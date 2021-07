Technically I rate him as a keeper, he just needs to disciplined with his positioning. He has a tendency to rush out, or gets caught in no man's land, when he's better of dropping deep to give him extra reaction saving time or to make the striker doubt himself. You'd think as he gets older, he'd sort it out. Overall he had a good season, just had a poor mid-season. He ended the season well.



Is it worth splashing 35m+ on a back up keeper tho?