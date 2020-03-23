« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4238885 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56920 on: Yesterday at 07:26:02 PM »
Only saw the first half but Arsenal looked good I thought.

Rashford dives more in a half of football than Salah has done in his LFC career though
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56921 on: Yesterday at 07:26:07 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:14:07 PM
WTF? Only 1 team played football today from what I could see.

Fair and my post reads angry even to me, I meant to be funny, was mad at myself for having watched that match.  I know they put together a couple moves and Saka had a good header, Lacazette an air shot.....but my first reaction after the final whistle was if Pogba wasn't involved that finishes 0-0.

It's the kind of day from Arsenal that because the 3 points came home with them it's all sunshine and rainbows, and rather than what I did say, which was unfair, I should've said:  I remain suspicious that Arteta isn't all that.

Now, it's no comparison with carcrash United.  At least Arteta has a goal in mind:  to tighten up the back given the personnel.  Check.  Good win.  It finished with 6 at the back to this United team.  I want to make Spanish Big Sam jokes!
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56922 on: Yesterday at 07:38:04 PM »
I thought we were very good, especially in defence and midfield. Gabriel, Partey, El Neny and Saka had excellent games. Nice to see Auba back on the score sheet, and we needed the 3 points as the league table is starting to split.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56923 on: Yesterday at 08:21:06 PM »
Are we 100% certain that's the same Elneny that came back from Turkey?
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56924 on: Yesterday at 08:23:44 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:38:04 PM
I thought we were very good, especially in defence and midfield. Gabriel, Partey, El Neny and Saka had excellent games. Nice to see Auba back on the score sheet, and we needed the 3 points as the league table is starting to split.

I saw it, while cooking. I thought Arsenal bossed it without really looking too dangerous. 0-0 was what I thought was gonna be the final score. They looked coherent and very comfortable with and without the ball. Partey looks a player. Solid and deserved win. United ... ? The opposite I think.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56925 on: Yesterday at 08:47:21 PM »
Odd hype job again considering it was a pretty even game (and United are shit).
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56926 on: Yesterday at 10:10:29 PM »
I guess since it's the first time they've won away in ages now?  But yeah, you can say there were some "nearly" moments but overall it was pretty dire.  Spurs created clear cut chances and deserved to croon about their play but here?  Also think Lacazette is done and why they don't bench him and put Auba central makes me question if Arteta is really going to make it.  Obviously he knows more about football than me but it just seems really strange.  Pepe isn't worth the fee that was paid but he surely offers more than Laca is these days.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56927 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:10:29 PM
I guess since it's the first time they've won away in ages now?  But yeah, you can say there were some "nearly" moments but overall it was pretty dire.  Spurs created clear cut chances and deserved to croon about their play but here?  Also think Lacazette is done and why they don't bench him and put Auba central makes me question if Arteta is really going to make it.  Obviously he knows more about football than me but it just seems really strange.  Pepe isn't worth the fee that was paid but he surely offers more than Laca is these days.

Spurs got nothing to croon about, Arteta might not make it, but hes won more in 8 months than you have in 29 years.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56928 on: Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:47:21 PM
Odd hype job again considering it was a pretty even game (and United are shit).

Personally I though Arsenal should have been a couple of goals up by half time. Arteta has done a really good job.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56929 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:47:20 PM
Personally I though Arsenal should have been a couple of goals up by half time. Arteta has done a really good job.
Agreed, they were clearly the best side. Credit to Arteta, hes fixed their defence and instilled a positive mindset amogst their fans it seems, still think they lack a bit of creativity though. I think on paper his squad is the weakest of the "top 6" by some distance (yes, even below the mancs)
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56930 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 11:03:25 PM
Agreed, they were clearly the best side. Credit to Arteta, hes fixed their defence and instilled a positive mindset amogst their fans it seems, still think they lack a bit of creativity though. I think on paper his squad is the weakest of the "top 6" by some distance (yes, even below the mancs)

I actually think the Mancs have a pretty good starting 11 they're just coached by an idiot.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56931 on: Today at 01:19:03 AM »
Ah I'm just jealous they turned up to Old Trafford and beat the shit in front of them.  Seems like it's been since the week-long heyday of the Fabio Aurelio/Andrea Dossena leftsided partnership since we've won there
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56932 on: Today at 01:48:52 AM »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:19:03 AM
Ah I'm just jealous they turned up to Old Trafford and beat the shit in front of them.  Seems like it's been since the week-long heyday of the Fabio Aurelio/Andrea Dossena leftsided partnership since we've won there

We won with Gerrard scoring a brace and Suarez getting our third in THAT season.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56933 on: Today at 02:42:39 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:16:07 PM
I actually think the Mancs have a pretty good starting 11 they're just coached by an idiot.

They have an incredibly slow centre back partnership that is accompanied by two full backs who offer virtually nothing in the attacking third. They have above average attackers and central midfield options but the back four and De Gea kills them.

