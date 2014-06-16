« previous next »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Honestly, Aston Villa looks like the only bad result for them so far this season. The next few fixtures (especially Spurs a few weeks from now) are going to be crucial though. Such a wacky season so far, they could lose their European spot and that would be really bad for them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:29 AM
I said this 2 weeks ago and Arsenal fans here disagreed but i stick with my opinion. This was a rushed decision to get him to Arsenal imo. You can even tell players (especially attackers) do not enjoy current system they are using. Arsenal fans are used to attacking systems, they were okay with this dire defensive format since they got those wins in cup matches last year but now that the results are not there, they are already voicing their criticism.

The system seems to work OK away from home in the main, because it suits a more counter attacking side, in a similar way to Utd actually. I differ from North Bank on this, because I don't think it suits us at home at all, I'd rather with the players we have go to a version of 433 / 4231 at home.

I tell you what though, I think we'll see more scores all over the place this season. Because if you take yourselves, City & perhaps Chelsea out it, I don't think there's much difference in quality between the likes of us, Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester, Everton, Villa etc, & that's the bottom line for me.

Look at the lineups today, guys like Grealish, Watkins & Barkley would probably walk into our team. Same with Leicester a couple of weeks ago, the likes of Vardy, Tielemens, Maddison would do likewise.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:49:50 PM
It isn't though is it, it did actually happen - I saw it. Villa exposed weaknesses in our system if we get it wrong, deep runners against a high backline. They are on to something, they play with more bravery now and might come unstuck as often as they succeed but at least they have a go. To call our defeat there as a 'freak' is sticking your head in the sand, I'm sure the management at Liverpool didn't dismiss it as such and there would have been a major inquest behind closed doors.

Haha look it was a freak result.. We were awful, they scored what, 4 deflected goals? against Adrian? Just like Leicester beating city 5-2 or even the great utd sides getting thrashed in the odd game. Freak results happen. If they exposed our weakenesses so easily why have we not lost since then?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:49:50 PM
It isn't though is it, it did actually happen - I saw it. Villa exposed weaknesses in our system if we get it wrong, deep runners against a high backline. They are on to something, they play with more bravery now and might come unstuck as often as they succeed but at least they have a go. To call our defeat there as a 'freak' is sticking your head in the sand, I'm sure the management at Liverpool didn't dismiss it as such and there would have been a major inquest behind closed doors.

It was the very definition of a freak result you nutter.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:31:08 AM
The massive problem is that about £120M of that £180M attack has been money poorly spent. As others have pointed out many times, we signed Aubameyang after we signed Lacazette & that was largely because Wenger realised Lacazette wasn't working. Then the £70M+ on Pepe is just a massive disappointment, so much so he struggles to actually even start in league games.

I think it's an area that will get worked on in the summer, as it's evident that it just isn't working. There's many thought at the time we should have actively looked to move on Laca in the summer there.

Will the money be there though? Especially if no CL/European football and given the decimation of finances to the top clubs due to Covid. Arsenal particularly as The Emirates is one of the highest matchday revenues in football.

They dug deep over the summer to sign players like Partey and get Willian in on big wages and a new deal for Aubemeyang. He certainly won't given the chequebook Lampard got to sort Chelsea out last summer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:49:37 AM
Will the money be there though? Especially if no CL/European football and given the decimation of finances to the top clubs due to Covid. Arsenal particularly as The Emirates is one of the highest matchday revenues in football.

They dug deep over the summer to sign players like Partey and get Willian in on big wages and a new deal for Aubemeyang. He certainly won't given the chequebook Lampard got to sort Chelsea out last summer.

They've shave £20m off the wage bill with Ozil leaving next season though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 09:52:05 AM
Honestly, Aston Villa looks like the only bad result for them so far this season. The next few fixtures (especially Spurs a few weeks from now) are going to be crucial though. Such a wacky season so far, they could lose their European spot and that would be really bad for them.

Losing to Leicester at home was also a bad result, and they never looked like getting anything against LFC and Man City.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:49:37 AM
Will the money be there though? Especially if no CL/European football and given the decimation of finances to the top clubs due to Covid. Arsenal particularly as The Emirates is one of the highest matchday revenues in football.

They dug deep over the summer to sign players like Partey and get Willian in on big wages and a new deal for Aubemeyang. He certainly won't given the chequebook Lampard got to sort Chelsea out last summer.

Yeah, we certainly won't get anywhere near that sort of money, that for sure. There are good players out there that don't necessarily have to cost the earth, we just need to buy smarter. Gabriel for instance I consider a smart buy.

