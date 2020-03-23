WTF? Only 1 team played football today from what I could see.



Fair and my post reads angry even to me, I meant to be funny, was mad at myself for having watched that match. I know they put together a couple moves and Saka had a good header, Lacazette an air shot.....but my first reaction after the final whistle was if Pogba wasn't involved that finishes 0-0.It's the kind of day from Arsenal that because the 3 points came home with them it's all sunshine and rainbows, and rather than what I did say, which was unfair, I should've said: I remain suspicious that Arteta isn't all that.Now, it's no comparison with carcrash United. At least Arteta has a goal in mind: to tighten up the back given the personnel. Check. Good win. It finished with 6 at the back to this United team. I want to make Spanish Big Sam jokes!