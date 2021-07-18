« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58560 on: July 18, 2021, 08:12:50 pm »
Arsenal need to be getting back in the top 4 next season with the money they're throwing about and with no Europe this season.

Won't be easy to get in over City/Chelsea/United/Liverpool though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58561 on: July 18, 2021, 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on July 18, 2021, 05:59:22 pm
They saved up money for a decade while we drifted down the league, all the while selling our best players. Thats an error they cant fix, no matter how much opposition fans champion their cause.

Never understood why Arsenal sat on a load of money at that time. You always used to hear about how much money they had in the bank rather than spending it on the team. No wonder they've barely had a title challenge in 17 years.

Football is never an industry where you can continually stand still and not invest. You end up paying more in the long run and chasing it.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58562 on: Yesterday at 07:49:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July 18, 2021, 08:15:50 pm
Never understood why Arsenal sat on a load of money at that time. You always used to hear about how much money they had in the bank rather than spending it on the team. No wonder they've barely had a title challenge in 17 years.

Football is never an industry where you can continually stand still and not invest. You end up paying more in the long run and chasing it.

Absolutely, standing still is falling behind and chasing it when youre a less attractive destination is so much more expensive.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58563 on: Yesterday at 08:13:51 am »
Quote from: Fromola on July 18, 2021, 08:15:50 pm
Never understood why Arsenal sat on a load of money at that time. You always used to hear about how much money they had in the bank rather than spending it on the team. No wonder they've barely had a title challenge in 17 years.

Football is never an industry where you can continually stand still and not invest. You end up paying more in the long run and chasing it.

The thing is, they never sat on the money. Ozil for 47 million in 2013 or Sanchez for 43 million in 2014 were pretty big transfers at the time. Their problem was that they've also spent 41 million on Mustafi and 45 million on Xhaka. Not to mention the 80 million on Pepe ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58564 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:13:51 am
The thing is, they never sat on the money. Ozil for 47 million in 2013 or Sanchez for 43 million in 2014 were pretty big transfers at the time. Their problem was that they've also spent 41 million on Mustafi and 45 million on Xhaka. Not to mention the 80 million on Pepe ...

If I remember correctly they signed Ozil right at the end of that window when the fans were first starting to get very restless. They didn't sign anyone at all that window and got Ozil pretty much on deadline day which was the start of the shift into spending.

Before that though: 12/13 they made a net profit on transfers. 11/12 they made a profit on transfers. 10/11 they spent 20 million gross. 09/10 they spent 10 million gross and raise over 40 mill in sales. 08/09 spent 30 million gross (raised about 20 mill in sales). 07/08 spent 27 mill gross and raised over 50 mill in sales. 06/07 broke even, spent 13 mill gross.

They moved into The Emirates in 2006 and then consistently made a transfer profit (or spent very little) right up until the Ozil transfer at the end of August 2013. They won nothing in that period as a result but then did win the FA Cup at least in 13/14. They were scraping 4th for years, mainly due to the failings of Liverpool and Spurs (or before City really came into the fold). Once Poch sorted Spurs out (and Klopp Liverpool) they dropped out the top 4.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58565 on: Yesterday at 08:45:19 am »
They're spending quite a bit of money. Which is fine, it's the money they generate, they don't have a country backing them.

But it sounds like they're just afraid of the pressure that comes with spending money.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58566 on: Yesterday at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
If I remember correctly they signed Ozil right at the end of that window when the fans were first starting to get very restless. They didn't sign anyone at all that window and got Ozil pretty much on deadline day which was the start of the shift into spending.

Before that though: 12/13 they made a net profit on transfers. 11/12 they made a profit on transfers. 10/11 they spent 20 million gross. 09/10 they spent 10 million gross and raise over 40 mill in sales. 08/09 spent 30 million gross (raised about 20 mill in sales). 07/08 spent 27 mill gross and raised over 50 mill in sales. 06/07 broke even, spent 13 mill gross.

