« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1454 1455 1456 1457 1458 [1459]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4427742 times)

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58320 on: Yesterday at 09:24:45 am »
Be careful what you wish for. Arsenal had the longest streak of qualification to the last 16 of the CL before Wenger left and now where are they?

Never really got the optimism surrounding Arteta. He had no managing experience at all and the Arsenal job is very tough at the moment.

What are the issues with the Kroenkes? I don't understand it as the Rams are one of the best-run operations in the NFL.

They aren't stripping money out of the club are they? I think Arsenal have been spending more recently than they ever have.

Seems like a director of football issue in how the money is being spent rather than the owners. Reminds of us in the early years of FSG when they were trying to get the right structure in place and we made lots of big money mistakes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:34 am by Dull Tools »
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58321 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:24:45 am
What are the issues with the Kroenkes?


Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58322 on: Yesterday at 09:35:03 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:59:28 am
A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.

Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:36:48 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,064
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58323 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:31:35 am
Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.

What the fuck has Jimmy Clitheroe got to do with Arsenal?
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58324 on: Yesterday at 09:38:36 am »
I think Arsenal do have a very good crop of young players. Some arent great but then the likes of Butt and Phil Neville werent that good, but they fitted in and were good squad members (not saying the likes of Willock and Nelson etc will reach those heights).

Saka and Martinelli seem the obvious stars. I would t count Tierney just because he was known about at Celtic and came for a reasonable fee. I keep hearing  how highly rated Smith-Rowe is but have seen very little of him (who would watch this Arsenal side through choice). He doesnt seem to have racked up goals or assists but enough people who know their stuff seem to like him. How good could he go on to be?
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58325 on: Yesterday at 09:38:50 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:24:45 am
Be careful what you wish for. Arsenal had the longest streak of qualification to the last 16 of the CL before Wenger left and now where are they?

Remember, the slide started in Wenger's last 2 seasons, we didn't qualify for the Champions League in the 2 seasons before he left.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58326 on: Yesterday at 09:43:54 am »
It is mad to me that so many Arsenal fans seem to back him, no idea if that is changing. Coaches that are going to be successful improve their players and team. Arteta has made them worse.

There's some Arsenal fans that support him because he won the FA Cup and their team is shite. We were in the same position with Kenny winning the League Cup in our first trophy for 6 years, and despite a bit of resentment for the way it was carried out considering Kenny's position here, the vast majority accepted it as the right decision when we sacked him.

The one thing that is different that they would cite is that Arteta is young and it's his first job. However, that also means there's nothing to suggest he is capable of turning it around or even worthy of deserving that chance.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58327 on: Yesterday at 10:06:38 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:59:28 am
A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.

I mean Smith-Rowe, Martinelli & Saka have looked excellent, and they'll continue to grow as players so they'll definitely be good enough. Even Guendouzi & Willock could potentially go on and have long careers at Arsenal, I think Guendouzi in particular has shown more than enough even if he's still rough around the edges. And Tierney shouldn't even be on that list he's an established player and would walk into any squad in the league.

My issue watching Arsenal under Arteta is how their style of play has drastically changed to the Arsenal teams of the last 20+ years. Arsenal are a football institution that used to pride itself on producing technically gifted footballers, with a senior team that even though they didn't win much over the latter half of Wengers tenure, they were more often than not exciting to watch. Some of the Gunners on here will have better knowledge of how the academies train and perform at the club but there just appears to be a complete disconnect now in the style of football the players coming through the academy are used to playing, and then this negative, possession based style of the senior team - but without the intricate triangles and incisive passing we've been so used to seeing from them. And the number of red cards during his time there are essentially linked to his management style, he likes the team to be aggressive and although it must be refreshing to see that as an Arsenal fan after all these years, is that truly the direction you want the club to be heading in? Arteta seems to be leaning more on his years at Goodison than his time under Pep. He will go on to be a good manager and I do hope he gets it right at Arsenal, but he can't be setting an Arsenal team up in the manner he did last night, in a Semi-Final of a European tie against a 6th place La Liga side. That first half was atrocious they should have been all over Villarreal, I understand they didn't want to concede and they were obviously unlucky with Aubameyang hitting the post, but they needed to smother Villarreal with more than just possession.

