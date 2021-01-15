« previous next »
General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?

RyanBabel19

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58760 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm
Strange side Arsenal. With everyone fit, what do people see as their best 11?
newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58761 on: Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
keano7

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58762 on: Yesterday at 11:27:00 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
They have a decent record against Chelsea recently but itll take a momentous effort to keep Chelsea out with that back 5.
Ghost Town

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58763 on: Yesterday at 11:39:20 pm
By the end of this season AFT will have more money than the UK treasury.

Hard to know what to say about Arsenal.

Out with the old guard in with the Odegaard is about their only hope, but it won't be pretty for a while
Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58764 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm
They're calling for Artetaa head on AFTV already.
what will they be like after they lose their next two
Wabaloolah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58765 on: Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:52:04 pm
well we need them to wake up and take some points the next two games.
bit early to start shitting the bed isn't it?
newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58766 on: Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm
bit early to start shitting the bed isn't it?

no - I just want plastics and shitty to drop as many point at any time. I shouldnt have said "we need" - but it would be nice.
4pool

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58767 on: Today at 12:04:08 am
Well, we can take the piss out of Arsenal..and I don't mind.

But last season we were down to Fabinho, Reese Williams and Nat Phillips as CB's. Henderson out. Ox and Keita in and out. And yet, we played as a team. Had a structure. And Jurgen got us to 3rd place those last 10 matches.

Arteta had a preseason, and yes Arsenal were missing some key players tonight, but they looked like the team promoted. They showed little. Had little structure, for me anyway.

It could be by the time Arsenal dip into the transfer market, get some players back, they'll need a run after Christmas just to get some respectability back. Relying on a few class moments will get some wins but it won't get you near the top 4.

Mikel needs a massive reaction the next couple matches just to stay in the conversation of any European place.
