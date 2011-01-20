« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1466 1467 1468 1469 1470 [1471]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4518195 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,851
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58800 on: Today at 03:32:35 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:27:32 pm
Good price for Odegaard no?

Guess it depends how you view it: a normal market versus a depressed COVID one?

In either market one thing everyone can agree on is the fact that the likely Ramsdale fee is a shocking piece of business
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58801 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Arsenal are having a worse spell of not winning major trophies since their last league title, than we did.



At the start of 2007, we were 17 years in since our last league title. In that span we've won 1 European Cup, , 1 Cup Uefa, 3 FA Cups, 4 league cups. At the end of the years we made another EC final.

Since 2004, Arsenal have won 6 FA Cups, and got 1 EC final, 1 EL final. And they don't look like they'll be challenging for the league or for a EC in the foreseeable future.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,791
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58802 on: Today at 05:42:43 pm »
Theyre spending a lot of money for what doesnt look like a huge improvement but maybe if Arteta gets his signings theyll improve.
Logged

Offline Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58803 on: Today at 05:55:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:42:43 pm
Theyre spending a lot of money for what doesnt look like a huge improvement but maybe if Arteta gets his signings theyll improve.

Yeah, in a way it feels a bit reminiscent of our early days under Rodgers. It felt like we all heard Rodgers outline his big plans for the club, and the style of football we were meant to be playing. But for the most part, we spent a large part of that season just waiting for the words to be translated onto the pitch. Arteta likewise says a lot of the right things, but so far it's hard for me at least to see it on the field.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,331
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58804 on: Today at 06:08:40 pm »
Not sure Arteta even says the right things. His press conference before season opener wasnt exactly confidence inspiring. Saying hes unsure if Auba will ever get back to his best and he needs signings yadda yadda. It felt more like hes saying whatever things Pep says around the 70 mark of knockout ties to ensure things just keep kinda not working.
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58805 on: Today at 06:59:35 pm »
Happy with Odegaard. Badly needed more creativity. Still big holes elsewhere mind you.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58806 on: Today at 07:16:29 pm »
I swear nothing at Arsenal makes any sense anymore.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58807 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm »
Arsenal spend a lot of money with little return. Same with Odegaard, I don't see him being much influential in the PL especially under Arteta.

At the end Arsenal's biggest problem is the manager and not the players.
Logged
True North Strong

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58808 on: Today at 07:19:07 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 07:16:48 pm
Arsenal spend a lot of money with little return. Same with Odegaard, I don't see him being much influential in the PL especially under Arteta.

At the end Arsenal's biggest problem is the manager and not the players.

No, it's both.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,866
  • @tharris113
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58809 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Their transfer window reminds me of ours in 11/12. I don't know what they are doing or why. Ramsdale in particular has always seemed fucking crap to me.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,769
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58810 on: Today at 07:32:13 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:59:35 pm
Happy with Odegaard. Badly needed more creativity. Still big holes elsewhere mind you.

Good player...good price....you've done well there
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58811 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm »
Happy with the Odegaard signing , the 3 behind the front player are now the strongest part of the team. Smith Rowe left Saka right and Odegaard number 10. Rest of the team is a bit shit.
I didnt want Rammsdale but Leno has been seriously shit recently so its worth a try , and at 24m its less than previously reported.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,851
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58812 on: Today at 08:01:24 pm »
How have Arsenal managed to spend nearly £80m in this market on two players that they were only ever bidding against themselves for? And one of those players (Ramsdale) is forseeably a back-up for the next 12 months
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58813 on: Today at 08:39:37 pm »
I like the Odegaard signing for Arsenal, but it feels like it does not improve them at all (at the moment), for me him and ESR play the same position and are (at this moment) 6/10 players, they have huge potential, but they are not incredible so far and that is what it kinda feels in general with Arsenal, they have a lot of potential, many talents that are 6/10 and their best players are 7/10, so they are just mediocre because some players haven't hit their peak and others are past their peak. Don't know where they go from here, they need at least 1 or 2 superstars.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,720
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58814 on: Today at 08:41:34 pm »
Arsenal are shit
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58815 on: Today at 08:42:44 pm »
Odergaard is meh. Not convinced by him at all.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,568
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58816 on: Today at 08:58:54 pm »
White - £50m, Odegaard - £30m, Ramsdale - £30m, Lokonga - £15m.

That is some serious spending. I am guessing that Arsenal will be expecting some more outs in the last few days of the window to balance that a bit? Whos expected to leave?
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,574
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58817 on: Today at 09:04:12 pm »
Who on earth thinks Ramsdale is a decent keeper? 30m? Mental.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • JFT96
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58818 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:04:12 pm
Who on earth thinks Ramsdale is a decent keeper? 30m? Mental.

Is he really an upgrade on Leno? I dont think so
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,382
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58819 on: Today at 09:39:28 pm »
If someone had told me 5 years ago that Arsenal would fall this far down the pecking order I never would have believed them

I don't know what's gone wrong down there, but they bear little resemblance to the Highbury Arsenal that I once begrudgingly respected

I'm not just talking about their on pitch performances here. The whole culture of that club seems to have changed for the worse in recent years

The toxicity of AFTV and its impact on their fan base certainly hasn't made their plight any easier either

Dangerous road to go down that, and one that can be very difficult to do a u-turn on. Just ask Everton
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58820 on: Today at 09:48:50 pm »
Honestly, Arteta is their biggest problem, followed by those doing recruitment. It is an awful appointment and it's even more surprising that they have stuck with him.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,918
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58821 on: Today at 10:50:08 pm »
Emery was Klopp in comparison to Arteta.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,486
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58822 on: Today at 11:20:41 pm »
Manager and ownership share the blame (after all it's the ownership that appoints the manager).