Someone like an Edouard at Celtic has a much more broader skill set I'd suggest than Lacazette to play the number 9 role. Ollie Watkins showed him up yesterday, & left me jealous FFS. Perhaps someone like Szoboszlai at Salzburg to add more creativity & goals from midfield if an Aouar is out of reach.

We need luck with our sales as well mind you. Can we sell the likes of Torriera & Guendouzi next summer? Can we sell Lacazette? Will we need to sacrifice 1 or 2 of our younger players like Maitland-Niles to raise more money. Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, Luiz are all out of contract as well freeing up a fair chunk of wage.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:34:16 AM
Losing to Leicester at home was also a bad result, and they never looked like getting anything against LFC and Man City.
Why? Leicester finished above them last season, they are above them this season, their squad is about on par with Arsenal's. Not the best result in the world but ultimately, considering how far Arsenal dropped before Arteta even got there, a tight loss is not that bad.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Curious drop off in form from Aubameyang since the middle of September....almost to coincide with the mega contract he signed
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:47:03 AM
Curious drop off in form from Aubameyang since the middle of September....almost to coincide with the mega contract he signed

To be fair its tough to score from left back. Even Robertson doesnt score many.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Listening to Arteta he speaks very well and clearly knows his stuff and has some level of potential but hes winging it here lets be honest. Even when they win it seems more lucky than anything in that it takes Auba to pull something out of the bag with a couple of clinical moments whilst the team just sit deep. No coincidence how things are playing out now hes out of form. 

With the players in that team their football is still boring as fuck and more Moyes than Pep/Wenger. Whens the last time they dominated a match like they used to under Wenger?

Id be concerned if I was an Arse fan everything aside from Auba is just plain average.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:40:59 AM
Why? Leicester finished above them last season, they are above them this season, their squad is about on par with Arsenal's. Not the best result in the world but ultimately, considering how far Arsenal dropped before Arteta even got there, a tight loss is not that bad.

In Emery's only full season at Arsenal, they have finished 18 points above Leicester. Arteta might have done well in the cups, but in the league Arsenal are heavilly underperforming, considering the cost of their team ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Arguably Chamakh did better for Arsenal than Pepe.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Made up we never got Pepe. Absolutely terrible footballer.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Youve got to give respect to Ed Woodward I think, he nearly fell for signing Sarr in the summer after we were linked with him but didnt get it over the line.

We should put out how interested we are in signing Pickford and see which north London team falls for it
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:57:53 PM
Youve got to give respect to Ed Woodward I think, he nearly fell for signing Sarr in the summer after we were linked with him but didnt get it over the line.

We should put out how interested we are in signing Pickford and see which north London team falls for it

You still pushing that idea out there?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:21:27 PM
In Emery's only full season at Arsenal, they have finished 18 points above Leicester. Arteta might have done well in the cups, but in the league Arsenal are heavilly underperforming, considering the cost of their team ...
Their squad is expensive but not well balanced. Leicester's might be cheaper, but you can probably make a better team of it.

I still think it's too early to really judge Arteta. Their form when Emery left was abysmal. Also, Rodgers took charge over Leicester midway during 18/19, so it's not really the same team.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:40:02 AM

Someone like an Edouard at Celtic has a much more broader skill set I'd suggest than Lacazette to play the number 9 role. Ollie Watkins showed him up yesterday, & left me jealous FFS. Perhaps someone like Szoboszlai at Salzburg to add more creativity & goals from midfield if an Aouar is out of reach.

He is good but how will we pronounce his name?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:51:57 PM
Made up we never got Pepe. Absolutely terrible footballer.
Were we really ever interested in him though? I think we "sort of" showed interest for Willian and maybe Arsenal fell for it.
There is no sign so far showing he would do well for them.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:31:38 PM
Were we really ever interested in him though? I think we "sort of" showed interest for Willian and maybe Arsenal fell for it.
There is no sign so far showing he would do well for them.

No we wherent.

I think that is confirmed. It was media talk, coming from the selling club, desperate to get a big fee for him and not getting many bites. They got a big one in the end  ;D

Sarr on the otherhand, apparently that was genuine.  But the price was to high for the player he currently is.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:29:51 PM
He is good but how will we pronounce his name?

No idea. Its too obvious a transfer so probably won't happen anyway, we don't like to do obvious & transfers that make sense.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:24:20 PM
Their squad is expensive but not well balanced. Leicester's might be cheaper, but you can probably make a better team of it.

I still think it's too early to really judge Arteta. Their form when Emery left was abysmal. Also, Rodgers took charge over Leicester midway during 18/19, so it's not really the same team.
It was too early when everyone was gushing about them earlier in the season and it is too early now. We will see where they are by the end of the season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:24:20 PM
Their squad is expensive but not well balanced. Leicester's might be cheaper, but you can probably make a better team of it.

