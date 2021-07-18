If I remember correctly they signed Ozil right at the end of that window when the fans were first starting to get very restless. They didn't sign anyone at all that window and got Ozil pretty much on deadline day which was the start of the shift into spending.
Before that though: 12/13 they made a net profit on transfers. 11/12 they made a profit on transfers. 10/11 they spent 20 million gross. 09/10 they spent 10 million gross and raise over 40 mill in sales. 08/09 spent 30 million gross (raised about 20 mill in sales). 07/08 spent 27 mill gross and raised over 50 mill in sales. 06/07 broke even, spent 13 mill gross.
They moved into The Emirates in 2006 and then consistently made a transfer profit (or spent very little) right up until the Ozil transfer at the end of August 2013. They won nothing in that period as a result but then did win the FA Cup at least in 13/14. They were scraping 4th for years, mainly due to the failings of Liverpool and Spurs (or before City really came into the fold). Once Poch sorted Spurs out (and Klopp Liverpool) they dropped out the top 4.
Good post. And the reason why 2013 was a turning point, was because we could renew sponsorship terms like the Puma sponsorship & the Emirates sponsorship that we had lagged behind on because we signed up to a couple of long term deals to give us up front cash for The Emirates build.
It was nothing to do with the owners giving us money, or paying off the stadium, like many still now wrongly think.
We were told this 2013 would be a watershed moment, that we could start to compete for a the top players. It started off well, the signings of Ozil & Sanchez were good, we just needed 1 or 2 more. Where i agree with Peter & 4pool, is that from 2016 the signings & decisions were poor. The summer of Xhaka, Mustafi & Lucas Perez was a shocking waste of resources.
Then, Wenger & Gazidas knew they were on limited time, & started making short term panic decisions. Spending so much on Lacazette only to buy Auba shortly after, not being strong & selling Ozil & Sanchez & instead swapping 1 for Mhikitaryan when 6 months earlier City were offering £60M, & giving the other 1 a massive contract that hampered the club.
Then came the Sanllehi era, where Emery wanted Zaha, Partey & Maguire & instead we bought Torriera, Guendouzi, Saliba, Luiz & Pepe.
Only now I'm seeing a way out the mess, but a lot still to be done to get us going in an upwards trajectory again.