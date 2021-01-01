You can't read anything into last night's game, we were playing kids in the main. What it did do is just lift a bit of gloom that had developed around the place, & act as a confidence booster for a few of the players. You can get trapped in that negative spiral if your not careful, you could see that even tonight, first 15mins we were poor, sloppy passing, heads down, but as soon as the goal went in you could almost see something lift.



Anyway, I still maintain we are not as bad when we have our first team playing, as we were first 2 games, however that highlights the squad depth is not good at all. Still got a few to come back as well. I just want to see a performance more than anything against City, have some organisation, some intelligence & some fight please!