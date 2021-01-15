Well, we can take the piss out of Arsenal..and I don't mind.



But last season we were down to Fabinho, Reese Williams and Nat Phillips as CB's. Henderson out. Ox and Keita in and out. And yet, we played as a team. Had a structure. And Jurgen got us to 3rd place those last 10 matches.



Arteta had a preseason, and yes Arsenal were missing some key players tonight, but they looked like the team promoted. They showed little. Had little structure, for me anyway.



It could be by the time Arsenal dip into the transfer market, get some players back, they'll need a run after Christmas just to get some respectability back. Relying on a few class moments will get some wins but it won't get you near the top 4.



Mikel needs a massive reaction the next couple matches just to stay in the conversation of any European place.