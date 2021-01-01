« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1473 1474 1475 1476 1477 [1478]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4537089 times)

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59080 on: Today at 09:07:58 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 09:05:08 am
Who would have thought the one lesson Arteta had learnt well from Pep was to play the strongest team possible against minnows in the League Cup.

That was a team put out that screamed of a manager fearing the sack if they went out. Especially if they're beaten badly by City.

Pretty much everyone else rested a lot of players. It's a shame WBA just put their kids out as would have been a good tie if they'd gone for it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59081 on: Today at 09:09:01 am »
You can't read anything into last night's game, we were playing kids in the main. What it did do is just lift a bit of gloom that had developed around the place, & act as a confidence booster for a few of the players. You can get trapped in that negative spiral if your not careful, you could see that even tonight, first 15mins we were poor, sloppy passing, heads down, but as soon as the goal went in you could almost see something lift.

Anyway, I still maintain we are not as bad when we have our first team playing, as we were first 2 games, however that highlights the squad depth is not good at all. Still got a few to come back as well. I just want to see a performance more than anything against City, have some organisation, some intelligence & some fight please!
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59082 on: Today at 09:13:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:07:58 am
That was a team put out that screamed of a manager fearing the sack if they went out. Especially if they're beaten badly by City.

Pretty much everyone else rested a lot of players. It's a shame WBA just put their kids out as would have been a good tie if they'd gone for it.

We also made 7 changes from Chelsea game to be fair. Thing as well though, is that because the season has been stop start for most of our players, there's big players out there who needed minutes. Saka, Odegaard, Auba all need games, & confidence more than anything else.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:57 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59083 on: Today at 11:21:22 am »
Absolutely smashed them, cant really see anyone stopping us this season. Possibly PSG.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,807
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59084 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
I don't rate Arteta however it makes no sense at all to sack him at this point. They've had nightmares with Covid and one of the games they lost was against Chelsea. In terms of should Arteta have gone into the new season as manager? Well the second half of last season they got the 3rd most points. How horrific the first half of the season was probably disguised the improvement they made somewhat due to the mountain they had to make up.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,926
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59085 on: Today at 11:32:37 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:21:22 am
Absolutely smashed them, cant really see anyone stopping us this season. Possibly PSG.
Thoughts on Man City at the weekend?


Does their style suit you, or are they a worst case scenario?

What will the pressure be like on arteta if you lose, does he still have grace, or has patience run out?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,560
  • A manc
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #59086 on: Today at 11:35:51 am »
gotta be honest I fell for the Arteta hype. I thought there must be quite a lot this fella if Arsenal were going to make him Wenger's immediate successor and Pep had him as his right hand man right after his retirement. I'm sure there is a lot to his knowledge, but of course management is much more than that. Surprised its gone so badly.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
Pages: 1 ... 1473 1474 1475 1476 1477 [1478]   Go Up
« previous next »
 