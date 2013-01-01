It's true Dave. We've been paying Champions League wages for a Europa League club the past few years, and it's hit us hard, & that's before the Pandemic. At least we've taken the chance to clear more of the wage bill, we might need a lot of luck with sales to get more off this summer, & to raise some funds for new players.



Whats the consensus that you guys need / might target in the summer?



If I had to bet money on it I would guess that they're just going to run it back again and figure there's no way the injuries will be as bad. They'll replace Gini and maybe add another CB assuming Davies doesn't work out and that will be it. The wage structure is already setup to where most of the highest earners are off the books come 2023 so it's not really a long term concern if the worst were to happen.