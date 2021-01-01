Not an established thing - just a string commanding center back.



How much has Konate shown that? I mean, White has had two full seasons in the top level and Championship. Konate has been a bit part player for much of the past two years.I am not questioning the signing of Konate but I find it odd how at £40m a player like Konate is considered great value with his injury and performance history but White at £50m is a rip off.