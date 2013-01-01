Is Balogun going? Saw some quotes from Arteta whonaeemed seems positive but doesn't look it's actually any closer.
Going with the acadmey was always the right way to go, they're not all going to be Saka, but even Nelson or Wilock level can be used to rotate and possibly be sold for decent money. Certainly better than bringing in more Willian type players.
Think he'll go. If this was a 'normal' summer, I'd try & sell both Laca & Nketiah, buy a Toney or an Edouard, & Balogun becomes 3rd choice, getting more minutes in the cup & off the bench. Highly doubt all that will happen though.
If I had to bet money on it I would guess that they're just going to run it back again and figure there's no way the injuries will be as bad. They'll replace Gini and maybe add another CB assuming Davies doesn't work out and that will be it. The wage structure is already setup to where most of the highest earners are off the books come 2023 so it's not really a long term concern if the worst were to happen.
What are the time frames for Van Dijk & Gomez coming back? Be interesting to see how quickly they recover their sharpness post injury. Our manager has waited another 6 months after returning to full training before giving the likes of Holding & Bellerin regular games. Chambers & Martinelli are having the same thing happen this season.