They moved into The Emirates in 2006 and then consistently made a transfer profit (or spent very little) right up until the Ozil transfer at the end of August 2013. They won nothing in that period as a result but then did win the FA Cup at least in 13/14. They were scraping 4th for years, mainly due to the failings of Liverpool and Spurs (or before City really came into the fold). Once Poch sorted Spurs out (and Klopp Liverpool) they dropped out the top 4.

These are the facts, anything else is rewriting history to exonerate the hopelessly inept owners.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58567 on: Yesterday at 10:45:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:49:40 am
Absolutely, standing still is falling behind and chasing it when youre a less attractive destination is so much more expensive.
yes its a big deal to go even 2 summers without properly investing. If United had invested properly from 2009-13 after Ronaldo and Tevez left the Moyes debacle probably wouldn't have been as ugly as it was
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58568 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:35:19 am
If I remember correctly they signed Ozil right at the end of that window when the fans were first starting to get very restless. They didn't sign anyone at all that window and got Ozil pretty much on deadline day which was the start of the shift into spending.

Before that though: 12/13 they made a net profit on transfers. 11/12 they made a profit on transfers. 10/11 they spent 20 million gross. 09/10 they spent 10 million gross and raise over 40 mill in sales. 08/09 spent 30 million gross (raised about 20 mill in sales). 07/08 spent 27 mill gross and raised over 50 mill in sales. 06/07 broke even, spent 13 mill gross.

They moved into The Emirates in 2006 and then consistently made a transfer profit (or spent very little) right up until the Ozil transfer at the end of August 2013. They won nothing in that period as a result but then did win the FA Cup at least in 13/14. They were scraping 4th for years, mainly due to the failings of Liverpool and Spurs (or before City really came into the fold). Once Poch sorted Spurs out (and Klopp Liverpool) they dropped out the top 4.

Good post. And the reason why 2013 was a turning point, was because we could renew sponsorship terms like the Puma sponsorship & the Emirates sponsorship that we had lagged behind on because we signed up to a couple of long term deals to give us up front cash for The Emirates build.

It was nothing to do with the owners giving us money, or paying off the stadium, like many still now wrongly think.

We were told this 2013 would be a watershed moment, that we could start to compete for a the top players. It started off well, the signings of Ozil & Sanchez were good, we just needed 1 or 2 more. Where i agree with Peter & 4pool, is that from 2016 the signings & decisions were poor. The summer of Xhaka, Mustafi & Lucas Perez was a shocking waste of resources.

Then, Wenger & Gazidas knew they were on limited time, & started making short term panic decisions. Spending so much on Lacazette only to buy Auba shortly after, not being strong & selling Ozil & Sanchez & instead swapping 1 for Mhikitaryan when 6 months earlier City were offering £60M, & giving the other 1 a massive contract that hampered the club.

Then came the Sanllehi era, where Emery wanted Zaha, Partey & Maguire & instead we bought Torriera, Guendouzi, Saliba, Luiz & Pepe.

Only now I'm seeing a way out the mess, but a lot still to be done to get us going in an upwards trajectory again.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58569 on: Yesterday at 11:50:07 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:45:14 am
yes its a big deal to go even 2 summers without properly investing. If United had invested properly from 2009-13 after Ronaldo and Tevez left the Moyes debacle probably wouldn't have been as ugly as it was

Looking back it was pretty hilarious how they asked Moyes to win the league with that squad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58570 on: Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:45:14 am
yes its a big deal to go even 2 summers without properly investing. If United had invested properly from 2009-13 after Ronaldo and Tevez left the Moyes debacle probably wouldn't have been as ugly as it was

At least United were champions so its a mistake that can happen, not breaking up a winning team.
Wed won nothing in years and still werent investing. Now in mid table its a very long way back .
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58571 on: Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:59:50 pm
At least United were champions so its a mistake that can happen, not breaking up a winning team.
Wed won nothing in years and still werent investing. Now in mid table its a very long way back .

All you need is a decent manager and board room that works in tandem in a logical manner and you will do alright.

There is no functional difference between LFC and Arsenal from a economic perspective, if anything you are better off being in London and all.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58572 on: Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:21:36 pm
All you need is a decent manager and board room that works in tandem in a logical manner and you will do alright.

