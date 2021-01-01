« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1461 1462 1463 1464 1465 [1466]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4484672 times)

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58600 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm »
What happened to Ben White or did that go through?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58601 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm »
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,694
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58602 on: Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory

Plus £40 million on Abraham ...
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58603 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory

The media will fucking love it though. Three Brits. Champions in August.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,550
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58604 on: Yesterday at 10:53:03 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:43:37 pm
Plus £40 million on Abraham ...

Thats not a bad price. The rest in particular Maddison and Ramsdale is mad.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,038
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58605 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:46:29 am
Are you taking the piss?

Not at all. If arsenal can find their identity and find a playing style to suit them with only having to play once a week, they have every chance of at the very least challenging for European football again.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Arsenal have been told to raise their offer for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale to more than £32 million after having two offers rejected for the goalkeeper. [@garyjacob]

This is just absolute madness. If they just don't trust Leno then just pay that to get Martinez back from Villa.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58606 on: Yesterday at 10:54:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Arsenal have been told to raise their offer for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale to more than £32 million after having two offers rejected for the goalkeeper. [@garyjacob]

Dangerous game Sheffield United are playing here. If Arsenal end up pulling out, will they be able to find another patsy who'd be dumb enough to spend anywhere close to £32 million on Ramsdale.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,903
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58607 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
Man remember when Wenger was a magician in the market? Seems a far off memory nowadays. This is Damien Comolli levels of ineptitude.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,268
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58608 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Arsenal have been told to raise their offer for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale to more than £32 million after having two offers rejected for the goalkeeper. [@garyjacob]
Im not Lenos biggest fan but I thought he had a much improved season. £32m on Ramsdale is madness. Why wouldnt Sheff Utd bite their hand off and then loan Heaton / Grant from Utd for a season
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,797
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58609 on: Yesterday at 11:46:29 pm »
Technically I rate him as a keeper, he just needs to disciplined with his positioning. He has a tendency to rush out, or gets caught in no man's land, when he's better of dropping deep to give him extra reaction saving time or to make the striker doubt himself. You'd think as he gets older, he'd sort it out. Overall he had a good season, just had a poor mid-season. He ended the season well.

Is it worth splashing 35m+ on a back up keeper tho?
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,170
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58610 on: Today at 05:40:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm
Arsenal have been told to raise their offer for Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale to more than £32 million after having two offers rejected for the goalkeeper. [@garyjacob]
Offer them Karius for a cut price. Minus a quid.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,481
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58611 on: Today at 06:48:14 am »
Aaron Ramsdale costing £32m, what a time to be alive.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58612 on: Today at 08:06:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:54:46 am
I think we ll surprise a few. Quietly confident.

Owners are still shite and need binning.

What does quietly confident that you'll surprise a few mean? I'd be surprised if Arsenal finished above Leicester, and I'd assume that means they will finish at least 6th. Or do you think they'll push for Champions League places for the first time in years?

Who do you think will be the players that change the pattern of some good days, some bad days?
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58613 on: Today at 08:35:06 am »
They haven't signed Ramsdale for £32m quid, so it's probably best not to make a headline into a fact. But if they do they deserve to be relegated with that lad for a third consecutive season.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58614 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:06:09 am
What does quietly confident that you'll surprise a few mean? I'd be surprised if Arsenal finished above Leicester, and I'd assume that means they will finish at least 6th. Or do you think they'll push for Champions League places for the first time in years?

Who do you think will be the players that change the pattern of some good days, some bad days?

Can't talk for North Bank, but I can say a few reasons why I'm slightly optimistic.

First, let's get this straight, we were 8th last season, which was really disappointing, & there's no hiding that next season must be better, let me put that out there straight away.

However, despite an absolute shocking start of the season, where we had 14 points from the first 14 games, & I think we were sitting 15th maybe at 1 point, we actually ended up finishing just 5 points behind Leicester who were 5th.

Post Xmas, we had found a formation that suited us more, that had better balance between attacking & defending, & that had players that actually suited what we were trying to do. Don't get me wrong, it was far from perfect, but at last you could see something making sense.

We seem to have identified correctly where we are weak, & are at least targeting the correct profile of player to help improve that. I look at 3 core positions with regards to that currently.

We struggled to build out or play from the back, so have went for 1 of the better young ball playing defenders.

We are looking for an alternative to Xhaka as a Partey partner, as for a variety of reasons Xhaka just hasn't worked out the way we hoped. We also realised we need more power & athleticism there when Partey isn't playing, so signed a promising young back up in Lokonga.

We realise that we need an attacking midfielder, Smith-Rowe can help fill that void but I don't think we want to put all the burden onto him.

These are the core places that we need improvement, & hopefully we will get them. The Ramsdale talk & the Abraham talk concern me slightly, especially the prices being talked about, but as long as we improve the core 3 areas mentioned then I'll be content we have approved.