The discussion by the fans will inevitably turn towards the owners and rightfully so, but Arteta and the first team have been underwhelming this season and that has little to do with the ownership. Arsenal had two players in the starting XI last night that were signed for more than £60m each, and this will be the first season since 13/14 Aubameyang doesn't hit 20 or more goals in a season (unless he turns it on the final 4 games of the season now the pressure is finally off). Worrying times for Arsenal Football Club.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,740
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58328 on: Yesterday at 10:18:12 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:03 am
Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.

No it isnt, GAs opinions of players should never be considered the party line  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,508
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58329 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:09:00 am
Nothing will change until the owners go.
I dont know why people are so surprised.
Go back ten years in this thread ,
Wenger out ? No , the kroenkes are the problem.
Wenger doesnt spend? No , the Kroenkes dont.
Better than Usmanov? No , both c*nts but one has sporting ambition
Go back 5 years
Wenger gone great news ? No the only good news is that itll expose the Kroenkes

I don't know why but i read this in "Nothing Compares to You" tone.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,508
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58330 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 am »
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58331 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:35:03 am
Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.

These players arent helping you bridge any gaps to the top sides. It can be difficult to accept academy players or players thatve come through the system, god knows as Liverpool fans we find it hard to let go. Saka is a fantastic talent and your best player but he might not even make the England squad. This is what Arsenal are up against now. When hes the best and hell struggle to get a gig it says everything.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,058
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58332 on: Yesterday at 10:35:49 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:31:35 am
Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.

:D

It's certainly not turning out to be a Fandabidozi season for Arsenal.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,225
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58333 on: Yesterday at 10:40:08 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:34:26 am
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.

I know a lot of Gooners and I remember arguing with them years back when they wanted Wenger out. It was cringe worthy, this was one of the greatest minds to ever grace English football and they were booing him at full time (and even half time on occasions).
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,869
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58334 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:32:43 am
I don't know why but i read this in "Nothing Compares to You" tone.

Its been 7 hours and 16 years*
Since you took my league away

*Scans better than 17, and its 16 years since they lost their title.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58335 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 am »
Thing is Wenger finished outside the top 4 his last 2 seasons

Although some of their fans laud Arteta for winning the FA Cup when it didn't count for much when Wenger was winning it
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,568
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58336 on: Yesterday at 10:50:34 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:42:25 am
Its been 7 hours and 16 years*
Since you took my league away

*Scans better than 17, and its 16 years since they lost their title.
It's been so lonely without you here
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58337 on: Yesterday at 10:54:14 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:34:26 am
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.

He wasn't though. They stopped being a lock in for top 4. That's was part of the problem. The regression had set in. They were making short term panic decisions that weren't good for Arsenal. Signing Aubameyang & Lacazette so close to each other. Giving Ozil a 350k a week contract etc. Problem is poor decisions have continued.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Yesterday at 10:06:38 am
I mean Smith-Rowe, Martinelli & Saka have looked excellent, and they'll continue to grow as players so they'll definitely be good enough. Even Guendouzi & Willock could potentially go on and have long careers at Arsenal, I think Guendouzi in particular has shown more than enough even if he's still rough around the edges. And Tierney shouldn't even be on that list he's an established player and would walk into any squad in the league.
.

I included Tierney, as well as Gabriel, as I'm looking at players who are 23 or under that can be a manager can build a team from, I'm not saying they aren't established or that they came through the academy.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:35:24 am
These players arent helping you bridge any gaps to the top sides. It can be difficult to accept academy players or players thatve come through the system, god knows as Liverpool fans we find it hard to let go. Saka is a fantastic talent and your best player but he might not even make the England squad. This is what Arsenal are up against now. When hes the best and hell struggle to get a gig it says everything.

No, they won't be alone, they'll need supplemented with good signings. For me, the squad make up is too imbalanced. Past their prime players, & young guys nowhere near their prime. It's too disjointed. We need a couple of players maybe 23-26 to maybe bridge the gap & knit it together more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:16:13 am by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,508
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58338 on: Yesterday at 11:26:02 am »
I think Artata won't get the sack, he will get next season as well. That being said, who are realistic manager targets for them? Likes of Allegri and Benitez doesn't make much sense for them in long term imo. So, probably Rodgers would be their ideal candidate atm.

Imagine the meltdown if they come up with Scott Parker  ;)
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread
« Reply #58339 on: Yesterday at 11:30:19 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on December  9, 2014, 10:55:18 pm
And while everyone else is busy choosing replacements for  Arsene Wenger , he is still making easy work of the champions league groups. I still maintain that our disgraceful fan base dont know how lucky they are to have him.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58340 on: Yesterday at 11:35:47 am »
I spent years trying to tell Arsenal fans that these owners are killing us, and its only Wengers genius keeping us competitive. 
Now look at us , a couple of 19 year olds who'd get 10 games a season back then are our only hope.

