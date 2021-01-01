The owners will be judged by success . Either they havent tried to succeed, or they've tried and failed. The end result is the same.
The fans don't run the club, we are on the outside, can't blame the fans for the owners failing.
Changing managers and buying players isn't what the fans want, it's the right managers and the right players. It's the owners who hire the recruiters etc. The proof is in the results on the field and off it. You cant use a failed process as evidence of good ownership. It doesnt work in sport or business, the change can only start at the top.
The end result may be the same. True.
Your club has failed. Failed to live up to your expectations.
What you daft lot can't work out is:
You've whinged about managers...you've got them replaced.
You've whinged about players....you've got them replaced.
And not much has changed. Even when you've got what you want.
Now you want a new owner. And when that doesn't work then what?
Oh I know...sack the manager. Get new players. The owner should sell the club. Same carousel going 'round and 'round.
It's like you want a crystal ball to rub, get your wishes, and everything will be back to normal.
It just don't work like that.
Maybe , for once, hold the line and build on what you've got. Realizing that it really is a 4-5 year project. But as supporters , it's only about the near term. There is no long term vision. AFTV is a symptom of yourselves.
Arteta isn't a terrible manager. The players are playing for him ( looking from the outside). Jurgen Klopp went through trials and tribulations at Mainz. It took him 3 years to get success and promoted.
Mikel may or may not grow into a much better manager. I bet you couldn't have predicted where Jurgen would finish up after a season or two at Mainz. It took Fergie 7 years before he won a trophy that saved his bacon.
There's been glimpses of what Arteta can do. But with all the negativity floating around football in general. The malaise that has set in at each club. The media fueling the fires. Supporters can't see the forest for the trees.
So, continue down the path. Go for it. Protest away. Protest next season as well. Tear your own club down from the terraces.
But the first thing to do is to ask yourselves honestly, not wishful thinking, will Kroenke really sell?
Once you figure out he won't, then what?