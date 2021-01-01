« previous next »
Dull Tools

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:24:45 am
Be careful what you wish for. Arsenal had the longest streak of qualification to the last 16 of the CL before Wenger left and now where are they?

Never really got the optimism surrounding Arteta. He had no managing experience at all and the Arsenal job is very tough at the moment.

What are the issues with the Kroenkes? I don't understand it as the Rams are one of the best-run operations in the NFL.

They aren't stripping money out of the club are they? I think Arsenal have been spending more recently than they ever have.

Seems like a director of football issue in how the money is being spent rather than the owners. Reminds of us in the early years of FSG when they were trying to get the right structure in place and we made lots of big money mistakes.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:31:35 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:24:45 am
What are the issues with the Kroenkes?


Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:35:03 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:59:28 am
A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.

Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:35:29 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:35 am
Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.

What the fuck has Jimmy Clitheroe got to do with Arsenal?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:38:36 am
I think Arsenal do have a very good crop of young players. Some arent great but then the likes of Butt and Phil Neville werent that good, but they fitted in and were good squad members (not saying the likes of Willock and Nelson etc will reach those heights).

Saka and Martinelli seem the obvious stars. I would t count Tierney just because he was known about at Celtic and came for a reasonable fee. I keep hearing  how highly rated Smith-Rowe is but have seen very little of him (who would watch this Arsenal side through choice). He doesnt seem to have racked up goals or assists but enough people who know their stuff seem to like him. How good could he go on to be?
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:38:50 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:24:45 am
Be careful what you wish for. Arsenal had the longest streak of qualification to the last 16 of the CL before Wenger left and now where are they?

Remember, the slide started in Wenger's last 2 seasons, we didn't qualify for the Champions League in the 2 seasons before he left.
B0151?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 09:43:54 am
It is mad to me that so many Arsenal fans seem to back him, no idea if that is changing. Coaches that are going to be successful improve their players and team. Arteta has made them worse.

There's some Arsenal fans that support him because he won the FA Cup and their team is shite. We were in the same position with Kenny winning the League Cup in our first trophy for 6 years, and despite a bit of resentment for the way it was carried out considering Kenny's position here, the vast majority accepted it as the right decision when we sacked him.

The one thing that is different that they would cite is that Arteta is young and it's his first job. However, that also means there's nothing to suggest he is capable of turning it around or even worthy of deserving that chance.
Broad Spectrum

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:06:38 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:59:28 am
A lot of those are crap though, or at the very least not good enough. None are absolutely outstanding and most clubs would back themselves to have many better than them.

I mean Smith-Rowe, Martinelli & Saka have looked excellent, and they'll continue to grow as players so they'll definitely be good enough. Even Guendouzi & Willock could potentially go on and have long careers at Arsenal, I think Guendouzi in particular has shown more than enough even if he's still rough around the edges. And Tierney shouldn't even be on that list he's an established player and would walk into any squad in the league.

My issue watching Arsenal under Arteta is how their style of play has drastically changed to the Arsenal teams of the last 20+ years. Arsenal are a football institution that used to pride itself on producing technically gifted footballers, with a senior team that even though they didn't win much over the latter half of Wengers tenure, they were more often than not exciting to watch. Some of the Gunners on here will have better knowledge of how the academies train and perform at the club but there just appears to be a complete disconnect now in the style of football the players coming through the academy are used to playing, and then this negative, possession based style of the senior team - but without the intricate triangles and incisive passing we've been so used to seeing from them. And the number of red cards during his time there are essentially linked to his management style, he likes the team to be aggressive and although it must be refreshing to see that as an Arsenal fan after all these years, is that truly the direction you want the club to be heading in? Arteta seems to be leaning more on his years at Goodison than his time under Pep. He will go on to be a good manager and I do hope he gets it right at Arsenal, but he can't be setting an Arsenal team up in the manner he did last night, in a Semi-Final of a European tie against a 6th place La Liga side. That first half was atrocious they should have been all over Villarreal, I understand they didn't want to concede and they were obviously unlucky with Aubameyang hitting the post, but they needed to smother Villarreal with more than just possession.

