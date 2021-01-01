You know those things don't have to be mutually exclusive, you can buy a player that helps serve several purposes at the same time?



As for having no money, yeah, we won't have a lot, but the players I've listed you're not talking about Halaand levels of investment here. I've been realistic, Arteta has already said it will be a busy summer again, & we have plenty of assets to try & trade to raise funds. A Bellerin sale should cover an Emerson Royal for instance (although there's a possibility of doing a straight deal there with Barca). An Nketiah sale would buy an Edouard. There's big interest in guys like Maitland-Niles that could put money towards a Bissouma type player.



Celtic have said they want £30m for Eduoard, no one will pay that for Nketiah or anything approaching that. However you point still stands - Arsenal do have saleable assets that would release some funds towards inbound deals.I think for all the talk of Bissouma, Arsenal will need to get lucky to land him. If he does end up there, it will be a Werner/Havertz situation where the clubs that are better just don't have the need for him or the funds for that particular position at present. His contract is running out so talk is Brighton will accept £30m - a cheap deal for a player of his quality and potential. So I'd be surprised but impressed if Arsenal could get that one over the line when - I think if we manifest our long-held interest he'll be a Red before too long.