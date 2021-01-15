« previous next »
Strange side Arsenal. With everyone fit, what do people see as their best 11?
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
They have a decent record against Chelsea recently but itll take a momentous effort to keep Chelsea out with that back 5.
By the end of this season AFT will have more money than the UK treasury.

Hard to know what to say about Arsenal.

Out with the old guard in with the Odegaard is about their only hope, but it won't be pretty for a while
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm
They're calling for Artetaa head on AFTV already.
what will they be like after they lose their next two
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
bit early to start shitting the bed isn't it?
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
bit early to start shitting the bed isn't it?

no - I just want plastics and shitty to drop as many point at any time. I shouldnt have said "we need" - but it would be nice.
Well, we can take the piss out of Arsenal..and I don't mind.

But last season we were down to Fabinho, Reese Williams and Nat Phillips as CB's. Henderson out. Ox and Keita in and out. And yet, we played as a team. Had a structure. And Jurgen got us to 3rd place those last 10 matches.

Arteta had a preseason, and yes Arsenal were missing some key players tonight, but they looked like the team promoted. They showed little. Had little structure, for me anyway.

It could be by the time Arsenal dip into the transfer market, get some players back, they'll need a run after Christmas just to get some respectability back. Relying on a few class moments will get some wins but it won't get you near the top 4.

Mikel needs a massive reaction the next couple matches just to stay in the conversation of any European place.
Last season, they put on a few wins at the back end and then their fans here were out in full voice disagreeing with me and a few others when we said they won't improve much. I said Arteta is a mediocre manager last season and I stick with that. They aren't going to improve a lot.

They're without ideas on the pitch. After all the meandering on the ball, they finally put a cross for nobody, lose the ball and then are vulnerable on the counter. The only sides they are a threat to are sides that want to keep the ball, but cannot keep the ball that well, where they can press high up and do some damage.
If Ben White cost £50m, Nat Phillips is worth £60m.  I never really got the Ben White thing, shit in the air and cant defend, reasonably decent on the ball. Brighton played him in a three which masked his short comings.

Havent Arsenal got Chelsea and City up next ? Dearie me.
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:06:05 am
If Ben White cost £50m, Nat Phillips is worth £60m.  I never really got the Ben White thing, shit in the air and cant defend, reasonably decent on the ball. Brighton played him in a three which masked his short comings.

Havent Arsenal got Chelsea and City up next ? Dearie me.
Your having a laugh, sometimes context is key... Even if Ben White continues to be shit at Arsenal, he was very good at Brighton and Leeds, plus he is very young and i believe beside VVD for example he would be a great defender.

Which leads me to my next question, why is it, that Arsenal are so bad and it seems that most of their players are underperforming when signing for that club.

I know their team is not up to par right now, but they are playing sooo bad, it's insane.
I genuinely think Pepe for example is a good player and if you put him into our team he would score 15+ per Premier League season, with Arsenal this players seem to have zero confidence and absoloutely get bullied on the field. Granit Xhaka is another example, make of him what you want, but he was great at Gladbach and always performs for the swiss national team... for Arsenal he just looks like someone bullied him before the game and he's scared.

If you take their owners out of the equation, what is wrong with Arsenal?, they spent enough money to be competing with Leicester and so on, but they are so off par.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Strange side Arsenal. With everyone fit, what do people see as their best 11?

Not sure but Saka, Smith Rowe, Tierney, Martinelli, Gabriel, Odegaard and perhaps Ben White is something to build around for the future.

The issue is a poor set of experienced players overall.
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 04:58:39 am
Your having a laugh, sometimes context is key... Even if Ben White continues to be shit at Arsenal, he was very good at Brighton and Leeds, plus he is very young and i believe beside VVD for example he would be a great defender.

Which leads me to my next question, why is it, that Arsenal are so bad and it seems that most of their players are underperforming when signing for that club.

I know their team is not up to par right now, but they are playing sooo bad, it's insane.
I genuinely think Pepe for example is a good player and if you put him into our team he would score 15+ per Premier League season, with Arsenal this players seem to have zero confidence and absoloutely get bullied on the field. Granit Xhaka is another example, make of him what you want, but he was great at Gladbach and always performs for the swiss national team... for Arsenal he just looks like someone bullied him before the game and he's scared.

If you take their owners out of the equation, what is wrong with Arsenal?, they spent enough money to be competing with Leicester and so on, but they are
so off par.

He played in a three at Brighton.  Nat Phillips is a better defender, not a better footballer, but Id rather have him in a two man CB pairing. He doesnt get bullied.