There is no functional difference between LFC and Arsenal from a economic perspective, if anything you are better off being in London and all.
I mean it got them Sanchez. And who knows what today might look like if Rodgers had gotten Sanchez in 2014 to replace Suarez. Maybe there would never have been Klopp at LFC. What a dream
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58573 on: Yesterday at 02:48:36 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:24:13 pm
I mean it got them Sanchez. And who knows what today might look like if Rodgers had gotten Sanchez in 2014 to replace Suarez. Maybe there would never have been Klopp at LFC. What a dream

I like to call it a nightmare  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58574 on: Yesterday at 02:53:28 pm »
Does United commercial revenue still dwarf your and ours? I suspect not. We've got city and Chelsea who don't need to balance the books. And United with a huge income for a football team. To fight for that fourth place without owners basically gifting us players is a tough job.  Admittedly I'd be surprised if any other team has revenue like ours. Don't know if other PL teams get handouts , albeit smaller. Except the west ham gift stadium. But I've ranted enough about that already.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58575 on: Yesterday at 02:59:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:45:19 am
They're spending quite a bit of money. Which is fine, it's the money they generate, they don't have a country backing them.

But it sounds like they're just afraid of the pressure that comes with spending money.

I think their owner has taken a loan?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58576 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:19:57 am
These are the facts, anything else is rewriting history to exonerate the hopelessly inept owners.

To be fair to you, any owner who allows for his club to spend 200 million on Mustafi, Xhaka, Pepe and Saliba, should be considered hopelessly inept ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58577 on: Yesterday at 05:50:21 pm »
I'm not here to defend Kroenke.  Especially as he put his dumbfuck kid in charge.  But I will say one thing that comes across with owners in a lot of interviews these days is the lack of professionalism from a business standpoint in the sport.  Most clubs are run by local rich people that are just trying to give back to the community or live out of childhood fantasy, instituting real business practices in how the club is run secondary at best to what they're doing.  Even at the top end you can find examples now like Barca financially imploding or Spurs unable to do any business because Levy is too busy with the stadium build. 

So if you don't know anything and need to hire people who are you hiring?  Seems to be mainly ex-pros that played at your club regardless of their actual skills unless you can convince someone to leave another club that seemingly knows what they are doing.  So when you replace Ferguson or Wenger I think you're kind of screwed regardless of what you do and speaks to how lucky we are that Comolli hired Edwards and what he has turned into.  Even now it sounds like who Arsenal have running the club aren't the greatest and I'm kind of surprised that more attempts haven't been made to try to pry Edwards or people that work for him away to work at other clubs.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58578 on: Yesterday at 10:44:47 pm »
Arsenal have plenty of money, and do spend quite a bit of it, it's just nearly always spent so badly, along with their habit of giving out highly paid long contracts to over 30s.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58579 on: Today at 02:55:22 am »
Just a note - we were told that Torreira was awesome 5 games in. A pit bull.

We were told Guenduezi was awesome after his first season.

We were told Saliba was a star - just wait til he gets here from loan.

We were told Pepe  ah who knows - all I know about him is that we told everyone that Liverpool had zero interest.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58580 on: Today at 03:06:25 am »
The problem is blaming the past doesn't help the present or the future.

What the club didn't spend or did years ago won't help the current side.

Further, there's not one crystal ball that could predict spending more 10 years a go would have meant anything. With the lack of success in the transfer market overall in the last 10 years, buying this player or that wouldn't guarantee a thing. Other than more money spent. There are to many variables.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58581 on: Today at 03:13:31 am »
A little story most Reds know.

LFC thought they had Cristiano Ronaldo in the bag. Done deal. Until he wanted a million per year salary.Which stalled negotiations. Well LFC wasn't about to pay an unknown kid a million per year. Man utd comes in pays double the fee and gives the kid the salary. Ged and Thommo couldn't believe United did that. They still thought we'd get the player.

Easy in hindsight to say we should have paid the money.