There are a lot of bang average teams around europe, we are one of them.

Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58341 on: Yesterday at 12:07:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:35:47 am
I spent years trying to tell Arsenal fans that these owners are killing us, and its only Wengers genius keeping us competitive. 
Now look at us , a couple of 19 year olds who'd get 10 games a season back then are our only hope.

There are a lot of bang average teams around europe, we are one of them.

It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58342 on: Yesterday at 12:12:34 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:07:53 pm
It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.

Don't be fooled by net spend,  we bring nothing in return
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,383
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58343 on: Yesterday at 12:29:26 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:07:53 pm
It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.

It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58344 on: Yesterday at 12:46:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:29:26 pm
It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one

You're right, it might be a bit of snobbery, it might be a fear that he's a bit outdated style wise, a fear of the type of football he might bring after both clubs being subject to some dross recently, it the fact his stock has fallen a bit so that his last 2 clubs he managed were Newcastle & a team in China, or perhaps its a combination of them all.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58345 on: Yesterday at 12:53:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:29:26 pm
It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one

After the invincibles, we were still strong, but instead of having ambition to stay at the top, we lost the likes of Nasri Cole Clichy toure Adebayor Rvp cesc  etc to richer clubs, this is where it went south for us, we had experienced players that title chasing teams wanted and we had  no financial power to stop them leaving , never mind spending big ourselves. Once you give up your seat, its very hard to get it back. The Kroenkes oversaw the decline and had no sporting ambition to stop it. Pointless spending once you've hit rock bottom, you'll always fall short .
Now we need another Wenger,  a manager like Klopp, or a billionaire who wants to win football matches. Both very hard to get,  and even a manager like Klopp, will go the same way as Wenger eventually,  if his rivals are constantly outspending him.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:56:50 pm by The North Bank »
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58346 on: Yesterday at 01:31:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:12:34 pm
Don't be fooled by net spend,  we bring nothing in return

I am not sure, I swear you lot get worse the more money you spend. It seems like every choice your club is presented with the ownership picks the wrong option without fail. They have yet to get a single thing right since like 2015.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58347 on: Yesterday at 03:30:25 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:09:00 am
Nothing will change until the owners go.

<snip>

Im definitely not going back .

It's not the owners picking the 11, sitting on the bench as manager, making the transfers, etc. You lot criticize them for staying in America and not caring. How about blaming the ones deciding on who to buy, deciding on what type of football needs to be played. And the players who don't play as a team. Maybe there's a slight chance you've over rated your own.

There's an old saying, the table never lies.

Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone knows he's the one who is unofficial manger. gets involved in every aspect of the club from scouting to the players. Does Kroenke do that?
As he doesn't. Then your ire should be direct within, not at the top.

A new owner might give you a honeymoon period. But there's nothing to suggest the manager to save Arsenal is any more out there regardless of who the owner is.

You've spent an inordinate amount of money on players, sacked managers, and you are where you are doing that. Yet, you want to continue in the same vein. Sack the manager, spend, spend, spend.

Get a manager in, build with the youth set up, annnnnnnd when you don't win straight away ..blame the owners, sack the manager, spend spend, spend.

Buy star players, quality players, annnnndddd when that don't turn instant results, blame the owners, sack the manager, spend , spend , spend.

Same day, different rant as necessary.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58348 on: Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:30:25 pm
It's not the owners picking the 11, sitting on the bench as manager, making the transfers, etc. You lot criticize them for staying in America and not caring. How about blaming the ones deciding on who to buy, deciding on what type of football needs to be played. And the players who don't play as a team. Maybe there's a slight chance you've over rated your own.

There's an old saying, the table never lies.

Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone knows he's the one who is unofficial manger. gets involved in every aspect of the club from scouting to the players. Does Kroenke do that?
As he doesn't. Then your ire should be direct within, not at the top.

A new owner might give you a honeymoon period. But there's nothing to suggest the manager to save Arsenal is any more out there regardless of who the owner is.

You've spent an inordinate amount of money on players, sacked managers, and you are where you are doing that. Yet, you want to continue in the same vein. Sack the manager, spend, spend, spend.

