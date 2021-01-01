« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4475466 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58480 on: Today at 12:12:43 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:13 am
What makes Konate more established than White.

Not an established thing - just a string commanding center back.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58481 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:43 am
Not an established thing - just a string commanding center back.

How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.

I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58482 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:13 am
What makes Konate more established than White.

Well, there must be a reason why one of the best clubs in the World have signed Konate ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58483 on: Today at 12:28:41 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:16:29 am
How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.

I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.

Not to nit pick but Konate was 35 million.... there's nearly an entire Houssem Aouar between them in price :)

Its probably better to look at the players as individuals - Konate has everything you could want to be an elite, like top 10 in europe, centre back. By contrast Ben White can't head the ball ..........
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58484 on: Today at 12:33:40 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:28:41 am
Not to nit pick but Konate was 35 million.... there's nearly an entire Houssem Aouar between them in price :)

Its probably better to look at the players as individuals - Konate has everything you could want to be an elite, like top 10 in europe, centre back. By contrast Ben White can't head the ball ..........

Possibly and like I said I am not questioning the transfer but the fact is that on paper there is not enough evidence to categorically claim Konate is going to be amazing and White is overpriced in terms of a direct comparison. Konate has not even played for us and has hardly played that much for Leipzig either.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58485 on: Today at 12:40:08 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:33:40 am
Possibly and like I said I am not questioning the transfer but the fact is that on paper there is not enough evidence to categorically claim Konate is going to be amazing and White is overpriced in terms of a direct comparison. Konate has not even played for us and has hardly played that much for Leipzig either.

Arsenal have paid £15 million more for an inferior player. I suppose that is the price when you are not in the Champions League, and you don't have a World class manager ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58486 on: Today at 12:46:10 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:33:40 am
Possibly and like I said I am not questioning the transfer but the fact is that on paper there is not enough evidence to categorically claim Konate is going to be amazing and White is overpriced in terms of a direct comparison. Konate has not even played for us and has hardly played that much for Leipzig either.

Its RAWK, calling other teams signings either shit or overpriced is the order of the day.

Arsenal do love to spend though, not sure 50 mill on White is the way to go, but whatever, its Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58487 on: Today at 12:49:58 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:46:10 am
Its RAWK, calling other teams signings either shit or overpriced is the order of the day.

Arsenal do love to spend though, not sure 50 mill on White is the way to go, but whatever, its Arsenal.

I do like Ben White but I am not sure he is going to become an amazing centreback. I just found it odd that a player with less experience at the top level is considered much better when he hasnt played a game or more importantly hasnt played that much from the club we bought him from.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58488 on: Today at 01:06:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:46:10 am
Its RAWK, calling other teams signings either shit or overpriced is the order of the day.

Arsenal do love to spend though, not sure 50 mill on White is the way to go, but whatever, its Arsenal.

Arsenal have been doing this for years, Pepe was a joke for 70 million or whatever the price was.

For a side that is clearly struggling to reestablish themselves as a top club, they've done a horrible job in terms of spending money.

Ben White is a decent player.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58489 on: Today at 01:50:59 am »
There's a bit of John Stones about Ben White. Stick him next to someone dominant like Maguire or Dias and he'll probably look very good.

Unfortunately he's not got that at Arsenal (Gabriel? Do me a favour) so he'll probably be a meme for a year or two before everyone realises he's pretty decent while the lad they eventually bring in next to him takes all the plaudits.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58490 on: Today at 03:31:42 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:49:58 am
I do like Ben White but I am not sure he is going to become an amazing centreback. I just found it odd that a player with less experience at the top level is considered much better when he hasnt played a game or more importantly hasnt played that much from the club we bought him from.

Its simply about ceiling. Konate has all the attributes you want in a CB and he projects as world class if he can stay fit and gain experience. White seems a fine player and may even be better than konate at the moment, but projecting him to be a top 5 CB in the world would seem to be a stretch. For 50 million I would certainly rather gamble on konate.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58491 on: Today at 05:45:32 am »
Ben white is going to be an exceptional player and a regular international . 50m will look a bargain. Exactly what we need too a centre back that can play football, so Gabriel can just concentrate on defending. Very shrewd move this one, transforms our defence.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58492 on: Today at 06:02:26 am »
Your quality in the defensive phase depends largely on the manager's work on the training pitch.  Sure,  for a prime Van Dijk,  Koulibaly, even Rio Ferdinand (for his era)   you can pay big money because they bring everything to the table - pace,  height,  physicality,  ball playing ability,  reading of the game.  Not seeing that value for money with Ben White.

Besides,  Arteta has changed his approach hasn't he?  Iirc when he took over there was a heavy focus on playing a high block,  high risks to keep possession in their defensive third,  consistent short buildups from the keeper.  These days he seems to play a low block as necessary.  You don't have to pay a premium for a technically excellent centre back,  especially a shorter fella,  unless you aim to ratchet up the risk -  reward setting to keep the ball maximally.

Haven't seen too many Arsenal games,   so any up-to-date detail from Arsenal fans on Arteta's tactics is welcome.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58493 on: Today at 06:40:56 am »
This takes their spending to over 340 million since the start of the 18/19 season. It doesn't seem like they're big spenders but they actually are
