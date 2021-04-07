« previous next »
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58200 on: April 7, 2021, 10:41:13 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  7, 2021, 10:19:53 am
Then it all depends on the progress, which gets back round to everything being a results driven business.

Bellerin seems to have lost a bit of his 1 asset that made him stand out as a full back, & that's his blistering pace. He, like a lot of the team, is inconsistent, can have good days & some pretty bad days. Talk is he wants a new challenge, & as much as I like the person, I think that's best for everyone concerned.

As for your other point, that's very true, but there's lots of good players out there. And let's forget, the bar isn't that high at Arsenal just now. To find a midfield player with more mobility & more press resistance than Xhaka for example??  ;D
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58201 on: April 7, 2021, 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  7, 2021, 10:41:13 am
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D

Yeah, it's brilliant to listen to.  ;D He has vlogged the full injury recovery process of his knee injury last year & its quite an interesting insight, watched a few of them on YouTube.

I think a return to Barcelona makes sense. They love to resign a La Masia product, Laporta supposedly had spoken about him as a target in the election campaign, & Barca also co own Emerson Royal with Betis, so there could be a deal to be had there that suits us & Barca when both are a bit cash strapped. Saying that, not sure both really do transfers that make sense just now.
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58202 on: April 7, 2021, 09:11:54 pm »

Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58203 on: April 7, 2021, 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on April  7, 2021, 09:11:54 pm
Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.

Just what we need with Europa games coming up.  ::)
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58204 on: April 8, 2021, 03:10:46 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  7, 2021, 09:45:22 am
Thing is mate, you can't just keep buying kids, those kids still need some older heads to guide them to help with their development. Partey is still only 27, he should still have a good 5 years at least in him. William was a poor signing, that I give you, his wages are high but that's taking into account a signing on fee spread over the length of his contract so not a massive outlay in general.

Then you come to this summer, it seems we'll target an up & coming right back, a centre midfielder & try & retain Odegaard. We could also try & move Lacazette on. Now, just for talking sakes, the signings are Emerson Royal (22), Bissouma (24), Edouard (23), all players we've been linked to, then the team has really has a young core about them, still with older heads like Partey & Auba for experience. I think then you can see the proper makings of a young team coming together.

Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58205 on: April 8, 2021, 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April  8, 2021, 03:10:46 am
Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.

You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58206 on: April 8, 2021, 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 10:54:54 am
You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.

I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58207 on: April 8, 2021, 12:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 11:38:00 am
Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.

I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.

Edouard only has 1 year left on his contract, the same as Ajer & Christie. Celtic might have thought they could get £30M+ for him last season, but there's no way they are going to get a Scottish record sale in a Covid year out of a guy that clubs can talk to 6 months later for a free transfer. And considering the rebuild that Celtic need, they can't afford to let his deal run down. He'll leave for a fee between £15M-£20M.

As for Bissouma, it was just a player suggested. There's a few players of that ilk that are interesting, Berge, Anguissa, Kessie, Zakaria, Soumare to name a few. All these play in teams that could be relegated or only have a year left on their contract. Also, linked to guys like Joan Jordan who have a slightly different style.

Obviously some of these might be better than others, just pointing out there's plenty options out there, & our bar to improve our midfield is a lot lower than your bar lol.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58208 on: April 8, 2021, 03:39:24 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 12:11:50 pm
Edouard only has 1 year left on his contract, the same as Ajer & Christie. Celtic might have thought they could get £30M+ for him last season, but there's no way they are going to get a Scottish record sale in a Covid year out of a guy that clubs can talk to 6 months later for a free transfer. And considering the rebuild that Celtic need, they can't afford to let his deal run down. He'll leave for a fee between £15M-£20M.

As for Bissouma, it was just a player suggested. There's a few players of that ilk that are interesting, Berge, Anguissa, Kessie, Zakaria, Soumare to name a few. All these play in teams that could be relegated or only have a year left on their contract. Also, linked to guys like Joan Jordan who have a slightly different style.

Obviously some of these might be better than others, just pointing out there's plenty options out there, & our bar to improve our midfield is a lot lower than your bar lol.
I didn't know they'd allowed those players to run their contracts down that much! Poor from Celtic, although I think they obviously have a hard time keeping hold of players, big Championship clubs are more of a draw than them these days. Ajer was the only one I was aware of due to our desperation for a centre half in January. I'd say fair enough to those figures again. Edouard has been heavily linked to Leicester though as Rodgers' preferred Vardy replacement which may hold sway.