But short of becoming a sugar daddy overnight, the best they can do is to find a unicorn of a manager.  That's it really.  It took us decades to get it right.  When you don't have the most resources, the best thing you can do is hire the best manager you can.  Even recruitment teams, scouting, data gurus, etc can't overcome bad management.

If you gave Rafa and Hodgson the same squad and Hodgson 100 million and Rafa 50 million, who does better?  A better manager makes signings work too.  It's no surprise that by far the best recruitment we've had in the last 30 years came under Rafa (remember the Alonso, Mascherano, Agger, Arbeloa, Torres, etc deals?  Bargains) and Klopp (too many examples to count).  They're elite managers who can also work with elite recruitment teams.  They make players better, and more importantly, they also attract players.  When we sold Suarez to Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, and Alexis Sanchez were all on the move that summer.  We didn't get any of them and settled for Balotelli.  When we sold Coutinho to Barcelona, we got VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson, all three players having interested the likes of City, Chelsea, and United earlier but were sold on us (Klopp and the success he was leading clearly a factor).  Everything runs better when you're manager is elite.  Salah wasn't necessarily Klopp's first choice, and now everyone looks smart in that deal.

This even impacts Edwards.  He's good at his job, but the fact is, Klopp gets the best out of most players and is willing to work closely with Edwards, taking opinions into account.  At the same time, players coming through and having been coached by Klopp end up leaving for high fees (rival clubs are often bewildered by the fees we get for players like Solanke, Brewster, etc).  Edwards is good at his job, but would he be as effective working with Rodgers, for example?  Doubt it.

Since Klopp left, Dortmund's got 6 managers in 6 years.  It's clear that he's a level above and can not only improve players but work well with the club brass in total.

Arsenal's issue is that their manager is inexperienced.  If he ends up a unicorn, Arsenal are set.  If he's not good enough, then you can throw money at it, and it still doesn't work, leaving the club with expensive players and wasted transfer money.  If Arteta is indeed not enough but Arsenal replace him with Nagelsmann (after FC Hollywood kicks him out), you can bet everything about that club improves.  If they sack Arteta and appoint a total dud, short of Kroenke morphing into Sheikh Mansour, nothing will change much (you can hire all the data scientists, scouts, and recruitment managers you want).

Can Arsenal improve their recruitment process?  Probably.  But it needs the right manager the most.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58823 on: Today at 11:39:37 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 11:20:41 pm
Manager and ownership share the blame (after all it's the ownership that appoints the manager).

But short of becoming a sugar daddy overnight, the best they can do is to find a unicorn of a manager.  That's it really.  It took us decades to get it right.  When you don't have the most resources, the best thing you can do is hire the best manager you can.  Even recruitment teams, scouting, data gurus, etc can't overcome bad management.

If you gave Rafa and Hodgson the same squad and Hodgson 100 million and Rafa 50 million, who does better?  A better manager makes signings work too.  It's no surprise that by far the best recruitment we've had in the last 30 years came under Rafa (remember the Alonso, Mascherano, Agger, Arbeloa, Torres, etc deals?  Bargains) and Klopp (too many examples to count).  They're elite managers who can also work with elite recruitment teams.  They make players better, and more importantly, they also attract players.  When we sold Suarez to Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, and Alexis Sanchez were all on the move that summer.  We didn't get any of them and settled for Balotelli.  When we sold Coutinho to Barcelona, we got VVD, Fabinho, and Alisson, all three players having interested the likes of City, Chelsea, and United earlier but were sold on us (Klopp and the success he was leading clearly a factor).  Everything runs better when you're manager is elite.  Salah wasn't necessarily Klopp's first choice, and now everyone looks smart in that deal.

This even impacts Edwards.  He's good at his job, but the fact is, Klopp gets the best out of most players and is willing to work closely with Edwards, taking opinions into account.  At the same time, players coming through and having been coached by Klopp end up leaving for high fees (rival clubs are often bewildered by the fees we get for players like Solanke, Brewster, etc).  Edwards is good at his job, but would he be as effective working with Rodgers, for example?  Doubt it.

Since Klopp left, Dortmund's got 6 managers in 6 years.  It's clear that he's a level above and can not only improve players but work well with the club brass in total.

Arsenal's issue is that their manager is inexperienced.  If he ends up a unicorn, Arsenal are set.  If he's not good enough, then you can throw money at it, and it still doesn't work, leaving the club with expensive players and wasted transfer money.  If Arteta is indeed not enough but Arsenal replace him with Nagelsmann (after FC Hollywood kicks him out), you can bet everything about that club improves.  If they sack Arteta and appoint a total dud, short of Kroenke morphing into Sheikh Mansour, nothing will change much (you can hire all the data scientists, scouts, and recruitment managers you want).

Can Arsenal improve their recruitment process?  Probably.  But it needs the right manager the most.

If Wenger is right, it's a combination of two things. Firstly, the move from Highbury took the soul from Arsenal. Highbury was the temple of Herbert Chapman, who was Arsenal's history (same as Shankly was ours). With the move from Highbury, the onus was on Wenger to instill a new soul. But the Arsenal fans turned against him, and he's still persona non grata. So they no longer have Highbury, and they no longer have Wenger. Who are the new Arsenal? At least Spurs have a notable identity, unflattering though it may be.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 1466 1467 1468 1469 1470 [1471]   Go Up
« previous next »
 