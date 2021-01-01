« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4407779 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58200 on: Yesterday at 10:41:13 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 10:19:53 am
Then it all depends on the progress, which gets back round to everything being a results driven business.

Bellerin seems to have lost a bit of his 1 asset that made him stand out as a full back, & that's his blistering pace. He, like a lot of the team, is inconsistent, can have good days & some pretty bad days. Talk is he wants a new challenge, & as much as I like the person, I think that's best for everyone concerned.

As for your other point, that's very true, but there's lots of good players out there. And let's forget, the bar isn't that high at Arsenal just now. To find a midfield player with more mobility & more press resistance than Xhaka for example??  ;D
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58201 on: Yesterday at 10:48:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:41:13 am
Interesting on Bellerin - I don't watch Arsenal consistently enough to catch his sporadic appearances and am probably biased by how exciting he was when he first burst onto the scene. He seems a good guy like you say, a bit of a hipster but his heart's in the right place. The stuff he's done with Forest Green Rovers is cool. Could see him going back to Spain. Has a weird Spanish/North London hybrid accent  ;D

Yeah, it's brilliant to listen to.  ;D He has vlogged the full injury recovery process of his knee injury last year & its quite an interesting insight, watched a few of them on YouTube.

I think a return to Barcelona makes sense. They love to resign a La Masia product, Laporta supposedly had spoken about him as a target in the election campaign, & Barca also co own Emerson Royal with Betis, so there could be a deal to be had there that suits us & Barca when both are a bit cash strapped. Saying that, not sure both really do transfers that make sense just now.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58202 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 pm »

Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58203 on: Yesterday at 10:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:11:54 pm
Ouch, Tiernay out 4-6 weeks.

Just what we need with Europa games coming up.  ::)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58204 on: Today at 03:10:46 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 09:45:22 am
Thing is mate, you can't just keep buying kids, those kids still need some older heads to guide them to help with their development. Partey is still only 27, he should still have a good 5 years at least in him. William was a poor signing, that I give you, his wages are high but that's taking into account a signing on fee spread over the length of his contract so not a massive outlay in general.

Then you come to this summer, it seems we'll target an up & coming right back, a centre midfielder & try & retain Odegaard. We could also try & move Lacazette on. Now, just for talking sakes, the signings are Emerson Royal (22), Bissouma (24), Edouard (23), all players we've been linked to, then the team has really has a young core about them, still with older heads like Partey & Auba for experience. I think then you can see the proper makings of a young team coming together.

Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58205 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:10:46 am
Your management didn't buy them to teach the kids as the kids didn't start playing until the season was a total dumpster fire.  Your management bought them as they thought it would help lead them to top 4.  Now while that's still a mathematical possibility I guess you can't call it a complete failure but that's only a game week or two away before that door is slammed shut barring an EL miracle.  So to then think that they're going to get their shit together this summer with basically no money, yeah we'll see.

You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #58206 on: Today at 11:38:00 am »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:54:54 am
You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?

As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.
Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.

I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.