Like you say, there's plenty out there, and Arsenal have got that Man Utd-style quality of always being a big draw, regardless of their current situation, because they're a huge club and most of the current crop of players grew up knowing Arsenal as the invincibles, knowing Henry as the best striker in the world etc etc - that still has huge cache.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58209 on: April 8, 2021, 04:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 03:39:24 pm
I didn't know they'd allowed those players to run their contracts down that much! Poor from Celtic, although I think they obviously have a hard time keeping hold of players, big Championship clubs are more of a draw than them these days. Ajer was the only one I was aware of due to our desperation for a centre half in January. I'd say fair enough to those figures again. Edouard has been heavily linked to Leicester though as Rodgers' preferred Vardy replacement which may hold sway.

Like you say, there's plenty out there, and Arsenal have got that Man Utd-style quality of always being a big draw, regardless of their current situation, because they're a huge club and most of the current crop of players grew up knowing Arsenal as the invincibles, knowing Henry as the best striker in the world etc etc - that still has huge cache.

Yeah, Celtic have not handled the least couple of years well. It looks like bar a few players, whoever comes in be it Howe or whoever, they literally will have to build a full new team.

Ajer, Christie & Edouard all going into 1 year left, none want to renew. Brown & Griffiths will leave. They have Jonjo Kenny, Duffy, Laxalt, Elyounoussi all on loan as well & will need replaced. So they need a goalkeeper, full new defence, full new attack, & a couple of midfielders.

Next season is very important as well because Scotland have earned an automatic qualifier for the Champions League for the following season, so if Rangers were to qualify this season & win the league that could be a potential £50M swing in revenues in Rangers favour.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58210 on: April 8, 2021, 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 04:11:00 pm
Yeah, Celtic have not handled the least couple of years well. It looks like bar a few players, whoever comes in be it Howe or whoever, they literally will have to build a full new team.

Ajer, Christie & Edouard all going into 1 year left, none want to renew. Brown & Griffiths will leave. They have Jonjo Kenny, Duffy, Laxalt, Elyounoussi all on loan as well & will need replaced. So they need a goalkeeper, full new defence, full new attack, & a couple of midfielders.

Next season is very important as well because Scotland have earned an automatic qualifier for the Champions League for the following season, so if Rangers were to qualify this season & win the league that could be a potential £50M swing in revenues in Rangers favour.
Real sliding doors moments coming up by the sound of it. When Howe was linked I thought he wouldn't take it unless he was given clear indication they'd be able to significantly outspend Rangers. I think he's a decent coach but I don't think he'd back himself to turn the tide on their current downturn as quickly as would be expected. For once, the Celtic job isn't a guarantee of trophies and domestic dominance. That's the first time in a decade that you could say that. Rangers may be the ripe job to take for CV padding once Stevie moves on.

Makes you feel better about Arsenal I bet  ;)
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58211 on: April 8, 2021, 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 04:59:54 pm
Real sliding doors moments coming up by the sound of it. When Howe was linked I thought he wouldn't take it unless he was given clear indication they'd be able to significantly outspend Rangers. I think he's a decent coach but I don't think he'd back himself to turn the tide on their current downturn as quickly as would be expected. For once, the Celtic job isn't a guarantee of trophies and domestic dominance. That's the first time in a decade that you could say that. Rangers may be the ripe job to take for CV padding once Stevie moves on.

Makes you feel better about Arsenal I bet  ;)

Rangers are my local team so it's fair to say I've not had a good few years! Steve's done a remarkable job turning Rangers around, but it took him a couple of years to really get the team the way he wanted, & show's the value of patience.

I'm trying to tell myself to be as patient with Arsenal as well.  ;D
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58212 on: April 8, 2021, 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on April  8, 2021, 10:54:54 am
You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.

Is there anything that states at the time of Willian's or Partey's signing or Auba's new contract that the Arsenal brain trusts thinking was that these players would be great stewards for the next generation and if we happen to win something that would be great as well?  I only say this as I find it quite odd to think this was a coherent plan in looking back on the season so why would you think that will now be the case in going forward?  I guess hope springs eternal and it's either that or you just give up.  I don't really care either way, just something to talk about.

For the player trading, some pretty consistent reports now that nobody will have money come this summer.  Unless you already have sales prices agreed then I can't see that working well to raise funds.  I think for almost all clubs the team you see this season will basically be unchanged as players are going to want to wait out their contracts to hope to recoup lost wages either through sign on fees or in the hope the market comes back in summer 2022.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58213 on: Yesterday at 09:02:31 pm »
Aubameyang got malaria then. Crikey.
Online kavah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58214 on: Today at 05:56:53 am »
A powerful image

