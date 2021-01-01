How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.
I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.
Not to nit pick but Konate was 35 million.... there's nearly an entire Houssem Aouar between them in price
Its probably better to look at the players as individuals - Konate has everything you could want to be an elite, like top 10 in europe, centre back. By contrast Ben White can't head the ball ..........