If Ben White cost £50m, Nat Phillips is worth £60m. I never really got the Ben White thing, shit in the air and cant defend, reasonably decent on the ball. Brighton played him in a three which masked his short comings.



Havent Arsenal got Chelsea and City up next ? Dearie me.



Your having a laugh, sometimes context is key... Even if Ben White continues to be shit at Arsenal, he was very good at Brighton and Leeds, plus he is very young and i believe beside VVD for example he would be a great defender.Which leads me to my next question, why is it, that Arsenal are so bad and it seems that most of their players are underperforming when signing for that club.I know their team is not up to par right now, but they are playing sooo bad, it's insane.I genuinely think Pepe for example is a good player and if you put him into our team he would score 15+ per Premier League season, with Arsenal this players seem to have zero confidence and absoloutely get bullied on the field. Granit Xhaka is another example, make of him what you want, but he was great at Gladbach and always performs for the swiss national team... for Arsenal he just looks like someone bullied him before the game and he's scared.If you take their owners out of the equation, what is wrong with Arsenal?, they spent enough money to be competing with Leicester and so on, but they are so off par.