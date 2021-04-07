« previous next »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 7, 2021, 10:41:13 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  7, 2021, 10:19:53 am
Then it all depends on the progress, which gets back round to everything being a results driven business.

Bellerin seems to have lost a bit of his 1 asset that made him stand out as a full back, & that's his blistering pace. He, like a lot of the team, is inconsistent, can have good days & some pretty bad days. Talk is he wants a new challenge, & as much as I like the person, I think that's best for everyone concerned.

As for your other point, that's very true, but there's lots of good players out there. And let's forget, the bar isn't that high at Arsenal just now. To find a midfield player with more mobility & more press resistance than Xhaka for example??  ;D
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 7, 2021, 10:48:33 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  7, 2021, 10:41:13 am
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D

Yeah, it's brilliant to listen to.  ;D He has vlogged the full injury recovery process of his knee injury last year & its quite an interesting insight, watched a few of them on YouTube.

I think a return to Barcelona makes sense. They love to resign a La Masia product, Laporta supposedly had spoken about him as a target in the election campaign, & Barca also co own Emerson Royal with Betis, so there could be a deal to be had there that suits us & Barca when both are a bit cash strapped. Saying that, not sure both really do transfers that make sense just now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 7, 2021, 09:11:54 pm

Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 7, 2021, 10:03:45 pm
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  7, 2021, 09:11:54 pm
Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.

Just what we need with Europa games coming up.  ::)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 03:10:46 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  7, 2021, 09:45:22 am
Thing is mate, you can't just keep buying kids, those kids still need some older heads to guide them to help with their development. Partey is still only 27, he should still have a good 5 years at least in him. William was a poor signing, that I give you, his wages are high but that's taking into account a signing on fee spread over the length of his contract so not a massive outlay in general.

Then you come to this summer, it seems we'll target an up & coming right back, a centre midfielder & try & retain Odegaard. We could also try & move Lacazette on. Now, just for talking sakes, the signings are Emerson Royal (22), Bissouma (24), Edouard (23), all players we've been linked to, then the team has really has a young core about them, still with older heads like Partey & Auba for experience. I think then you can see the proper makings of a young team coming together.

Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 10:54:54 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  8, 2021, 03:10:46 am
Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.

You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 11:38:00 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 10:54:54 am
You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.

I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 12:11:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 11:38:00 am
Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.

I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.

Edouard only has 1 year left on his contract, the same as Ajer & Christie. Celtic might have thought they could get £30M+ for him last season, but there's no way they are going to get a Scottish record sale in a Covid year out of a guy that clubs can talk to 6 months later for a free transfer. And considering the rebuild that Celtic need, they can't afford to let his deal run down. He'll leave for a fee between £15M-£20M.

As for Bissouma, it was just a player suggested. There's a few players of that ilk that are interesting, Berge, Anguissa, Kessie, Zakaria, Soumare to name a few. All these play in teams that could be relegated or only have a year left on their contract. Also, linked to guys like Joan Jordan who have a slightly different style.

Obviously some of these might be better than others, just pointing out there's plenty options out there, & our bar to improve our midfield is a lot lower than your bar lol.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 03:39:24 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 12:11:50 pm
Edouard only has 1 year left on his contract, the same as Ajer & Christie. Celtic might have thought they could get £30M+ for him last season, but there's no way they are going to get a Scottish record sale in a Covid year out of a guy that clubs can talk to 6 months later for a free transfer. And considering the rebuild that Celtic need, they can't afford to let his deal run down. He'll leave for a fee between £15M-£20M.

As for Bissouma, it was just a player suggested. There's a few players of that ilk that are interesting, Berge, Anguissa, Kessie, Zakaria, Soumare to name a few. All these play in teams that could be relegated or only have a year left on their contract. Also, linked to guys like Joan Jordan who have a slightly different style.

Obviously some of these might be better than others, just pointing out there's plenty options out there, & our bar to improve our midfield is a lot lower than your bar lol.
I didn't know they'd allowed those players to run their contracts down that much! Poor from Celtic, although I think they obviously have a hard time keeping hold of players, big Championship clubs are more of a draw than them these days. Ajer was the only one I was aware of due to our desperation for a centre half in January. I'd say fair enough to those figures again. Edouard has been heavily linked to Leicester though as Rodgers' preferred Vardy replacement which may hold sway.

