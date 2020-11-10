« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1422 1423 1424 1425 1426 [1427]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4252643 times)

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57040 on: November 10, 2020, 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 10, 2020, 10:23:12 AM
To be fair theyve spent over £200 million in the last 18 months or so on transfers, plus huge contracts and signing on fees for the likes of Willian, Aubameyang and Luiz. Theres absolutely no excuse to say theyve been limited on funds or whatever, theyve just not spent it particularly well at all.

Yeah they have spent a lot, there is no arguing that.

I just think their massive financial outlay is a huge gamble by them and at some point it will fuck them up. They have a massive wage budget, no fans in the stadium, no CL money. Where is the money coming from? They are no City or United who can afford to miss completely on these sort of 30m signings and not feel it, it will come back to hurt them.

Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57041 on: November 10, 2020, 03:05:49 PM »
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57042 on: November 10, 2020, 03:08:58 PM »
Quote from: Simplexity on November 10, 2020, 01:45:22 PM
Yeah they have spent a lot, there is no arguing that.

I just think their massive financial outlay is a huge gamble by them and at some point it will fuck them up. They have a massive wage budget, no fans in the stadium, no CL money. Where is the money coming from? They are no City or United who can afford to miss completely on these sort of 30m signings and not feel it, it will come back to hurt them.

Hopefully our owners. Would be nice to be a club where the owner actually invests his own money once in a while.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,858
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57043 on: November 11, 2020, 01:03:28 PM »
It's a bit weird Arteta is still using five at the back, usually a stopgap solution.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57044 on: November 11, 2020, 01:14:08 PM »
Apparently they had basically agreed a deal to sign Jude Bellingham but it never happened after they changed directors of football and Edu wasn't aware of the player. Some sort of communication breakdown.
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57045 on: November 11, 2020, 01:17:47 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 01:14:08 PM
Apparently they had basically agreed a deal to sign Jude Bellingham but it never happened after they changed directors of football and Edu wasn't aware of the player. Some sort of communication breakdown.
Find this hard to believe, partly because it's Tony Adams saying it,but if he'd been willing to leave Birmingham last year any other Premier League club would have jumped at the chance to sign him.
Logged

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,700
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57046 on: November 11, 2020, 01:28:12 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 11, 2020, 01:14:08 PM
Apparently they had basically agreed a deal to sign Jude Bellingham but it never happened after they changed directors of football and Edu wasn't aware of the player. Some sort of communication breakdown.

It's always the same...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57047 on: November 11, 2020, 01:32:22 PM »
United were serious about him, he even had a tour around OT and met Whisky Nose.

He said he was always going to Dortmund from what i read in The Mirror last week, he said he choose them because they are the best club for developing young players.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57048 on: November 11, 2020, 05:02:36 PM »
You guys wanting to buy Sokratis or Mustafi in January?  :wave
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,482
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57049 on: November 11, 2020, 05:41:50 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November 11, 2020, 05:02:36 PM
You guys wanting to buy Sokratis or Mustafi in January?  :wave
:puke2
Logged
Quote from: free_at_last on January 29, 2019, 07:39:49 AM
We have been wiping our arses on man city all day in our house.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57050 on: November 11, 2020, 06:17:05 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November 11, 2020, 05:02:36 PM
You guys wanting to buy Sokratis or Mustafi in January?  :wave

Think we'll stick with the kids thank you.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57051 on: November 12, 2020, 01:14:19 AM »
Thought the older gunners would like this one from the Echo (article about players fancy dress back in the day)

Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57052 on: November 12, 2020, 02:02:02 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on November 11, 2020, 05:02:36 PM
You guys wanting to buy Sokratis or Mustafi in January?  :wave
To clean the toilets ??
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57053 on: November 12, 2020, 08:31:53 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 12, 2020, 02:02:02 AM
To clean the toilets ??

C'mon, Sokratis is ideal, experienced, played under Klopp before, knows his system, knows the league, out of contract end of season so cheap, will allow us to buy this seasons Chelsea cast off, probably someone like Giroud back.  :duh
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,506
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57054 on: Yesterday at 04:24:07 PM »
Exclusive: David Luiz hits Ceballos on nose in Arsenal training session fight

https://theathletic.com/2208725/2020/11/19/ceballos-luiz-fight-hits/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57055 on: Yesterday at 04:53:15 PM »
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57056 on: Yesterday at 05:00:38 PM »
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #57057 on: Today at 06:04:36 AM »
Michael Caley
@MC_of_A
Aubameyang in 2018-19

as CF: 0.71 xG90, 0.15 xA90
as wing: 0.50 xG90, 0.21 xA90

Aubameyang in 2019-20

as CF: 0.43 xG90, 0.12 xA90
as wing: 0.34 xG90, 0.09 xA90

Aubameyang in 2020-21

as wing: 0.08 xG90, 0.14 xA90
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1422 1423 1424 1425 1426 [1427]   Go Up
« previous next »
 