Allow them to drop off protect the back four and counter-attack, and they are decent. Ask them to push up and dominate park the bus sides, and they are woeful.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56934 on: Today at 03:13:29 AM »
The only thing United have going for them are bruno and an exciting young front 3. Mctominay , fred , and the defence are a shambles. 
Shoulda had a partey, instead of buying the beek.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56935 on: Today at 04:02:29 AM »
These lot are having a boss time, empty grounds or not. Troopz is going to America, I think they're going to love him  ;D

1:41:45 - the pen.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/33jkMt8X1-U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/33jkMt8X1-U</a>
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56936 on: Today at 04:29:43 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:16:07 PM
I actually think the Mancs have a pretty good starting 11 they're just coached by an idiot.

I wouldn't say any of their first XI except maybe Bruno would be first choice at City or us.

Bruno is a pretty good player but we don't play with an all out attacking '10'. City plays with the free 8s, but they're not as 'high risk/high reward' as Bruno.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56937 on: Today at 04:41:15 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 04:29:43 AM
I wouldn't say any of their first XI except maybe Bruno would be first choice at City or us.

Bruno is a pretty good player but we don't play with an all out attacking '10'. City plays with the free 8s, but they're not as 'high risk/high reward' as Bruno.

Haha I said "pretty good" not "good enough for us" for the record!

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:42:39 AM
They have an incredibly slow centre back partnership that is accompanied by two full backs who offer virtually nothing in the attacking third. They have above average attackers and central midfield options but the back four and De Gea kills them.

Allow them to drop off protect the back four and counter-attack, and they are decent. Ask them to push up and dominate park the bus sides, and they are woeful.

Agreed, top 4 should be a guarantee though. Not 15th
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56938 on: Today at 05:21:38 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:29:28 PM
Spurs got nothing to croon about, Arteta might not make it, but hes won more in 8 months than you have in 29 years.

You?  Uhh I'm an LFC fan on an LFC forum.  You're an Arse fan on an LFC forum arguing throughout this tread how Arteta has some master plan that is working even though all evidence to date suggests that's not the case.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56939 on: Today at 07:25:04 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:21:38 AM
You?  Uhh I'm an LFC fan on an LFC forum.  You're an Arse fan on an LFC forum arguing throughout this tread how Arteta has some master plan that is working even though all evidence to date suggests that's not the case.

Changing from Dave McKay to Dave McCoy isnt exactly going undercover mate.
Dont worry, being a spurs fan isnt a bannable offence( it will be when I hostile takeover rawk), youll just get laughed at for having cheese instead of trophies and for  constantly living in a world of delusion.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56940 on: Today at 07:53:43 AM »
I still stand by my original observation that Arsenal are pretty average under Arteta. They will struggle to finish in the top 4 this season, ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham or Leicester.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56941 on: Today at 08:31:56 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:53:43 AM
I still stand by my original observation that Arsenal are pretty average under Arteta. They will struggle to finish in the top 4 this season, ahead of Chelsea, Tottenham or Leicester.

It's nice to not get battered anymore, conceded 7 in 7, 3 of those at Anfield. It wont be pretty, but we ll be in the mix.
Arteta has totally transformed us, physically much tougher, a couple of trophies,  winning against a big 6 team for the first time after 29 attempts.  Even the way he talked atter the game, about the 3 formations United play and what we had to do.
Hes clearly got the knowledge for the job, and to make footballers out of El neny and holding, while improving the likes of Saka, cant ask for more right now as an arsenal fan ( maybe a bit more creativity,  but that's why he wanted Aouar). His signings have been great too, Gabriel and Partey , for a 100m less than Pogba and slabhead.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56942 on: Today at 08:44:36 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:31:56 AM
It's nice to not get battered anymore, conceded 7 in 7, 3 of those at Anfield. It wont be pretty, but we ll be in the mix.
Arteta has totally transformed us, physically much tougher, a couple of trophies,  winning against a big 6 team for the first time after 29 attempts.  Even the way he talked atter the game, about the 3 formations United play and what we had to do.
Hes clearly got the knowledge for the job, and to make footballers out of El neny and holding, while improving the likes of Saka, cant ask for more right now as an arsenal fan ( maybe a bit more creativity,  but that's why he wanted Aouar). His signings have been great too, Gabriel and Partey , for a 100m less than Pogba and slabhead.

Well, if you are satisfied with what you are seeing, I am fine with that. You are obviously not going to challenge us for the title any time soon ...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56943 on: Today at 08:49:26 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:21:38 AM
You?  Uhh I'm an LFC fan on an LFC forum.  You're an Arse fan on an LFC forum arguing throughout this tread how Arteta has some master plan that is working even though all evidence to date suggests that's not the case.

Think you'd need to be blind to not see that he's had a plan, to make us more structured, more difficult to play against, & to add a bit more strength & athleticism to a weak, slow team. I'm not sure what evidence you use, probably some of these fancy new metrics, but I'll use my dinosaur method of my eyes & the goals against column to judge if its working.

The next challenge is obviously now to balance that out with being more creative. Much like Klopp needed his players to ultimately fix the defence, I think we'll need to to likewise to really sort the attacking side.