Like you say, there's plenty out there, and Arsenal have got that Man Utd-style quality of always being a big draw, regardless of their current situation, because they're a huge club and most of the current crop of players grew up knowing Arsenal as the invincibles, knowing Henry as the best striker in the world etc etc - that still has huge cache.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 04:11:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 03:39:24 pm
I didn't know they'd allowed those players to run their contracts down that much! Poor from Celtic, although I think they obviously have a hard time keeping hold of players, big Championship clubs are more of a draw than them these days. Ajer was the only one I was aware of due to our desperation for a centre half in January. I'd say fair enough to those figures again. Edouard has been heavily linked to Leicester though as Rodgers' preferred Vardy replacement which may hold sway.

Like you say, there's plenty out there, and Arsenal have got that Man Utd-style quality of always being a big draw, regardless of their current situation, because they're a huge club and most of the current crop of players grew up knowing Arsenal as the invincibles, knowing Henry as the best striker in the world etc etc - that still has huge cache.

Yeah, Celtic have not handled the least couple of years well. It looks like bar a few players, whoever comes in be it Howe or whoever, they literally will have to build a full new team.

Ajer, Christie & Edouard all going into 1 year left, none want to renew. Brown & Griffiths will leave. They have Jonjo Kenny, Duffy, Laxalt, Elyounoussi all on loan as well & will need replaced. So they need a goalkeeper, full new defence, full new attack, & a couple of midfielders.

Next season is very important as well because Scotland have earned an automatic qualifier for the Champions League for the following season, so if Rangers were to qualify this season & win the league that could be a potential £50M swing in revenues in Rangers favour.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 04:11:00 pm
Yeah, Celtic have not handled the least couple of years well. It looks like bar a few players, whoever comes in be it Howe or whoever, they literally will have to build a full new team.

Ajer, Christie & Edouard all going into 1 year left, none want to renew. Brown & Griffiths will leave. They have Jonjo Kenny, Duffy, Laxalt, Elyounoussi all on loan as well & will need replaced. So they need a goalkeeper, full new defence, full new attack, & a couple of midfielders.

Next season is very important as well because Scotland have earned an automatic qualifier for the Champions League for the following season, so if Rangers were to qualify this season & win the league that could be a potential £50M swing in revenues in Rangers favour.
Real sliding doors moments coming up by the sound of it. When Howe was linked I thought he wouldn't take it unless he was given clear indication they'd be able to significantly outspend Rangers. I think he's a decent coach but I don't think he'd back himself to turn the tide on their current downturn as quickly as would be expected. For once, the Celtic job isn't a guarantee of trophies and domestic dominance. That's the first time in a decade that you could say that. Rangers may be the ripe job to take for CV padding once Stevie moves on.

Makes you feel better about Arsenal I bet  ;)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 05:25:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Real sliding doors moments coming up by the sound of it. When Howe was linked I thought he wouldn't take it unless he was given clear indication they'd be able to significantly outspend Rangers. I think he's a decent coach but I don't think he'd back himself to turn the tide on their current downturn as quickly as would be expected. For once, the Celtic job isn't a guarantee of trophies and domestic dominance. That's the first time in a decade that you could say that. Rangers may be the ripe job to take for CV padding once Stevie moves on.

Makes you feel better about Arsenal I bet  ;)

Rangers are my local team so it's fair to say I've not had a good few years! Steve's done a remarkable job turning Rangers around, but it took him a couple of years to really get the team the way he wanted, & show's the value of patience.

I'm trying to tell myself to be as patient with Arsenal as well.  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 8, 2021, 05:39:50 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 10:54:54 am
You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.

Is there anything that states at the time of Willian's or Partey's signing or Auba's new contract that the Arsenal brain trusts thinking was that these players would be great stewards for the next generation and if we happen to win something that would be great as well?  I only say this as I find it quite odd to think this was a coherent plan in looking back on the season so why would you think that will now be the case in going forward?  I guess hope springs eternal and it's either that or you just give up.  I don't really care either way, just something to talk about.

