser of a fella, isn't he.
the way he goes on in the press and the quote about the keys.. yeah
Quote from: tonysleft on September  2, 2021, 04:19:44 pm
the way he goes on in the press and the quote about the keys.. yeah
But you don't understand. His parents gave HIM the keys. When he was YOUNGER.  He obviously HAS to be captain of his club and country.
At least Arsenal can't be beaten this weekend, ever cloud eh?
Quote from: Ray K on September  2, 2021, 03:26:34 pm
Granit Xhaka has refused to be vaccinated. You'll never guess what's happened to him on international duty...

That'll mean he'll miss the next 2 or 3 games for Arsen.-
Eh?  Oh, right.

Cant believe they did not take the money for him when they had the chance.
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September  2, 2021, 06:51:19 pm
Cant believe they did not take the money for him when they had the chance.

This is Arsenal... in it's current state. Not taking money for him is EXACTLY what you would expect them to do
I might be getting this wrong but didn't the Premier League state they wanted all players vaccinated by October or something like that?
Quote from: Agent99 on September  2, 2021, 07:27:01 pm
I might be getting this wrong but didn't the Premier League state they wanted all players vaccinated by October or something like that?

Nope.

The PL floated an idea to have all players and supporters vaccinated. It never became policy.

Most PL clubs are not giving out the information on how many of their players are fully vaccinated, claiming those are private medical records.
This is Arsenal... in it's current state. Not taking money for him is EXACTLY what you would expect them to do

You would have thought they would have learned when to bin a player after the Ozil saga.
Quote from: 4pool on September  2, 2021, 08:11:34 pm
Nope.

The PL floated an idea to have all players and supporters vaccinated. It never became policy.

Most PL clubs are not giving out the information on how many of their players are fully vaccinated, claiming those are private medical records.
claiming they are private records? but they ARE  private personal medical records of information why on earth should anybodys be displayed?
Quote from: MrGrumpy on September  2, 2021, 09:29:27 pm
You would have thought they would have learned when to bin a player after the Ozil saga.

This is Arsenal... in it's current state :lmao they've learned nothing
Arsenal sign some 'classy' 'Techincal' midfielders, build them up to be the next big thing, they get thier arses handed to them, then quietly moved on. Arsenal for the last decade, every summer.

One of the best things about football, is the life cycle of Arsenal fans over a season.
Quote from: OOS on September  3, 2021, 10:45:48 am
Arsenal sign some 'classy' 'Techincal' midfielders, build them up to be the next big thing, they get thier arses handed to them, then quietly moved on. Arsenal for the last decade, every summer.

One of the best things about football, is the life cycle of Arsenal fans over a season.

The funny thing is, I was reading Brian Reade's book An epic Swindle about the Hicks and Gillett era. And he described the state of play going into 08-09 team by team. He described Arsenal as "as always in a never ending transition".


This was 2008.
Quote from: 4pool on September  2, 2021, 08:11:34 pm
Most PL clubs are not giving out the information on how many of their players are fully vaccinated, claiming those are private medical records.

Utter bollocks on their part or is the news somehow giving out private medical records when it reports cases, hospitalisations, death and vaccine levels?  :o
Quote from: Skeeve on September  3, 2021, 01:27:37 pm
Utter bollocks on their part or is the news somehow giving out private medical records when it reports cases, hospitalisations, death and vaccine levels?  :o
Not really the same thing
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  3, 2021, 01:57:10 pm
Not really the same thing

Believe it's the personal identification that's meant to be kept private...
Quote from: OOS on September  3, 2021, 10:45:48 am
Arsenal sign some 'classy' 'Techincal' midfielders, build them up to be the next big thing, they get thier arses handed to them, then quietly moved on. Arsenal for the last decade, every summer.

One of the best things about football, is the life cycle of Arsenal fans over a season.

I'll never forget the furore around Dani Ceballos after his first game for them. You'd have been forgiven for thinking they'd signed prime-Iniesta. I think they were playing Burnley (can you imagine).

Not a technical midfielder but I also remember their fans on Twitter a few years back bigging up Sead Kolainac as the signing of the season a few months in, largely because he'd signed on a free. Sadly for them, it also happened to be the season we signed Mo Salah and he seemingly broke every record under the sun.
The lad from Fray Bentos was also a sure thing to succeed. Is he still there?
With regards to why some are still backing arteta, I think it's a know thing that aacking the manager is always nearly bad. Not sure what the evidence is for hanging on to poor performing managers .

Also after an utterly shit first half of last season, they stormed the second half .
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on September  4, 2021, 10:29:50 am
The lad from Fray Bentos was also a sure thing to succeed. Is he still there?
He earned his crust the first season he was there, but never performed in big games when there was a lot at steak.
Oh, got bullied?
"We...are...staying up said we are staying up!"  8)
Quote from: ScottishGoon on September 12, 2021, 01:44:04 pm
"We...are...staying up said we are staying up!"  8)

 :lmao

:wellin
Did Arteta offer any more framing to his comments about this being his best week/10 days in the industry as a coach? Seems an odd thing to say after a narrow home win against one of the weakest sides in the division?
