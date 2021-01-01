« previous next »
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58120 on: Today at 10:04:41 am
Was a bad day yesterday, a real bad day, think you could see that in his interview.

Sounds like excuses but we missed Saka & Smith-Rowe, we missed their ability to get in the ball & more importantly keep the ball. Having Auba & Pepe in their positions is a step down. Think I said a few weeks ago Auba is a forward & only should be considered as such as anywhere else hurts the rest of the team.

Still, we were well beaten by the better team. It was a bad day, but we will still have bad days while the team & squad is so inconsistent. My most worrying thing is that the team seems to have a real inferiority complex when playing you guys & City. We really go into our shell, & I just don't get it.
PaulF

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58121 on: Today at 10:19:16 am
Be interested to see how bad we've been on our worst days of late. A lot of our poor results have come when we weren't terrible, but I think we have put in a few shockers ourselves.  It does seem you are trying to give kids a chance ,( maybe forced) and that brings inconsistency. The whole covid thing is affecting all teams too.
Fromola

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58122 on: Today at 10:33:02 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:40:42 am
This is going to be the 5th season in a row Arsenal have missed the Champions League. Provided they don't win the EL.

If any of their players want to play in the Cl, then they need to go elsewhere. If a player doesn't move, what does that say about his ambition?

One might be thinking that maybe their players have given up hope on being a top 4 side and are just there to maybe get a Cup and their fine cheque every week.

If they go all in now for the EL they have a chance. It's not a strong field and they have a good path to the final.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58123 on: Today at 10:37:33 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:19:16 am
Be interested to see how bad we've been on our worst days of late. A lot of our poor results have come when we weren't terrible, but I think we have put in a few shockers ourselves.  It does seem you are trying to give kids a chance ,( maybe forced) and that brings inconsistency. The whole covid thing is affecting all teams too.

Thing as well is, the kids are our best players. I don't know whether to think that's a good thing for the future, or more a slight on the senior players, but I was more confident of not having Auba for the Spurs game than I was of not having Smith-Rowe & Saka last night.

I think the squad is that finely balanced that our 3 creative players, Odegaard, Saka & Smith-Rowe have became all so important. 2 out the 3 missing & our creativity & play goes to pot, partly because he shoe horns Auba wide left & Pepe is so inconsistent.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58124 on: Today at 10:37:37 am
Comprehensively beaten yesterday, we were very bad (Liverpool deserve some credit for that too) but people need to calm down a little bit. Massive melt down at the result, and not even coming from Arsenal fans.
Fromola

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58125 on: Today at 10:38:29 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:04:41 am
Was a bad day yesterday, a real bad day, think you could see that in his interview.

Sounds like excuses but we missed Saka & Smith-Rowe, we missed their ability to get in the ball & more importantly keep the ball. Having Auba & Pepe in their positions is a step down. Think I said a few weeks ago Auba is a forward & only should be considered as such as anywhere else hurts the rest of the team.

Still, we were well beaten by the better team. It was a bad day, but we will still have bad days while the team & squad is so inconsistent. My most worrying thing is that the team seems to have a real inferiority complex when playing you guys & City. We really go into our shell, & I just don't get it.

We dominated at The Emirates last season and lost. I think Arteta thought he could try for another smash and grab.

Those tactics will mostly fail though. You occasionally get lucky.
Fromola

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58126 on: Today at 10:41:31 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:37:37 am
Comprehensively beaten yesterday, we were very bad (Liverpool deserve some credit for that too) but people need to calm down a little bit. Massive melt down at the result, and not even coming from Arsenal fans.

You could write it off as a bad day at the office and the game after the internationals can always be difficult. Arteta himself was scathing though.

I can't remember a game where we were dominated for near enough the whole 90 minutes like that and didn't so much as create anything or have any spell in the game.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58127 on: Today at 10:56:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:38:29 am
We dominated at The Emirates last season and lost. I think Arteta thought he could try for another smash and grab.

Those tactics will mostly fail though. You occasionally get lucky.

I thought we started of both half's ok, more on the front foot, a bit further up the park, but our inability to keep the ball meant we soon retreated back in our own half. I don't think Arteta wanted that, & that's why he was so scathing afterwards.
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58128 on: Today at 11:28:19 am
did they have a shot on goal or even a shot at all?
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58129 on: Today at 11:30:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:41:31 am
You could write it off as a bad day at the office and the game after the internationals can always be difficult. Arteta himself was scathing though.

I can't remember a game where we were dominated for near enough the whole 90 minutes like that and didn't so much as create anything or have any spell in the game.

No doubt we were shocking, but it doesnt define anything long term. If we are still getting beat like this next season and beyond then more can be read into it. 
BIG DICK NICK

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58130 on: Today at 11:32:04 am
Its not the fact they were bad that would concern, its the lack of ambition. I just dont see what theyre trying to do. They have been better of late though and I certainly would t be upset if they won the Europa League.
keano7

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58131 on: Today at 11:33:29 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:28:19 am
did they have a shot on goal or even a shot at all?
Cedric had one in the second half which Alisson caught in style. Nothing else. Dire.
Yorkykopite

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58132 on: Today at 11:35:05 am
Arteta will be gone at the end of the season, following Lampard and probably Pirlo out of the door. The craze for big clubs taking on inexperienced managers just because they once played for the team will then be over for a while. Hopefully Solskjaer will stay in the saddle of the old nag that Manchester United has become under his leadership. But, sadly, he might get the old heave-ho too.
kavah

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58133 on: Today at 11:35:16 am
^ Cedric (I think) from the corner of the box, comfortably saved. 
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58134 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 11:33:29 am
Cedric had one in the second half which Alisson caught in style. Nothing else. Dire.

