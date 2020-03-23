Well, your attacking trio have cost you £180+ million. I doubt that you can spent more on that part of the team, without CL football. Arteta will have to get more out of the players you already have ...



Oh, we know in hindsight that wasn't money well spent, & we know that's what we'll have to work with at least until the end of the season. It might be enough to have us at least competing for top 4, but it's certainly not good enough as is for anything more, which is a major disappointment considering the money spent.I suspect we'll see some shuffling in that department next summer, Laca going into his last year of his contract more likely to move on, Pepe continuing to disappoint in the main. Might see a new central striker bought more suited to that role through the middle, or more creativity from out wide with Auba going central.