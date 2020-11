Arteta - 'They had two shots on target and scored twice'



Him and Guardiola are so similar. He comes out with that same nonsense after a defeat too.



I never understand that logic. What if those two shots on target were absolute sitters? It's a ridiculous way to justify a loss.





It's a cheeky way of trying to say you didn't afford the opposition much and they were just clinical which shifted the momentum in their favour.Unfortunately for that kind of sentence you could still use it in a game where you're opposition have 20 shots off target and technically it's still true but obviously doesn't tell the true story of the balance of the game.Its funny, you see some fans who wont have a bad word said about their club use these same stats to back up their argument for why things aren't as bad as they seem.