I don't want to hit wild predictions of where we will finish. It will be difficult for top 4, as they are all so far ahead just now. What I would rather concentrate on, is improving our points total. We were poor for big parts of last season, & got to 61 points. With a better pre season, some squad improvements, no European distractions midweek, I would be trying to target the 70 point mark, & gauge that as an improvement, & just see where that lands us in the league, as it should have us in the mix for 4th to 6th anyway.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:57:15 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58615 on: Today at 08:55:06 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
If they somehow manage to spend 150 million on Ramsey, White and Maddison thats up there in worst value window of all time territory

I wouldnt mind Ramsey, Its Rammsdale that worries me
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58616 on: Today at 08:56:14 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:06:09 am
What does quietly confident that you'll surprise a few mean? I'd be surprised if Arsenal finished above Leicester, and I'd assume that means they will finish at least 6th. Or do you think they'll push for Champions League places for the first time in years?

Who do you think will be the players that change the pattern of some good days, some bad days?

I think if Saka and Smith Rowe develop how I hope they will, theyll provide a base for us to become a better team.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58617 on: Today at 08:58:20 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:55:06 am
I wouldnt mind Ramsey, Its Rammsdale that worries me

Hah literally been calling him Ramsey in my head all week sigh ..
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58618 on: Today at 09:03:14 am »
I dont want Rammsdale or Abrahams. Everyone else we are linked with Id be happy with. I rate Maddison very highly.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,809
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58619 on: Today at 09:03:35 am »
Its like our activity in 2011. I'm sure they'll hope there's a Suarez in there, and eventually a Henderson, but its hard to see. Decent Premier League footballers for obscene money (and in the case of Ramsdale not even decent). They should have gone back to the Wenger times and pillaged Lille, Lyon and Marseille if they've got £150 million burning a hole in their pocket.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58620 on: Today at 09:07:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:56:14 am
I think if Saka and Smith Rowe develop how I hope they will, theyll provide a base for us to become a better team.

"Provide a base for us to become a better team" is just as non-committal and "quietly think we'll surprise a few" if you ask me.

Who are you going to finish above this season that you finished below last season? West Ham almost certainly. Spurs? Do you think you'll finish above Leicester? Do you think you'll get 70 points?

(edit: I agree ESR and Saka are both lovely players btw.)
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58621 on: Today at 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:03:14 am
I dont want Rammsdale or Abrahams. Everyone else we are linked with Id be happy with. I rate Maddison very highly.
Why wouldn't you want Abrahams? I think he is a decent player.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,631
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58622 on: Today at 09:10:12 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:54:13 am
I don't want to hit wild predictions of where we will finish. It will be difficult for top 4, as they are all so far ahead just now. What I would rather concentrate on, is improving our points total. We were poor for big parts of last season, & got to 61 points. With a better pre season, some squad improvements, no European distractions midweek, I would be trying to target the 70 point mark, & gauge that as an improvement, & just see where that lands us in the league, as it should have us in the mix for 4th to 6th anyway.
That all sounds pretty balanced and realistic (as usual from you).

What was the formation shift you mentioned? And any ideas on who are you targeting to replace Xhaka?
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58623 on: Today at 09:10:57 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:07:09 am
"Provide a base for us to become a better team" is just as non-committal and "quietly think we'll surprise a few" if you ask me.

Who are you going to finish above this season that you finished below last season? West Ham almost certainly. Spurs? Do you think you'll finish above Leicester? Do you think you'll get 70 points?

(edit: I agree ESR and Saka are both lovely players btw.)
Why would they definitely finish above West Ham? I would say West Ham have a better squad at the moment.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58624 on: Today at 09:11:01 am »
What are Arsenal doing with Joe Willock? Was that hot streak just a confluence of all his flukes coming at once or does he have a knack that he somehow discovered while playing for Steve Bruce's dreary Newcastle?
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,919
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58625 on: Today at 09:11:10 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:09:45 am
Why wouldn't you want Abrahams? I think he is a decent player.

Better than any forwards weve been linked with
Logged

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,441
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58626 on: Today at 09:12:09 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:11:10 am
Better than any forwards weve been linked with
He would definitely improve our squad. Don't think he is ideal for us but is a better option than Origi.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58627 on: Today at 09:14:26 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:10:57 am
Why would they definitely finish above West Ham? I would say West Ham have a better squad at the moment.

In the vaguest sense possible, because I believe West Ham never have two good seasons in a row.

More specifically, West Ham don't have enough depth to play Europa and PL at a high level. They lost Lingard who was a huge catalyst for the second half of their season last year. I think Soucek is great but everyone will be a bit wiser to the problems he causes. I think, generally, they rode a wave really well last year. I don't expect them to fall off a cliff, but I don't see them as having built something particularly stable either. (Enough metaphors lol)

edit: for clarity, I said "almost certainly", not definitely. When WH finished above us last, I was certain we would finish above them next season.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58628 on: Today at 09:26:52 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:54:13 am
Can't talk for North Bank, but I can say a few reasons why I'm slightly optimistic.

[...]

I don't want to hit wild predictions of where we will finish. It will be difficult for top 4, as they are all so far ahead just now. What I would rather concentrate on, is improving our points total. We were poor for big parts of last season, & got to 61 points. With a better pre season, some squad improvements, no European distractions midweek, I would be trying to target the 70 point mark, & gauge that as an improvement, & just see where that lands us in the league, as it should have us in the mix for 4th to 6th anyway.