I still think it's too early to really judge Arteta. Their form when Emery left was abysmal. Also, Rodgers took charge over Leicester midway during 18/19, so it's not really the same team.

Arteta had almost a year to improve their league form, yet they are still sitting in 11th place, with no real hope of a top 4 finish. And please, don't tell me that Fofana doing well at Leicester and Saliba getting absolutely no playing time at Arsenal is not up to the managers. They are both at the same age, and came to the PL from the same club, at a similar price. The reality is, Arteta is not as good as advertised ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:15:12 PM
Arteta had almost a year to improve their league form, yet they are still sitting in 11th place, with no real hope of a top 4 finish. And please, don't tell me that Fofana doing well at Leicester and Saliba getting absolutely no playing time at Arsenal is not up to the managers. They are both at the same age, and came to the PL from the same club, at a similar price. The reality is, Arteta is not as good as advertised ...

The Saliba 1 is slightly strange. Its said Arteta is protecting him a bit, the lad had had some personal issues, losing his mum in the summer there, & I sort of understand what he is saying about missing out on game time last season.

However, you can't tell me he would be any worse than the likes of Holding or Mustafi at right centre back. The reality is that I think he has too many 'senior' centre backs, & the new young lad is the easiest to leave out. It's 1 that will continue to bite him I'm afraid.

Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:24:20 PM
Their squad is expensive but not well balanced. Leicester's might be cheaper, but you can probably make a better team of it.

I'd agree with this. Rodgers inherited a Leicester side that were struggling, he also inherited the likes of Schmeichel, Ricardo, Maguire, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Tielemens, Maddison, Barnes & Vardy. I'd say there were more balance & less holes than the Arsenal squad of last year, because Leicester's recruitment & squad management was better. How many of them would get into Arsenal's first XI still?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:24:42 PM
The Saliba 1 is slightly strange. Its said Arteta is protecting him a bit, the lad had had some personal issues, losing his mum in the summer there, & I sort of understand what he is saying about missing out on game time last season.

However, you can't tell me he would be any worse than the likes of Holding or Mustafi at right centre back. The reality is that I think he has too many 'senior' centre backs, & the new young lad is the easiest to leave out. It's 1 that will continue to bite him I'm afraid.

I'd agree with this. Rodgers inherited a Leicester side that were struggling, he also inherited the likes of Schmeichel, Ricardo, Maguire, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Tielemens, Maddison, Barnes & Vardy already there. I'd say there were more balance & less holes than the Arsenal squad of last year, because Leicester's recruitment & squad management was better. Wow many of them would get into Arsenal's first XI still?

It is not only Saliba. He has also frozen Ozil and Sokratis out of the squad. Willock and Nelson are yet to receive any playing time in the league. And your biggest problem, no one really knows what is your best setup, and what is your best XI.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:15:59 PM
It is not only Saliba. He has also frozen Ozil and Sokratis out of the squad. Willock and Nelson are yet to receive any playing time in the league. And your biggest problem, no one really knows what is your best setup, and what is your best XI.

Sokratis I'm not fussed about, & yeah Willock & Nelson should surely be knocking on the door if their cup displays keep getting better. Nelson keeps getting niggling injuries which seems to hamper any momentum he starts to get.

Willock is the 1 that seems to have made a decent step forward this season, & in the games I've seen him looks to have something that we really lack, the ability to push into the box from midfield. I'd like to see him in a 3 in midfield in a few league games now.

Ozil, that's a full topic worth that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Arteta really waited til after I said "maybe he actually is good" to let the wheels fall off. Fucking guy.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:41:11 PM
Arguably Chamakh did better for Arsenal than Pepe.

Ooooooooooooooooo SHOTS FIRED

And Id agree, Pepe is going to end up somewhere between Chamakhs hairstylist and Yaya Sanogo
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
From Twitter:

Emery's last 28 league games was
1.5 goals per game
1.36 goals against
1.48 xG
1.55 xGA
1.57 points

Mikel Arteta first 28 league games:
1.46 goals per game
1.11 goals against
1.23 xG
1.45 xG against
1.61 points

So I guess they're slightly better?  Really splitting hairs here but Arteta does have the FA cup so /shrug

Edit: Thought there was an Arsenal blog that had a full run down on how Saliba is shit in Arteta's mind and he needed to leave on loan and it's his fault for not going?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
You say splitting hairs but thats two points extra over a full season. That would have seen them 8th last season instead of um....8th