Get a manager in, build with the youth set up, annnnnnnd when you don't win straight away ..blame the owners, sack the manager, spend spend, spend.

Buy star players, quality players, annnnndddd when that don't turn instant results, blame the owners, sack the manager, spend , spend , spend.

Same day, different rant as necessary.

At the end of the day, they are the ones at the top of the chain of command. They put the football people in place that have made the poor decisions. Under their watch we have went from a comfortable top 4 team, to a mid table team. As you say, we've replaced managers, replaced the entire structure beneath them, & results have got worse.

That's not to mention the redundancies, the BoE loan, the extortionate ticket prices, the European Super League, the total lack of a penny of investment until last season, the lack of communication with the fans.....
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58349 on: Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:30:25 pm
It's not the owners picking the 11, sitting on the bench as manager, making the transfers, etc. You lot criticize them for staying in America and not caring. How about blaming the ones deciding on who to buy, deciding on what type of football needs to be played. And the players who don't play as a team. Maybe there's a slight chance you've over rated your own.

There's an old saying, the table never lies.

Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys. Everyone knows he's the one who is unofficial manger. gets involved in every aspect of the club from scouting to the players. Does Kroenke do that?
As he doesn't. Then your ire should be direct within, not at the top.

A new owner might give you a honeymoon period. But there's nothing to suggest the manager to save Arsenal is any more out there regardless of who the owner is.

You've spent an inordinate amount of money on players, sacked managers, and you are where you are doing that. Yet, you want to continue in the same vein. Sack the manager, spend, spend, spend.

Get a manager in, build with the youth set up, annnnnnnd when you don't win straight away ..blame the owners, sack the manager, spend spend, spend.

Buy star players, quality players, annnnndddd when that don't turn instant results, blame the owners, sack the manager, spend , spend , spend.

Same day, different rant as necessary.

Are we in a better place than when they bought us ?
 
Thats the only question that matters.

Everything else is irrelevant
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58350 on: Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 03:46:36 pm
At the end of the day, they are the ones at the top of the chain of command. They put the football people in place that have made the poor decisions. Under their watch we have went from a comfortable top 4 team, to a mid table team. As you say, we've replaced managers, replaced the entire structure beneath them, & results have got worse.

That's not to mention the redundancies, the BoE loan, the extortionate ticket prices, the European Super League, the total lack of a penny of investment until last season, the lack of communication with the fans.....

Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:01:45 pm
Are we in a better place than when they bought us ?
 
Thats the only question that matters.

Everything else is irrelevant

Kroenke is at the top.

He and the board decide the entire staff of the club.

But they don't..unless you know different.. micromanage every detail as they put "football" people in place to put your side together. Or would you rather they did micromanage with their inexperience in football?

Now, Kroenke and board can do and have done exactly what you want. Hire and fire the football staff, including players. And they've done that because your anger at poor performances and not being up to what you think your standards are has led them to reevaluate and then hire and fire.

How many DOF or similar have you had since Kroenke took over? And why is that?

How many managers have you had since he became majority owner? And why is that?

How much money have you spent on players?

How many times has the scouting system been changed? And why would that be? To get worse?

How much money has been spent on your Academy, which is supposed to find a few players--and has tbf?

Kroenke isn't selling.

Like most billionaires, they don't panic on anything they own. They play the long game. They don't sell when the club is at it's maximum value, nor do they sell because the club declines a bit.

Supporters, as social media will show you, are micro managers. Player is shit, Same player two weeks later is great. Team is shit when you lose and great when it wins. No business or club can be run with such wide traumatic view points.

You put a plan in place and get the people to run. Then give them a chance. Dear God, how many times have supporters claimed back the manager. Then you spend. Then you complain again, not enough.

Like the Red Mancs down the road..you want it all and you demand it now. And your two clubs aren't the only ones with the shouts at the owners. So tell me, how does every club satisfy the baying crowd? Because there is only one League Champion, and one winner for each Cup ( some of which aren't even good enough for some).
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58351 on: Yesterday at 05:35:56 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm
Kroenke is at the top.

He and the board decide the entire staff of the club.

But they don't..unless you know different.. micromanage every detail as they put "football" people in place to put your side together. Or would you rather they did micromanage with their inexperience in football?

Now, Kroenke and board can do and have done exactly what you want. Hire and fire the football staff, including players. And they've done that because your anger at poor performances and not being up to what you think your standards are has led them to reevaluate and then hire and fire.

