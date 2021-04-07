You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?



As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.



Is there anything that states at the time of Willian's or Partey's signing or Auba's new contract that the Arsenal brain trusts thinking was that these players would be great stewards for the next generation and if we happen to win something that would be great as well? I only say this as I find it quite odd to think this was a coherent plan in looking back on the season so why would you think that will now be the case in going forward? I guess hope springs eternal and it's either that or you just give up. I don't really care either way, just something to talk about.For the player trading, some pretty consistent reports now that nobody will have money come this summer. Unless you already have sales prices agreed then I can't see that working well to raise funds. I think for almost all clubs the team you see this season will basically be unchanged as players are going to want to wait out their contracts to hope to recoup lost wages either through sign on fees or in the hope the market comes back in summer 2022.