For the player trading, some pretty consistent reports now that nobody will have money come this summer.  Unless you already have sales prices agreed then I can't see that working well to raise funds.  I think for almost all clubs the team you see this season will basically be unchanged as players are going to want to wait out their contracts to hope to recoup lost wages either through sign on fees or in the hope the market comes back in summer 2022.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 15, 2021, 09:02:31 pm
Aubameyang got malaria then. Crikey.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 16, 2021, 05:56:53 am
A powerful image

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 16, 2021, 08:01:09 am
I dont want to say that the whole slavia team are racists, that wouldnt be fair, but there seems to be a little more impetus in the performance of players like Laca Saka and Pepe. No doubt they were all very aware of what was happening.

Hope Auba gets well soon, Malaria isnt a cakewalk.

We played well at the weekend when Arteta changed the team and formation, stuck with pretty much the same side yesterday, and we played well again. Xhaka at left back, Laca upfront, Ceballos in midfield, and Mari coming into the defence. Its only two games but Arteta may have stumbled onto something. I wouldnt bring Auba straight back into the team, I would Odegaard when hes fit though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 16, 2021, 08:42:09 am
Enjoyed that last night, both from an Arsenal & Rangers perspective.

Next round, a reunion with Emery!  :o
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 17, 2021, 02:18:51 pm
Willock and Maitland Niles doing great things on loan. Lots of positive signs from our young players this season. The future might not be completely doomed.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 17, 2021, 03:13:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on April 17, 2021, 02:18:51 pm
Willock and Maitland Niles doing great things on loan. Lots of positive signs from our young players this season. The future might not be completely doomed.


Generally loan players don't want to come back. More used to playing and getting the minutes rather than making up the squad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 22, 2021, 03:39:26 pm
European Super League: Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke apologises to manager Mikel Arteta
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56845861
Quote
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says owner Stan Kroenke has apologised to him over the club's aborted attempt to join the European Super League.

The Spaniard added that football fans had sent "the strongest message" over their opposition to the ESL.

Arteta said he had spoken to Kroenke, while Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham had addressed the players.

He said they accepted the ESL episode "has had terrible consequences and it was a mistake".

The Gunners were one of 12 clubs, including English counterparts Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, to sign up to the ESL, which was announced on Sunday.

All six withdrew on Tuesday, with Arsenal apologising in an open letter to their fans.

"They [the owners] have the maximum responsibility to run the football club and what they said was: 'apologies for disturbing the team, we did it without the capacity to communicate in a different way earlier and pass on my message to the players' - that is all you can ask for," said Arteta.

"I found out just a little bit before the news was leaked. And then everything was completely out of control and the world reacted in a really unified manner.

"There was not really time to think about it, reflect and evaluate or anything because by the time that was out, a big tsunami already came on to it and basically killed it.

"Vinai spoke to me and explained a little bit what was happening. He was very clear and transparent with me.

"I understand the reasons why we could not know. We were not involved in the decision."

'The soul of this sport belongs to the fans'

The proposed new league was condemned by fans, football authorities and government ministers in the UK, and across Europe by Uefa and league associations.

Around 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday to protest at their club's involvement.

"I think this has given big lessons and it shows the importance of football in the world," said Arteta.

"And it shows that the soul of this sport belongs to the fans - and that's it. During this pandemic, for a year, we have been trying to sustain this industry with no fans in the stadium.

"But, when the fans have to come out to talk, they've done it really loud and clear, and they sent probably the strongest message that has ever been sent in the football world.

"And every club, leaving their interests apart, has done the right thing - which is, they are the ones [the fans], we have to listen to them, we put it aside and in 24 hours we kill the project.

"So that is a massive statement for the history of football."

BBC sports editor Dan Roan has reported that senior executives from the six Premier League clubs who agreed to join the ESL are being asked to stand down from various league working groups - or face being voted out by the top flight's other 14 clubs.

Everton accused the six of " preposterous arrogance" and "disrespect", while their manager Carlo Ancelotti said he thought it was a "joke" when he heard about the ESL plan.

"For every supporter of football it was a strange day, a surprise," said Ancelotti, who has coached four of the 12 clubs who signed up for the ESL.

"We've heard about it [before] but I was sure the Super League wasn't going to happen.

"Those 12 clubs were wrong because I think they didn't take into consideration the opinion of two parts that are really important - the players and managers, and the supporters.

