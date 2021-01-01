Was a bad day yesterday, a real bad day, think you could see that in his interview.
Sounds like excuses but we missed Saka & Smith-Rowe, we missed their ability to get in the ball & more importantly keep the ball. Having Auba & Pepe in their positions is a step down. Think I said a few weeks ago Auba is a forward & only should be considered as such as anywhere else hurts the rest of the team.
Still, we were well beaten by the better team. It was a bad day, but we will still have bad days while the team & squad is so inconsistent. My most worrying thing is that the team seems to have a real inferiority complex when playing you guys & City. We really go into our shell, & I just don't get it.