Nine extra points (finishing on 70) would've had you third last two seasons. That seems very optimistic.

If Arsenal pushed for fourth but eventually finished fifth I'd say it's an improvement. But 6th/7th/8th all seem the same to me.

Then again, perhaps I'm wrong and the top four clubs from last season aren't that far away or going to make the gap bigger next season.

Interested to see how all the young lads on the fringes do. Martinelli, Willock, Nelson. Is Guendouzi that much of a c*nt that he can never come back?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,809
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58629 on: Today at 09:34:24 am »
So as things stands right now the first team would be:

Leno
Bellerin White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang

Right?

Still doesnt look good enough to even challenge for top 4, for me. Or even get particularly close.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58630 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:10:12 am
That all sounds pretty balanced and realistic (as usual from you).

What was the formation shift you mentioned? And any ideas on who are you targeting to replace Xhaka?

Pre Xmas we were mostly playing 3 at the back. We lacked creativity, we only scored 12 goals or something like that the first 14 games, think we had a negative goal difference, we were really poor looking.

For the Chelsea game at Xmas, he changed to a 4231 formation, introduced Smith-Rowe as the number 10, played Saka wide right, & we went on & beat Chelsea 3-1. We played that formation ever since really, with Smith-Rowe & Odegaard sharing the 10 role, we scored more, actually conceded less (per game), & our form from Xmas to the end of the season was actually 2nd or 3rd in the league.

We've apparently bid for Locatelli as a Xhaka replacement, but he'll go to Juventus. Other names mentioned are Neves, or perhaps tweaking the formation for Aouar.

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:26:52 am
Nine extra points (finishing on 70) would've had you third last two seasons. That seems very optimistic.

If Arsenal pushed for fourth but eventually finished fifth I'd say it's an improvement. But 6th/7th/8th all seem the same to me.

Then again, perhaps I'm wrong and the top four clubs from last season aren't that far away or going to make the gap bigger next season.

Interested to see how all the young lads on the fringes do. Martinelli, Willock, Nelson. Is Guendouzi that much of a c*nt that he can never come back?

Yeah, the reason why I didn't say top 4, is that I think the top 4 will be more consistent this season, so will have a higher points total. What we need to be doing is bring more consistent at home especially against teams around us or below us, we lost points at home to Leicester, Burnley, Wolves, Villa, Crystal Palace & Fulham last season for instance.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:34:24 am
So as things stands right now the first team would be:

Leno
Bellerin White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith-Rowe Pepe
Aubameyang

Right?

Still doesnt look good enough to even challenge for top 4, for me. Or even get particularly close.

As it stands, yes. The hope is it looks more like something like this by the end of the window. This might not look much of an improvement to you guys though I appreciate.

Leno
New RB White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Neves
Saka Maddison Smith-Rowe
Aubameyang

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,581
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58631 on: Today at 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:53:05 pm
Not at all. If arsenal can find their identity and find a playing style to suit them with only having to play once a week, they have every chance of at the very least challenging for European football again.

This is just absolute madness. If they just don't trust Leno then just pay that to get Martinez back from Villa.

Europa League sure. Champions League, no chance in hell unless all the other sides are plagued by injuries. It's not happening regardless of what identity they have. Chelsea have a better side and better manager by miles, the Mancs have enough quality to compensate Solksjaer being their manager, ourselves, City will be in the rest of the spots, so where you see them is baffling. Even Leicester who despite their collapse in the last two years, will still be better than this lot.

Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,539
  • A manc
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58632 on: Today at 12:45:04 pm »
why are they being linked with a keeper so much? I thought Leno was supposed to be half decent
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58633 on: Today at 12:56:38 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 12:45:04 pm
why are they being linked with a keeper so much? I thought Leno was supposed to be half decent

He is decent, decent enough for where we are just now.

However, we need a new number 2 goalkeeper, which you think is easy enough. Then we preferably want a home grown 1, which narrows the field massively.

But we also have a problem in the near future of Leno having 2 years left on his deal, & there's talk that both sides are in no rush to sort out a new deal. So to get any sort of fee, you need to sell next year at the latest.

So I think the thinking is to get a good young English keeper with potential, and have him number 2, with the potential to take over as number 1 in the next year or 2, hence the links to spending quite big on the likes of Ramsdale.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but it's a shame Martinez ended up the way it did.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:58:36 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58634 on: Today at 03:22:14 pm »
Spending any amount of money on Ramsdale to get a homegrown keeper would be a shambolic use of resources and you'd end up with two keepers on relatively big money that you aren't happy with.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58635 on: Today at 04:24:51 pm »
Smith-Rowe has signed a new contract according to sky.
decent player to be fair.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,342
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58636 on: Today at 04:31:04 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:24:51 pm
Smith-Rowe has signed a new contract according to sky.
decent player to be fair.
His agent played Villa's interest to a tee.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez
Pages: 1 ... 1461 1462 1463 1464 1465 [1466]   Go Up
« previous next »
 