The discussion by the fans will inevitably turn towards the owners and rightfully so, but Arteta and the first team have been underwhelming this season and that has little to do with the ownership. Arsenal had two players in the starting XI last night that were signed for more than £60m each, and this will be the first season since 13/14 Aubameyang doesn't hit 20 or more goals in a season (unless he turns it on the final 4 games of the season now the pressure is finally off). Worrying times for Arsenal Football Club.
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:18:12 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:35:03 am
Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.

No it isnt, GAs opinions of players should never be considered the party line  ;D
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:32:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:09:00 am
Nothing will change until the owners go.
I dont know why people are so surprised.
Go back ten years in this thread ,
Wenger out ? No , the kroenkes are the problem.
Wenger doesnt spend? No , the Kroenkes dont.
Better than Usmanov? No , both c*nts but one has sporting ambition
Go back 5 years
Wenger gone great news ? No the only good news is that itll expose the Kroenkes

I don't know why but i read this in "Nothing Compares to You" tone.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:34:26 am
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.
Gerry Attrick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:35:24 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 09:35:03 am
Really, is that the general impression?

Saliba is seen as 1 of the best young defenders in France & was at least an equal to Fofana that has excelled in England.

Gabriel was highly regarded, seen as the future Brazil national team defender & started off really well winning our first 3 player of the months.

Tierney is 1 of the leagues better left backs already, & many Scottish fans regard him as a better left back than Robertson on form this season.

Guendouzi, perhaps overrated but still captain of a star studded French U21 team, but he's mostly out the door.

Smith-Rowe has been rated very highly throughout all youth levels & his introduction to the team saved Arteta's job first time round.

Saka is probably the top performing teenager in England.

Martinelli is seen as that much of a talent Klopp praised him highly.

Maitland-Niles, Willock, Nketiah and Nelson are the ones most likely to be sold but all home grown, all will likely have some sort of market in the summer.

So even if you take the better ones of Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Saka & Martinelli, that's still more than enough younger guys to build around.

These players arent helping you bridge any gaps to the top sides. It can be difficult to accept academy players or players thatve come through the system, god knows as Liverpool fans we find it hard to let go. Saka is a fantastic talent and your best player but he might not even make the England squad. This is what Arsenal are up against now. When hes the best and hell struggle to get a gig it says everything.
Hazell

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:35:49 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:31:35 am
Well from my understanding the boy is actually a woman and shes married to the dad. And get this, theyre swingers too.

:D

It's certainly not turning out to be a Fandabidozi season for Arsenal.
Broad Spectrum

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:40:08 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:34:26 am
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.

I know a lot of Gooners and I remember arguing with them years back when they wanted Wenger out. It was cringe worthy, this was one of the greatest minds to ever grace English football and they were booing him at full time (and even half time on occasions).
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:42:25 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:32:43 am
I don't know why but i read this in "Nothing Compares to You" tone.

Its been 7 hours and 16 years*
Since you took my league away

*Scans better than 17, and its 16 years since they lost their title.
B0151?

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:43:23 am
Thing is Wenger finished outside the top 4 his last 2 seasons

Although some of their fans laud Arteta for winning the FA Cup when it didn't count for much when Wenger was winning it
Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:50:34 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:42:25 am
Its been 7 hours and 16 years*
Since you took my league away

*Scans better than 17, and its 16 years since they lost their title.
It's been so lonely without you here
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 10:54:14 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:34:26 am
Crazy to think they actually booed Wenger and asked him to be sacked, despite rather limited budget compared to the managers after him.
Arsenal was a lock for Top 4 when he was in charge. Now they are on their way to be Everton.

He wasn't though. They stopped being a lock in for top 4. That's was part of the problem. The regression had set in. They were making short term panic decisions that weren't good for Arsenal. Signing Aubameyang & Lacazette so close to each other. Giving Ozil a 350k a week contract etc. Problem is poor decisions have continued.
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:06:38 am
I mean Smith-Rowe, Martinelli & Saka have looked excellent, and they'll continue to grow as players so they'll definitely be good enough. Even Guendouzi & Willock could potentially go on and have long careers at Arsenal, I think Guendouzi in particular has shown more than enough even if he's still rough around the edges. And Tierney shouldn't even be on that list he's an established player and would walk into any squad in the league.
.