"They wanted to build a competition without sport merit and this is not acceptable."

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson said he had been "disappointed" by events surrounding the ESL but that "the best thing that's happened has been the fans".

Hodgson - who has managed two of the clubs who tried to break away, Liverpool and Inter Milan - said: "You could argue that fans of these clubs could have been quite happy to say, 'we're with you on this one and we're quite happy to make certain you never have to worry about the last game of the season and we are going to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League because our place is guaranteed'.

"The fact that the fans, as [Palace chairman] Steve [Parish] put it, voted for the right to lose is the most important thing of all."

Burnley captain Ben Mee said the news of the breakaway "shocked" him and his team-mates. A meeting scheduled between the captains of Premier League teams to discuss the issue was cancelled after the English teams withdrew.

"We were going to have a meeting on Wednesday but, thankfully, it wasn't necessary because the fans took action and I think owners realised what a mistake they had made," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"For our league, it would have been terrible. We've got the best league in the world. Other countries envy it - it's exciting. It's competitive and we certainly want to keep it that way."

He added: "We've heard [former England and Manchester United defender] Gary Neville talking about about regulation, legislation and bringing things in to stop anything like this from happening, and it's got to be looked at, for sure."

Atleast John Henry had the balls to apologise to the fans directly. But considering how much he is hated, perhaps it is justified that Kroenke apologises in private.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 22, 2021, 05:40:00 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 22, 2021, 03:39:26 pm
European Super League: Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke apologises to manager Mikel Arteta
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56845861
Atleast John Henry had the balls to apologise to the fans directly. But considering how much he is hated, perhaps it is justified that Kroenke apologises in private.

To be fair, I took the apology announcement as coming from the Kronke's, as they would have been the only ones in the discussions.

Josh Kroenke also met fans today at a fans forum, think he was basically told to f**k off though in slightly more polite terms.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
April 22, 2021, 08:34:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April 22, 2021, 05:40:00 pm
To be fair, I took the apology announcement as coming from the Kronke's, as they would have been the only ones in the discussions.

Josh Kroenke also met fans today at a fans forum, think he was basically told to f**k off though in slightly more polite terms.

See that's where I feel LFC owners have been tactical.

They knew they fucked up. They put out a video apologising to the fans for the world to see. They didn't interact with the fans. Not Werner, not Hogan or anyone. They will wait a few days or weeks for the pressure to die down and then (hopefully) come down to meet with the fans. Interacting with the fans directly, would have far severe consequences now. Josh, I feel felt obligated to show that Arsenal is truly sorry for this debacle. But interacting with the fans, now? It wasn't going to be a friendly was it?!?

But what I mean is, that the apology from the club owner addressed the fans directly. Something that, at Arsenal, was done to the manager, behind closed doors. That openness in communication (regardless of how the cock up was), shows that Henry and Glazers seemed to have the balls to apologise. Kroenke hid behind a closed door. While nothing is known of Abromovich, Levy and Mansoor. I don't think they even apologised. I may be wrong.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 08:50:05 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 22, 2021, 08:34:00 pm
See that's where I feel LFC owners have been tactical.

They knew they fucked up. They put out a video apologising to the fans for the world to see. They didn't interact with the fans. Not Werner, not Hogan or anyone. They will wait a few days or weeks for the pressure to die down and then (hopefully) come down to meet with the fans. Interacting with the fans directly, would have far severe consequences now. Josh, I feel felt obligated to show that Arsenal is truly sorry for this debacle. But interacting with the fans, now? It wasn't going to be a friendly was it?!?

But what I mean is, that the apology from the club owner addressed the fans directly. Something that, at Arsenal, was done to the manager, behind closed doors. That openness in communication (regardless of how the cock up was), shows that Henry and Glazers seemed to have the balls to apologise. Kroenke hid behind a closed door. While nothing is known of Abromovich, Levy and Mansoor. I don't think they even apologised. I may be wrong.

