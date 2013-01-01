« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4380914 times)

« Reply #58040 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:16:51 pm
Good thing weve got a lot of good youngsters coming through. We ll be relying on them a lot in the next few years.
I'm actually looking forward to that.
Is Balogun going? Saw some quotes from Arteta whonaeemed seems positive but doesn't look it's actually any closer.

Going with the acadmey was always the right way to go, they're not all going to be Saka, but even Nelson or Wilock level can be used to rotate and possibly be sold for decent money. Certainly better than bringing in more Willian type players.
« Reply #58041 on: Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:49:43 pm
The top line numbers are already known which is like ~£500m in turnover and probably breaking even for 2019/2020.  Once we get the books, I guess there is a 3 month delayed allowed for their publishing due to Covid, then we can have someone like the Swiss Ramble do his breakdown for 20/21 and then guess what no CL will mean for 21/22.  I would hazard one year out of the CL won't do much.  It's multiple years out like you're experiencing now where it will start getting real problematic.  All the clubs are right that just qualifying for the CL is a trophy itself as the difference in finances becomes pretty stark as the advantage compounds year over year.

It's true Dave. We've been paying Champions League wages for a Europa League club the past few years, and it's hit us hard, & that's before the Pandemic. At least we've taken the chance to clear more of the wage bill, we might need a lot of luck with sales to get more off this summer, & to raise some funds for new players.

Whats the consensus that you guys need / might target in the summer?
« Reply #58042 on: Yesterday at 08:31:48 pm »
Messi , haaland , mbappe neymar and David Luis are all transfer targets for us.
« Reply #58043 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:14:15 pm
It's true Dave. We've been paying Champions League wages for a Europa League club the past few years, and it's hit us hard, & that's before the Pandemic. At least we've taken the chance to clear more of the wage bill, we might need a lot of luck with sales to get more off this summer, & to raise some funds for new players.

Whats the consensus that you guys need / might target in the summer?

If I had to bet money on it I would guess that they're just going to run it back again and figure there's no way the injuries will be as bad.  They'll replace Gini and maybe add another CB assuming Davies doesn't work out and that will be it.  The wage structure is already setup to where most of the highest earners are off the books come 2023 so it's not really a long term concern if the worst were to happen.
« Reply #58044 on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm
Is Balogun going? Saw some quotes from Arteta whonaeemed seems positive but doesn't look it's actually any closer.

Going with the acadmey was always the right way to go, they're not all going to be Saka, but even Nelson or Wilock level can be used to rotate and possibly be sold for decent money. Certainly better than bringing in more Willian type players.

Think he'll go. If this was a 'normal' summer, I'd try & sell both Laca & Nketiah, buy a Toney or an Edouard, & Balogun becomes 3rd choice, getting more minutes in the cup & off the bench. Highly doubt all that will happen though.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm
If I had to bet money on it I would guess that they're just going to run it back again and figure there's no way the injuries will be as bad.  They'll replace Gini and maybe add another CB assuming Davies doesn't work out and that will be it.  The wage structure is already setup to where most of the highest earners are off the books come 2023 so it's not really a long term concern if the worst were to happen.

What are the time frames for Van Dijk & Gomez coming back? Be interesting to see how quickly they recover their sharpness post injury. Our manager has waited another 6 months after returning to full training before giving the likes of Holding & Bellerin regular games. Chambers & Martinelli are having the same thing happen this season.
« Reply #58045 on: Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Think he'll go. If this was a 'normal' summer, I'd try & sell both Laca & Nketiah, buy a Toney or an Edouard, & Balogun becomes 3rd choice, getting more minutes in the cup & off the bench. Highly doubt all that will happen though.

What are the time frames for Van Dijk & Gomez coming back? Be interesting to see how quickly they recover their sharpness post injury. Our manager has waited another 6 months after returning to full training before giving the likes of Holding & Bellerin regular games. Chambers & Martinelli are having the same thing happen this season.


Gomez didnt have the same injury as Van Dijk.
« Reply #58046 on: Yesterday at 09:21:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:05:44 pm
Gomez didnt have the same injury as Van Dijk.

Don't think all our players had the same injury. Martinelli was only out for 6 months. To be fair, I think Arteta is just overly cautious having them involved too regularly too early, which can be a bit frustrating.
« Reply #58047 on: Yesterday at 09:46:19 pm »
I dont think therell be much transfer activity this summer across the board. Too many players on big contracts who wont be prepared to move for less money. The market just isnt there to off load squad players and bring in cash.
I see more loan deals.
« Reply #58048 on: Today at 01:59:23 am »
Having recently watched highlights from the weekend.....is Lacazette screaming the worst thing about this awful season?  It would be a pretty shocking reaction.....on one of those MTV spoiled shit sweet 16 shows. For a grown ass man......
