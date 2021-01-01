Good, then we shouldn't worry about you for the next few years ...



What the heck did they see in Gabriel that convinced them he'll fit great in their defense?



And itll be no surprise. Aubameyang has been a fantastic player for many seasons, but has always been a bit of a problem child, and then it really because a massive issue in his last season at Dortmund, where his behaviour was pathetic for a professional player. Both his and his fathers behaviour. Also there was that childish social media fight he got into with Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke long after he left, cos he took offense to him pointing out Auba only is interested in money



Hes going to spit his dummy out a few more times at Arsenal no doubt, but ultimately hell be ok picking up those crazy wages so he can buy some more of those tacky cars he loves so much.



Yeah, you shouldn't be unless you come back the way like you have this season. Thee was no way we could expect to get to 90+ points like you were doing. So yeah, the only way we can compete is by improving bit by bit & hope you guys regress.He's been good in the main, was good first half last night as well, like the rest of the team had a nightmare last half an hour. Him & Saliba should be what we build around for the next few years.Auba should be a forward & nothing else. It does no one any favours him being asked to play wide left now. It harms him & harms the team. He should be through the middle surrounded by creativity, he can still be a good finisher on the ends of chances. I don't think his contract is going to cause any major issues, it only has 2 years left. It's not like we're saddled with it for 4 or 5 years. He should be first choice next season & then phased out more in his last year, like Aguero has.