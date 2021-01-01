A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.



I mean Smith-Rowe, Martinelli & Saka have looked excellent, and they'll continue to grow as players so they'll definitely be good enough. Even Guendouzi & Willock could potentially go on and have long careers at Arsenal, I think Guendouzi in particular has shown more than enough even if he's still rough around the edges. And Tierney shouldn't even be on that list he's an established player and would walk into any squad in the league.My issue watching Arsenal under Arteta is how their style of play has drastically changed to the Arsenal teams of the last 20+ years. Arsenal are a football institution that used to pride itself on producing technically gifted footballers, with a senior team that even though they didn't win much over the latter half of Wengers tenure, they were more often than not exciting to watch. Some of the Gunners on here will have better knowledge of how the academies train and perform at the club but there just appears to be a complete disconnect now in the style of football the players coming through the academy are used to playing, and then this negative, possession based style of the senior team - but without the intricate triangles and incisive passing we've been so used to seeing from them. And the number of red cards during his time there are essentially linked to his management style, he likes the team to be aggressive and although it must be refreshing to see that as an Arsenal fan after all these years, is that truly the direction you want the club to be heading in? Arteta seems to be leaning more on his years at Goodison than his time under Pep. He will go on to be a good manager and I do hope he gets it right at Arsenal, but he can't be setting an Arsenal team up in the manner he did last night, in a Semi-Final of a European tie against a 6th place La Liga side. That first half was atrocious they should have been all over Villarreal, I understand they didn't want to concede and they were obviously unlucky with Aubameyang hitting the post, but they needed to smother Villarreal with more than just possession.The discussion by the fans will inevitably turn towards the owners and rightfully so, but Arteta and the first team have been underwhelming this season and that has little to do with the ownership. Arsenal had two players in the starting XI last night that were signed for more than £60m each, and this will be the first season since 13/14 Aubameyang doesn't hit 20 or more goals in a season (unless he turns it on the final 4 games of the season now the pressure is finally off). Worrying times for Arsenal Football Club.