I said this 2 weeks ago and Arsenal fans here disagreed but i stick with my opinion. This was a rushed decision to get him to Arsenal imo. You can even tell players (especially attackers) do not enjoy current system they are using. Arsenal fans are used to attacking systems, they were okay with this dire defensive format since they got those wins in cup matches last year but now that the results are not there, they are already voicing their criticism.



The system seems to work OK away from home in the main, because it suits a more counter attacking side, in a similar way to Utd actually. I differ from North Bank on this, because I don't think it suits us at home at all, I'd rather with the players we have go to a version of 433 / 4231 at home.I tell you what though, I think we'll see more scores all over the place this season. Because if you take yourselves, City & perhaps Chelsea out it, I don't think there's much difference in quality between the likes of us, Man Utd, Spurs, Leicester, Everton, Villa etc, & that's the bottom line for me.Look at the lineups today, guys like Grealish, Watkins & Barkley would probably walk into our team. Same with Leicester a couple of weeks ago, the likes of Vardy, Tielemens, Maddison would do likewise.