I included Tierney, as well as Gabriel, as I'm looking at players who are 23 or under that can be a manager can build a team from, I'm not saying they aren't established or that they came through the academy.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:35:24 am
These players arent helping you bridge any gaps to the top sides. It can be difficult to accept academy players or players thatve come through the system, god knows as Liverpool fans we find it hard to let go. Saka is a fantastic talent and your best player but he might not even make the England squad. This is what Arsenal are up against now. When hes the best and hell struggle to get a gig it says everything.

No, they won't be alone, they'll need supplemented with good signings. For me, the squad make up is too imbalanced. Past their prime players, & young guys nowhere near their prime. It's too disjointed. We need a couple of players maybe 23-26 to maybe bridge the gap & knit it together more.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:26:02 am
I think Artata won't get the sack, he will get next season as well. That being said, who are realistic manager targets for them? Likes of Allegri and Benitez doesn't make much sense for them in long term imo. So, probably Rodgers would be their ideal candidate atm.

Imagine the meltdown if they come up with Scott Parker  ;)
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread
Today at 11:30:19 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December  9, 2014, 10:55:18 pm
And while everyone else is busy choosing replacements for  Arsene Wenger , he is still making easy work of the champions league groups. I still maintain that our disgraceful fan base dont know how lucky they are to have him.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 11:35:47 am
I spent years trying to tell Arsenal fans that these owners are killing us, and its only Wengers genius keeping us competitive. 
Now look at us , a couple of 19 year olds who'd get 10 games a season back then are our only hope.

There are a lot of bang average teams around europe, we are one of them.

Simplexity

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:07:53 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:35:47 am
I spent years trying to tell Arsenal fans that these owners are killing us, and its only Wengers genius keeping us competitive. 
Now look at us , a couple of 19 year olds who'd get 10 games a season back then are our only hope.

There are a lot of bang average teams around europe, we are one of them.

It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:12:34 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:07:53 pm
It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.

Don't be fooled by net spend,  we bring nothing in return
fucking appalled

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:29:26 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:07:53 pm
It honestly does not make sense why you are as bad as you are.

The amount of money you have spent and gotten THAT in return is almost incredible, its almost like sabotage or something.

It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:46:12 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:29:26 pm
It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one

You're right, it might be a bit of snobbery, it might be a fear that he's a bit outdated style wise, a fear of the type of football he might bring after both clubs being subject to some dross recently, it the fact his stock has fallen a bit so that his last 2 clubs he managed were Newcastle & a team in China, or perhaps its a combination of them all.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 12:53:50 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:29:26 pm
It makes perfect sense, and probably a good warning to us (and our owners) at how fast things can go south. If youd looked at that invincibles team, with Wenger in charge, and said these arent going to challenge for another league title in the next 17 years let alone win one, youd probably have been sectioned. Frankly the same probably goes for United 8 years ago (although obviously they bucked the trend with their title in January).

Poor signings and poor managerial decisions for both clubs.

Im not sure what the answer for Arsenal is. There seems to be an arrogance with them and Spurs about Rafa, and maybe its just our red tinted glasses, but I think hed suit both well in terms of making them competitive. Id say they both need a bit of a placeholder manager for a few seasons to transition away from the older players they have now (Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kane, Lloris, Alderweireld) and hed be ideal for either one

After the invincibles, we were still strong, but instead of having ambition to stay at the top, we lost the likes of Nasri Cole Clichy toure Adebayor Rvp cesc  etc to richer clubs, this is where it went south for us, we had experienced players that title chasing teams wanted and we had  no financial power to stop them leaving , never mind spending big ourselves. Once you give up your seat, its very hard to get it back. The Kroenkes oversaw the decline and had no sporting ambition to stop it. Pointless spending once you've hit rock bottom, you'll always fall short .
Now we need another Wenger,  a manager like Klopp, or a billionaire who wants to win football matches. Both very hard to get,  and even a manager like Klopp, will go the same way as Wenger eventually,  if his rivals are constantly outspending him.
