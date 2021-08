Say whatever you want about arsenals best team posted on the last page and I agree but look at the one that started against Chelsea? It was extremely weak man for man and I think arteta should get a little bit of leeway here. That 11 was never beating that Chelsea team and would struggle to beat most if not all top half sides in the league.



The fact of the matter is they are seen as a big team even though the side theyíve put out is shocking and if they werenít called arsenal nobody would blink an eye at them losing those two games.



Iíd be shocked if somebody like Conte agreed to go in there which seems to be the hope. Thatís without mentioning the money theyíve spent this year. I donít think that money spent will improve them that much at all. Maybe top 6?