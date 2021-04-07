I dont want to say that the whole slavia team are racists, that wouldnt be fair, but there seems to be a little more impetus in the performance of players like Laca Saka and Pepe. No doubt they were all very aware of what was happening.
Hope Auba gets well soon, Malaria isnt a cakewalk.
We played well at the weekend when Arteta changed the team and formation, stuck with pretty much the same side yesterday, and we played well again. Xhaka at left back, Laca upfront, Ceballos in midfield, and Mari coming into the defence. Its only two games but Arteta may have stumbled onto something. I wouldnt bring Auba straight back into the team, I would Odegaard when hes fit though.