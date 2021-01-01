« previous next »
newterp

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58480 on: Today at 12:12:43 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:13 am
What makes Konate more established than White.

Not an established thing - just a string commanding center back.
a treeless whopper

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58481 on: Today at 12:16:29 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:12:43 am
Not an established thing - just a string commanding center back.

How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.

I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58482 on: Today at 12:22:45 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:13 am
What makes Konate more established than White.

Well, there must be a reason why one of the best clubs in the World have signed Konate ...
JackWard33

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58483 on: Today at 12:28:41 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:16:29 am
How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.

I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.

Not to nit pick but Konate was 35 million.... there's nearly an entire Houssem Aouar between them in price :)

Its probably better to look at the players as individuals - Konate has everything you could want to be an elite, like top 10 in europe, centre back. By contrast Ben White can't head the ball ..........
a treeless whopper

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58484 on: Today at 12:33:40 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:28:41 am
Not to nit pick but Konate was 35 million.... there's nearly an entire Houssem Aouar between them in price :)

Its probably better to look at the players as individuals - Konate has everything you could want to be an elite, like top 10 in europe, centre back. By contrast Ben White can't head the ball ..........

Possibly and like I said I am not questioning the transfer but the fact is that on paper there is not enough evidence to categorically claim Konate is going to be amazing and White is overpriced in terms of a direct comparison. Konate has not even played for us and has hardly played that much for Leipzig either.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58485 on: Today at 12:40:08 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:33:40 am
Possibly and like I said I am not questioning the transfer but the fact is that on paper there is not enough evidence to categorically claim Konate is going to be amazing and White is overpriced in terms of a direct comparison. Konate has not even played for us and has hardly played that much for Leipzig either.

Arsenal have paid £15 million more for an inferior player. I suppose that is the price when you are not in the Champions League, and you don't have a World class manager ...