How many DOF or similar have you had since Kroenke took over? And why is that?

How many managers have you had since he became majority owner? And why is that?

How much money have you spent on players?

How many times has the scouting system been changed? And why would that be? To get worse?

How much money has been spent on your Academy, which is supposed to find a few players--and has tbf?

Kroenke isn't selling.

Like most billionaires, they don't panic on anything they own. They play the long game. They don't sell when the club is at it's maximum value, nor do they sell because the club declines a bit.

Supporters, as social media will show you, are micro managers. Player is shit, Same player two weeks later is great. Team is shit when you lose and great when it wins. No business or club can be run with such wide traumatic view points.

You put a plan in place and get the people to run. Then give them a chance. Dear God, how many times have supporters claimed back the manager. Then you spend. Then you complain again, not enough.

Like the Red Mancs down the road..you want it all and you demand it now. And your two clubs aren't the only ones with the shouts at the owners. So tell me, how does every club satisfy the baying crowd? Because there is only one League Champion, and one winner for each Cup ( some of which aren't even good enough for some).

All these are excuses, the only barometer to measure them is , are we in a better place than when they took over.
They may be amazing people and owners, but they failed at Arsenal. They've had long enough so clearly don't have it in them to turn it around. They need to let someone else have a go now, or the downward spiral continues.
I didn't say they will sell, just that we are probably mid table until they do. 
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58352 on: Yesterday at 05:54:16 pm »
Just think Arsenal have misspent a shit ton of money for a long time and it's all coming home to roost now as the squad is barren because of it.  The listed "good" players are all young and not in their prime.  They're good because of them playing and contributing so young but that's not a guarantee of future growth or ability.  I said at the time that Arteta was hired that they should have hired Ancelloti instead of Everton but it probably would make no difference as when you go man for man through each squad you'd have to say Arsenal's is the 7th best?  I wouldn't take their squad ahead of us, both Manchesters, Chelsea, Spurs and Leicester.  I think you could even make an argument for West Ham based on Antonio's late career renaissance.  So is 9th or 10th really that disappointing?  I guess it is to an extent but it's not some huge under performance.

Alex Scott was on CBS after the game saying the Kroenke's need to invest while the pre-match was dedicated to how tone deaf the US owners are.  Do you want them out or do you want them to spend?  I'm confused.  I think this gets back to the 50+1 in that most just want owners that will spend whatever it takes to win and don't give a shit besides that.  Is that really "good for the game" though?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58353 on: Yesterday at 06:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:54:16 pm
Just think Arsenal have misspent a shit ton of money for a long time and it's all coming home to roost now as the squad is barren because of it.  The listed "good" players are all young and not in their prime.  They're good because of them playing and contributing so young but that's not a guarantee of future growth or ability.  I said at the time that Arteta was hired that they should have hired Ancelloti instead of Everton but it probably would make no difference as when you go man for man through each squad you'd have to say Arsenal's is the 7th best?  I wouldn't take their squad ahead of us, both Manchesters, Chelsea, Spurs and Leicester.  I think you could even make an argument for West Ham based on Antonio's late career renaissance.  So is 9th or 10th really that disappointing?  I guess it is to an extent but it's not some huge under performance.

Alex Scott was on CBS after the game saying the Kroenke's need to invest while the pre-match was dedicated to how tone deaf the US owners are.  Do you want them out or do you want them to spend?  I'm confused.  I think this gets back to the 50+1 in that most just want owners that will spend whatever it takes to win and don't give a shit besides that.  Is that really "good for the game" though?

We weren't 7th best when they came in, so they failed. Largely due to selling our best players for a decade.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58354 on: Yesterday at 06:27:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:18:23 pm
We weren't 7th best when they came in, so they failed. Largely due to selling our best players for a decade.

3rd best squad to 7th best is what we're talking about then, yes?  If the money was spent better would you still be the 7th best squad?  I'd say no.  Would spending £100m or £200m more change that?  There is no guarantee that wouldn't just be pissed up the wall as well.
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58355 on: Yesterday at 07:28:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:17:59 pm

How else do you assess the people that own & run the club? Everything else is a side issue to how the team is performing on the park, that is exactly what a sports team will get judged on, & they've failed on that.

What about judging the other things? Have they grew revenues in comparison to competitors, no, we've been caught up & overtaken by several clubs.

Have they engaged with the supporters, have they understood the history & values, have they created a bond with staff, have they promoted & developed a culture for success?

