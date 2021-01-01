I don't know about Berge, but I'm pretty sure they're definitely in for Ramsdale.



Oh, I know we are in for Ramsdale. I seen the article that the Daily Mail has posted about being in for the 2 players, & it doesn't make sense. We won't pay the valuation for 1 of your players, but if we bid for another player under your valuation, we have more chance of getting 2 undervalued players than 1?Scrap that, it's Arsenal, it probably is something we would do. "So you want £40M for Ramsdale & £35M for Berge if we were to buy them separately, well how about this for a deal, we'll give you £55M for both?!"