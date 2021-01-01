Your quality in the defensive phase depends largely on the manager's work on the training pitch. Sure, for a prime Van Dijk, Koulibaly, even Rio Ferdinand (for his era) you can pay big money because they bring everything to the table - pace, height, physicality, ball playing ability, reading of the game. Not seeing that value for money with Ben White.



Besides, Arteta has changed his approach hasn't he? Iirc when he took over there was a heavy focus on playing a high block, high risks to keep possession in their defensive third, consistent short buildups from the keeper. These days he seems to play a low block as necessary. You don't have to pay a premium for a technically excellent centre back, especially a shorter fella, unless you aim to ratchet up the risk - reward setting to keep the ball maximally.



Haven't seen too many Arsenal games, so any up-to-date detail from Arsenal fans on Arteta's tactics is welcome.



