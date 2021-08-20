« previous next »
Crap bunch of signings.

£30m for Ramsdale is horrifying.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 07:02:21 pm
I'd prefer that the money was used to strengthen other positions. But i just can't believe so many in the game are so wrong.

Football a lot of the time reminds of that quote in All the President's Men: 'The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.'
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

I think Odegaard in a vacuum is a good singing.  It's just when you then combine it with their other signings and overall squad it really makes no sense how anything really fits together.  Is Saka going to be a RWB again or are you going to keep one of Auba/Lacazette permanently on the bench?  Doesn't a midfield where you are starting a duo of Xhaka/ElNeny/Partey scream mediocre at best?  Then Smith/Rowe and Odegaard are supposed to fill back and help?  Yeah I just don't see how this even makes them better than Leicester.  A lot of money to probably just contend with West Ham and Spurs for the Europa Conference spot.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 07:02:21 pm
I'd prefer that the money was used to strengthen other positions. But i just can't believe so many in the game are so wrong.

Of the people in football that you trust the judgement of, who has championed him?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 07:15:40 pm
I think Odegaard in a vacuum is a good singing.  It's just when you then combine it with their other signings and overall squad it really makes no sense how anything really fits together.  Is Saka going to be a RWB again or are you going to keep one of Auba/Lacazette permanently on the bench?  Doesn't a midfield where you are starting a duo of Xhaka/ElNeny/Partey scream mediocre at best?  Then Smith/Rowe and Odegaard are supposed to fill back and help?  Yeah I just don't see how this even makes them better than Leicester.  A lot of money to probably just contend with West Ham and Spurs for the Europa Conference spot.

The first choice team should look something like this hopefully.

Leno
Chambers / New Rb White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith-Rowe
Aubameyang / Lacazette

I want to see Partey fit. He looked our best player pre season, only to be injured by a clumsy tackle in the Chelsea game. If he can stay fit, I think Partey / Xhaka duo is fine, without being great.

This would rely on the 3 behind the striker to step it up a level in terms of goals, the forward himself finding form, & Pepe & Martinelli chipping in a fair few as well. Lots of if's & but's I agree.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 20, 2021, 07:17:32 pm
Of the people in football that you trust the judgement of, who has championed him?

Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.

People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.
It's crazy that Ramsdale has gone there but its even crazier that relegated and Championship side Sheffield United have managed to get £30m for him.

I mean Courtois went to Madrid for £35m. Even Ederson went to city for £35m.

Even going back to Villa for Martinez would have been a better move.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 07:53:07 pm
The first choice team should look something like this hopefully.

Leno
Chambers / New Rb White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith-Rowe
Aubameyang / Lacazette

I want to see Partey fit. He looked our best player pre season, only to be injured by a clumsy tackle in the Chelsea game. If he can stay fit, I think Partey / Xhaka duo is fine, without being great.

This would rely on the 3 behind the striker to step it up a level in terms of goals, the forward himself finding form, & Pepe & Martinelli chipping in a fair few as well. Lots of if's & but's I agree.

Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.

People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.

Whos that first choice XI better than?
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Nobody in the top 6.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Burnley, Newcastle and Southampton. So we at least know they probably won't be relegated.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?
Im not sure its much better than Everton.
Turns out Mikel kept the Arteta money for himself, explains why Bill couldnt find it.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 08:24:04 pm
Whos that first choice XI better than?

Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.
Quote from: Agent99 on August 20, 2021, 12:24:03 pm
xG is the biggest load of bollocks out there.
I'd say the £350m per week for the NHS might surpass that
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 08:59:13 pm
Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.

I don't really understand.  Does spending this money change the expectations or not?  What does this best XI do for Arsenal this year?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 08:59:13 pm
Didn't say its better than anyone's. But it's a similar team that finished the 2nd half of the season quite well. And I did list a list of caveats that need to happen for it to improve for this season.
Fair play, a Spurs-esque "finished the 2nd half of the season quite well" trophy it is then lad.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on August 20, 2021, 10:37:52 pm
I don't really understand.  Does spending this money change the expectations or not?  What does this best XI do for Arsenal this year?

