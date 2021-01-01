A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.
Really, is that the general impression?
Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.
Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.
Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.
Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.
Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.
Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.
Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.
Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.
So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.