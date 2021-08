What has he done to turn it around though? Handle Pogba well at the Euros? Because he certainly hasn’t done enough in an Arsenal shirt to get that new deal!



I’m with you though Dim, I remember what Xhaka was at BMG and think he never quite lived up to that at Arsenal. He was great those last two seasons in the Bundesliga.



I meant more turn it around on a more personal level at the club, cos when he stormed off, I didn’t see any way back from that!He’s one of these players who can have absolute stormers, I’ve seen it a few times for Arsenal too, but those games get forgotten, so unfortunately, it’s the rest of it that’s in the forefront of peoples minds! He of course has brought on a lot of that himself, his lack of discipline to this day must be infuriating.I do to this day kinda like that edge though! He’s a tough player, who hasn’t taken it to the level he looked like doing. Still, not a bad career to this point!