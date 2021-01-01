Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.



I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.



Edouard only has 1 year left on his contract, the same as Ajer & Christie. Celtic might have thought they could get £30M+ for him last season, but there's no way they are going to get a Scottish record sale in a Covid year out of a guy that clubs can talk to 6 months later for a free transfer. And considering the rebuild that Celtic need, they can't afford to let his deal run down. He'll leave for a fee between £15M-£20M.As for Bissouma, it was just a player suggested. There's a few players of that ilk that are interesting, Berge, Anguissa, Kessie, Zakaria, Soumare to name a few. All these play in teams that could be relegated or only have a year left on their contract. Also, linked to guys like Joan Jordan who have a slightly different style.Obviously some of these might be better than others, just pointing out there's plenty options out there, & our bar to improve our midfield is a lot lower than your bar lol.