And that Pepe header in the first half that Alisson collected.
The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58135 on: Today at 11:39:21 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:05 am
Arteta will be gone at the end of the season, following Lampard and probably Pirlo out of the door. The craze for big clubs taking on inexperienced managers just because they once played for the team will then be over for a while. Hopefully Solskjaer will stay in the saddle of the old nag that Manchester United has become under his leadership. But, sadly, he might get the old heave-ho too.

Zero chance, and at the moment very little appetite for it among the fans , let alone the owners.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58136 on: Today at 11:40:26 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:05 am
Arteta will be gone at the end of the season, following Lampard and probably Pirlo out of the door. The craze for big clubs taking on inexperienced managers just because they once played for the team will then be over for a while. Hopefully Solskjaer will stay in the saddle of the old nag that Manchester United has become under his leadership. But, sadly, he might get the old heave-ho too.

Nonsense, he'll be here for the beginning of next season guaranteed, & that's when he'll start to get properly judged. Guy hasn't even had a proper pre season yet, & he's still got a European trophy to compete for this season.
Yorkykopite

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58137 on: Today at 11:44:53 am
I hope you are both right.
PeterTheRed

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58138 on: Today at 11:47:24 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:39:21 am
Zero chance, and at the moment very little appetite for it among the fans , let alone the owners.
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:40:26 am
Nonsense, he'll be here for the beginning of next season guaranteed, & that's when he'll start to get properly judged. Guy hasn't even had a proper pre season yet, & he's still got a European trophy to compete for this season.

Good, then we shouldn't worry about you for the next few years ...
Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58139 on: Today at 11:52:54 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:40:42 am
This is going to be the 5th season in a row Arsenal have missed the Champions League. Provided they don't win the EL.

If any of their players want to play in the Cl, then they need to go elsewhere. If a player doesn't move, what does that say about his ambition?

One might be thinking that maybe their players have given up hope on being a top 4 side and are just there to maybe get a Cup and their fine cheque every week.



Hard to see any CL teams forming a queue for Arsenal players at the minute though. Partey could have some interest but he's only just arrived there, some of the youngsters might get some attention but they don't need to rush off to bigger things if they're getting regular football right now. Who else is there? Leno maybe?
elsewhere

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58140 on: Today at 11:56:33 am
What the heck did they see in Gabriel that convinced them he'll fit great in their defense?
Logged

Adeemo

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58141 on: Today at 12:01:09 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:35:50 am
And that Pepe header in the first half that Alisson collected.

Which was offside so shouldnt be counted in the stats.
Red-Soldier

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58142 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm
I'd take Saka off them.
Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58143 on: Today at 12:12:46 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 10:30:27 pm
No longer one of the top strikers in the league and doesnt look capable of rediscovering that form on a regular basis. Theyre going to really regret giving him that new contract, theyve potentially walked into another Ozil situation.

And itll be no surprise. Aubameyang has been a fantastic player for many seasons, but has always been a bit of a problem child, and then it really because a massive issue in his last season at Dortmund, where his behaviour was pathetic for a professional player. Both his and his fathers behaviour. Also there was that childish social media fight he got into with Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke long after he left, cos he took offense to him pointing out Auba only is interested in money  ;D 

Hes going to spit his dummy out a few more times at Arsenal no doubt, but ultimately hell be ok picking up those crazy wages so he can buy some more of those tacky cars he loves so much.
OOS

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58144 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:06:09 pm
I'd take Saka off them.

Same.

Arsenal are a finished as a Champions League club under the current owners. No footballing direction from them. However, no excuse for the shitshow last night, Arteta has been underwhelming.
ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58145 on: Today at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:47:24 am
Good, then we shouldn't worry about you for the next few years ...

Yeah, you shouldn't be unless you come back the way like you have this season. Thee was no way we could expect to get to 90+ points like you were doing. So yeah, the only way we can compete is by improving bit by bit & hope you guys regress.

Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:56:33 am
What the heck did they see in Gabriel that convinced them he'll fit great in their defense?

He's been good in the main, was good first half last night as well, like the rest of the team had a nightmare last half an hour. Him & Saliba should be what we build around for the next few years.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:12:46 pm
And itll be no surprise. Aubameyang has been a fantastic player for many seasons, but has always been a bit of a problem child, and then it really because a massive issue in his last season at Dortmund, where his behaviour was pathetic for a professional player. Both his and his fathers behaviour. Also there was that childish social media fight he got into with Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke long after he left, cos he took offense to him pointing out Auba only is interested in money  ;D 

Hes going to spit his dummy out a few more times at Arsenal no doubt, but ultimately hell be ok picking up those crazy wages so he can buy some more of those tacky cars he loves so much.

Auba should be a forward & nothing else. It does no one any favours him being asked to play wide left now. It harms him & harms the team. He should be through the middle surrounded by creativity, he can still be a good finisher on the ends of chances. I don't think his contract is going to cause any major issues, it only has 2 years left. It's not like we're saddled with it for 4 or 5 years. He should be first choice next season & then phased out more in his last year, like Aguero has.
Schmidt

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58146 on: Today at 12:45:22 pm
Agree on Auba, he only became an issue when he was shunted out wide, he may have been capable of playing there 5 years ago but it seems pretty clear he can't now.
jillc

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Reply #58147 on: Today at 12:53:26 pm
I do agree that Arsenal wont get rid of Arteta yet and the lack of a pre-season is a valid explanation, in fact its a big reason why weve slipped this season too. I still dont know what to think about their owners, have they promised money for new players even?