Well like you've all said, it's certainly not going to get top 4. My expectations are better performances & a better points total than last season. If we do that, we shouldn't be too far from top 6.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 20, 2021, 10:53:53 pm
Fair play, a Spurs-esque "finished the 2nd half of the season quite well" trophy it is then lad.

Don't want a trophy mate. Just merley pointing out, in the same way you lost Van Dijk & Gomez you started conceding more & form dropped a bit, when we added Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, we started creating & scoring a bit more, & our form picked up a bit. Nothing more, nothing less.
Don't mind them. Let them take Man Utd's spot.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 11:19:53 pm
Just merley pointing out, in the same way you lost Van Dijk & Gomez you started conceding more & form dropped a bit, when we added Smith-Rowe & Odegaard, we started creating & scoring a bit more, & our form picked up a bit. Nothing more, nothing less.

Merley is a pompous twat...
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 11:19:53 pm
Well like you've all said, it's certainly not going to get top 4. My expectations are better performances & a better points total than last season. If we do that, we shouldn't be too far from top 6.

I guess it will be interesting if Edu and the Kroenke's see it this way with what has been spent.
If Southampton signed these two, Id imagine their fans would be a bit meh. Rudderless.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 12:32:37 am
I guess it will be interesting if Edu and the Kroenke's see it this way with what has been spent.

To be honest, if Edu or Kroenke were demanding top 4 this season they shouldn't have spent all the budget on 21 to 23 year olds.
White (23), Ramsdale (23), Odegaard (22). Lokonga (21). Tavares (21). Does that scream a strategy that top 4 has to happen this season, or a strategy to try & rebuild over the next 2-3 years?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 07:53:07 pm
Its just he's still only 23. He was a first choice Premier League keeper at 21, that's rare in itself. He has the most minutes of U23 goalkeepers in Europe. He seems highly rated within the England setup through the age groups. Supporters of the teams he plays for seem to rate him, that's even with the relegations. There's quotes from the likes of Klopp, Shearer etc praising him for individual performances. Our own David Seaman seems to rate him & seems happy at the transfer. He was talking about how when he signed for Arsenal the fans didn't want him & were singing for John Lukic.

None of these facts make him a good enough keeper to spend £30 million on.

Quote from: ScottishGoon on August 20, 2021, 07:53:07 pm
People talk about how good Martinez is now, but at 23 he was being farmed out on loan to Rotherham & Sheffield Wed. He's by no way without fault, but I certainly think the raw materials are there to work with.

The issue is you had worked on the raw materials, got him into an excellent goalie... then sold him for £10m less than his replacement cost and to, frankly, a rival.
I mean that's just another example how badly run Arsenal are that Martinez was being loaned out for ages all over the place. You had a talented player and either couldn't see it or couldn't find a way to integrate them. Lucky for him he got a break to.show what he can do I guess.
This is their level, its just normal that they arent very good anymore and will lose every 3rd game at least. Long long gone are the days of Thierry Henry. They will still win FA cups now and then though.
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 10:10:24 am
This is their level, its just normal that they arent very good anymore and will lose every 3rd game at least. Long long gone are the days of Thierry Henry. They will still win FA cups now and then though.
I've a strange feeling we will win the FA cup this year.  Also think it's the only trophy we'll win. So not sure if I want to be right.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:50:04 am
I mean that's just another example how badly run Arsenal are that Martinez was being loaned out for ages all over the place. You had a talented player and either couldn't see it or couldn't find a way to integrate them. Lucky for him he got a break to.show what he can do I guess.
The crazy thing is they sold him after he got into the team and outperformed Leno. Though I don't think anyone could have reasonably predicted the extent to which Leno was going to fall off.
I think Ramsdale will end up being a good transfer for them but Odegaard will be a total flop
Quote from: fucking appalled on August 20, 2021, 08:10:47 pm


can't stand that c*nt, A1 twat of the lowest order
