« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1464 1465 1466 1467 1468 [1469]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4502846 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,589
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58720 on: Today at 06:49:49 am »
Berge could be Arsenal's new Brady in red.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58721 on: Today at 09:02:27 am »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 10:55:48 pm
I don't know about Berge, but I'm pretty sure they're definitely in for Ramsdale.

Oh, I know we are in for Ramsdale. I seen the article that the Daily Mail has posted about being in for the 2 players, & it doesn't make sense. We won't pay the valuation for 1 of your players, but if we bid for another player under your valuation, we have more chance of getting 2 undervalued players than 1?

Scrap that, it's Arsenal, it probably is something we would do. "So you want £40M for Ramsdale & £35M for Berge if we were to buy them separately, well how about this for a deal, we'll give you £55M for both?!"
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,096
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58722 on: Today at 09:14:05 am »
This summer must have been an absolute headfuck for Arsenal fans. Linked to Ramsdale, Berge, Lautaro Martinez, Maddison, Auoar etc. Bizarre spread of speculation.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."
Pages: 1 ... 1464 1465 1466 1467 1468 [1469]   Go Up
« previous next »
 