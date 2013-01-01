« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1417 1418 1419 1420 1421 [1422]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4227118 times)

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #56840 on: Today at 10:12:51 PM »
Aubameyang playing on the left to accomdate worse players is still odd. Just having him closer to goal covers for the lack of creativity sometimes
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1417 1418 1419 1420 1421 [1422]   Go Up
« previous next »
 