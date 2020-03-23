I still stand by my original observation that Arsenal are pretty average under Arteta. They will struggle to finish in the top 4 this season, ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham or Leicester.
It's nice to not get battered anymore, conceded 7 in 7, 3 of those at Anfield. It wont be pretty, but we ll be in the mix.
Arteta has totally transformed us, physically much tougher, a couple of trophies, winning against a big 6 team for the first time after 29 attempts. Even the way he talked atter the game, about the 3 formations United play and what we had to do.
Hes clearly got the knowledge for the job, and to make footballers out of El neny and holding, while improving the likes of Saka, cant ask for more right now as an arsenal fan ( maybe a bit more creativity, but that's why he wanted Aouar). His signings have been great too, Gabriel and Partey , for a 100m less than Pogba and slabhead.