Like I said, the statement after we withdrew was actually titled an open letter to the fans, & was from the Arsenal board. Stan probably hid a bit by signing it that, but to be honest it's more likely Josh was leading discussions, as he is the 1 that seems to be the face of the Kronke's in terms of everything Arsenal. And now he's fronted up fans in the online fans forum. So while we can accuse them of many things, failing to apologise or front up isn't 1 of them in my opinion. Perhaps of the individual owner, Stan, but then again, he's not called Silent Stan for nothing, we get nothing from him, any good or bad times, as I've said, Josh seems to be the face for all things Arsenal.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 02:54:31 pm
Couldn't care less about their apologies.
Never thought theyr anything other than bloodsuckers leaching off the club. Quicker they fuck off the better.
Protest tonight before the game, 10 years too late.

Incidentally,  Ray Parlour laid into robbie from aftv this morning on radio, saying hes happier when arsenal lose because it gets him more hits and makes him money. Thought Parlour was slightly out of order but he didn't hold back, was fun hearing robbie squirm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 22, 2021, 08:34:00 pm
But what I mean is, that the apology from the club owner addressed the fans directly. Something that, at Arsenal, was done to the manager, behind closed doors. That openness in communication (regardless of how the cock up was), shows that Henry and Glazers seemed to have the balls to apologise. Kroenke hid behind a closed door. While nothing is known of Abromovich, Levy and Mansoor. I don't think they even apologised. I may be wrong.
You may also want to do a compare and contrast between every club's initial pulling out statement that was put on website.

Perhaps, John Henry had to do more. https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/431956-liverpool-football-club-statement-20-april-2021

For what its worth, everyone involved from every club = idiot.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm
What are Arsenal fans demands here? I've tried looking through some of their Supporter Groups on Twitter but can't seem to see any statements.

Kroenke Out is all well and good - but are they looking for fan ownership? fans on the board? or do they just want a new owner? Every Arsenal fan I've spoken to just seems to want a new owner that will spend freely - which seems odd.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm
Fuck right off Arsenal. 6 points gift wrapped to those horrible bastards.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm
What are Arsenal fans demands here? I've tried looking through some of their Supporter Groups on Twitter but can't seem to see any statements.

Kroenke Out is all well and good - but are they looking for fan ownership? fans on the board? or do they just want a new owner? Every Arsenal fan I've spoken to just seems to want a new owner that will spend freely - which seems odd.

I want a new owner that will spend freely
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:38:40 pm
https://twitter.com/WelBeast/status/1385641375157325825?s=19
Putting tonights result aside, were they all opportunist because the know they're shite or were they genuinely looking for changes in the game?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Putting tonights result aside, were they all opportunist because the know they're shite or were they genuinely looking for changes in the game?

I don't know. But I suspect Arteta will get the boot before Kroenke goes. A vanity signing, like Lampard and the fraud that is Pirlo (or ESL Pirlo as he will be known for ever more).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm
No wonder Kroenke wanted a closed league fecking hell this is the worst arse side iv seen i think.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Another shocker by var, like the Fulham pen. We get one every game.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:31:35 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Another shocker by var, like the Fulham pen. We get one every game.

Hey! That's our line!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 10:36:32 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Putting tonights result aside, were they all opportunist because the know they're shite or were they genuinely looking for changes in the game?

I can't say I have my finger on the Emirates pulse, but if they were flying and looking good I doubt we'd have seen anything like as much of a protest. At the moment, it's a good time to mobilise your discontent if you are not happy with your team's form and/or have a gripe with the owner.

To be honest, I get the feeling that there's a lot of headless chickenry just now. It's ok demanding owners go, but there's very little consideration over who or what replaces them. The kinds of people who can buy a top-end Premier League club don't tend to be nice, cuddly and principled. I'll be absolutely honest here; I genuinely believe that, deep down, an awful lot of people secretly hope they can get owners like Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, China etc into their clubs. Look at how Bitters play holier than thou, but are basically on their knees praying that the Uzbek mobster is funding them or will do in the future. Look at how Newcastle fans suddenly washed their hands of all principle when they were almost bought out by unfit potential owners recently.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:02:11 pm
Putting tonights result aside, were they all opportunist because the know they're shite or were they genuinely looking for changes in the game?

Changes at Arsenal, not the game . Although if legislation comes in to stop businessmen taking over a club just to leverage it for other business interests.  Then the likes of Kroenke wont be allowed to own and ruin clubs anymore.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Today at 04:52:32 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
I want a new owner that will spend freely
I don't know. I think we have spent a decent amount of money. Recruitment has been horrendous though.