The only thing thats been successful for them is the value of the club has grown, & that means nothing to the general fan.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:29:57 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58356 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm »
Yes, but what did Arsenal supporters demand of the owner?

New manager..you've had them.

New players, by the score.

New back room staff, again done.

You get what you want and because you're no longer dining at the top, well complain even more.

Have a look inside. Who was in charge of recruiting? Every time you change managers, new philosophy on how to play = need different players. And your managers have been backed.

Do you want more debt on the club and an extra 100 mil this summer? Yeah, that would be popular.

Now suppose Usmanov bought out Kroenke when he was pushing to own the club. Things would have been different, but then again maybe not. Would his choices of managers and transfers have really been that much different? Maybe get Jose "I specialize in trophies" Mourinho in. Just what you would have wanted, right? Proven manager after Wenger.

You see, what you want..you've gotten. Changes in managers, "football" staff, and players. It just hasn't worked out.

And as you probably realize, Kroenke is going nowhere, so maybe focus on the other parts of the club and get them up to snuff. Or don't.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58357 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:59:12 pm
Yes, but what did Arsenal supporters demand of the owner?

New manager..you've had them.

New players, by the score.

New back room staff, again done.

You get what you want and because you're no longer dining at the top, well complain even more.

Have a look inside. Who was in charge of recruiting? Every time you change managers, new philosophy on how to play = need different players. And your managers have been backed.

Do you want more debt on the club and an extra 100 mil this summer? Yeah, that would be popular.

Now suppose Usmanov bought out Kroenke when he was pushing to own the club. Things would have been different, but then again maybe not. Would his choices of managers and transfers have really been that much different? Maybe get Jose "I specialize in trophies" Mourinho in. Just what you would have wanted, right? Proven manager after Wenger.

You see, what you want..you've gotten. Changes in managers, "football" staff, and players. It just hasn't worked out.

And as you probably realize, Kroenke is going nowhere, so maybe focus on the other parts of the club and get them up to snuff. Or don't.

The owners will be judged by success . Either they havent tried to succeed, or they've tried and failed. The end result is the same.
The fans don't run the club, we are on the outside, can't blame the fans for the owners failing.
Changing managers and buying players isn't what the fans want, it's the right managers and the right players. It's the owners who hire the recruiters etc. The proof is in the results on the field and off it. You cant use a failed process as evidence of good ownership.  It doesnt work in sport or business,  the change can only start at the top.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,276
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58358 on: Today at 02:36:45 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
The owners will be judged by success . Either they havent tried to succeed, or they've tried and failed. The end result is the same.
The fans don't run the club, we are on the outside, can't blame the fans for the owners failing.
Changing managers and buying players isn't what the fans want, it's the right managers and the right players. It's the owners who hire the recruiters etc. The proof is in the results on the field and off it. You cant use a failed process as evidence of good ownership.  It doesnt work in sport or business,  the change can only start at the top.

The end result may be the same. True.

Your club has failed. Failed to live up to your expectations.

What you daft lot can't work out is:

You've whinged about managers...you've got them replaced.

You've whinged about players....you've got them replaced.

And not much has changed. Even when you've got what you want.

Now you want a new owner. And when that doesn't work then what?

Oh I know...sack the manager. Get new players. The owner should sell the club. Same carousel going 'round and 'round.

It's like you want a crystal ball to rub, get your wishes, and everything will be back to normal.

It just don't work like that.


Maybe , for once, hold the line and build on what you've got. Realizing that it really is a 4-5 year project. But as supporters , it's only about the near term. There is no long term vision. AFTV is a symptom of yourselves.

Arteta isn't a terrible manager. The players are playing for him ( looking from the outside). Jurgen Klopp went through trials and tribulations at Mainz. It took him 3 years to get success and promoted.
Mikel may or may not grow into a much better manager. I bet you couldn't have predicted where Jurgen would finish up after a season or two at Mainz. It took Fergie 7 years before he won a trophy that saved his bacon.

There's been glimpses of what Arteta can do. But with all the negativity floating around football in general. The malaise that has set in at each club. The media fueling the fires. Supporters can't see the forest for the trees.

So, continue down the path. Go for it. Protest away. Protest next season as well. Tear your own club down from the terraces.

But the first thing to do is to ask yourselves honestly, not wishful thinking, will Kroenke really sell?
Once you figure out he won't, then what?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 1454 1455 1456 1457 1458 [1459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 