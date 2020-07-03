« previous next »
Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4124799 times)

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55560 on: July 3, 2020, 11:08:44 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 07:11:39 PM
If Arteta is doing your contract extensions you're in more of a mess than any of us could imagine.

:lmao

Guess Aubameyang's agent (i.e. father) didnt get any better offers.
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55561 on: July 3, 2020, 11:12:04 PM »
Theyre after Fekir I read.

The way they are run, theyd sign him and his knee would explode in his first training session.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55562 on: July 3, 2020, 11:14:41 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  3, 2020, 07:07:58 PM
Saka signs, Martinelli signs, Auba looks like he ll sign. Arteta doing the business on and off the field.
Youve won fewer games than Southampton

Hes not really doin much on the pitch really.

When the going gets tough half your team are checking into Woking pizza express for the evening.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55563 on: July 3, 2020, 11:24:35 PM »
Tepid: RAWKs visitor liaison :lmao
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55564 on: July 3, 2020, 11:31:19 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on July  3, 2020, 11:24:35 PM
Tepid: RAWKs visitor liaison :lmao
I like the north bank.  I quite like Arsenal too.

But ...well... theyre in a mother fucker of a state at the moment
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55565 on: July 4, 2020, 08:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July  3, 2020, 11:14:41 PM
Youve won fewer games than Southampton

Hes not really doin much on the pitch really.

When the going gets tough half your team are checking into Woking pizza express for the evening.

You're including Emery's record, and Ljungbergs, with Arteta?

We've come on leaps and bounds under him, and hes keeping the right players, and going after the right players. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55566 on: July 4, 2020, 09:08:44 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2020, 08:28:33 AM
You're including Emery's record, and Ljungbergs, with Arteta?

We've come on leaps and bounds under him, and hes keeping the right players, and going after the right players.

Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.

Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz  ;D ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.

A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.

EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55567 on: July 4, 2020, 09:39:37 AM »
Quote from: deano2727 on July  4, 2020, 09:08:44 AM
Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.

Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz  ;D ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.

A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.

EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.

Our only bad "run" was losing the first 2 games after lock down, any other team that started badly was put down to no football for a 100 days.
We still have a long long way to go, there are gaping holes in the team, but he is trying to address those, if we get Partey, and with highly rated Saliba arriving, plenty to look forward to.

Even this season isnt over yet, very tough game today at Wolves, must win  if we want an outside chance of CL. There's a lot of positivity around the club, and its all down to Arteta.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55568 on: July 4, 2020, 09:53:38 AM »
Quote from: deano2727 on July  4, 2020, 09:08:44 AM
Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.

Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz  ;D ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.

A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.

EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.

Its strange the perception of Arsenal after losing those 2 games coming back from lockdown. We're actually about top 4 in the form table since Arteta took over (think we are 3rd in the famous Spurs calander year table).

We've been beaten 3 times domestically since he took over. 1 was at home to Chelsea in his first game where we just ran out of steam the last 10 minutes, another losing with basically then last kick of the ball at Brighton, the other was at Man City. He's tightened the defence a little, with the exact same players really. Think we have 6 clean sheets in 14 games, whereas Emery had 10 in 54 or something like that.

Call it a new manager bounce or whatever, but basically he's doing what you would hope that any new manager would do. The next 5 games are tough and will be more tests again, but I still wouldn't judge him too harsh yet because these aren't his players.

The summer will tough, but let's see if we can get the type or players in (& out) he obviously wants and see if we can kick on further.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55569 on: July 4, 2020, 07:23:34 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on July  4, 2020, 09:08:44 AM
Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.

Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz  ;D ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.

A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.

EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.

Have another look and let me know.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55570 on: July 4, 2020, 07:28:08 PM »
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55571 on: July 4, 2020, 11:36:51 PM »
Arteta looks a good choice to be fair, but I doubt he will be backed as needed to build something.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55572 on: July 5, 2020, 02:32:07 AM »
So annoyed that they decided to win today. Wanted wolves to keep pace with the Brunos
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55573 on: July 7, 2020, 03:09:23 AM »
Ornstein saying Guendouzi has been training on his own for the past two weeks. Sounds like it's a Sakho type situation and everyone involved is fed up with his attitude.  Guendouzi also had similar problems at Lorient. Arsenal will seek to sell/swap him in the window
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55574 on: July 7, 2020, 03:12:06 AM »
Hes gotta cut the hair. Its cutting off oxygen to his brain or something. Hes not good enough to be this petulant at such a young age.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55575 on: July 7, 2020, 09:11:02 AM »
Arteta doing the managerial staple of shooting the frailest husky dog in front of the rest of the pack.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55576 on: July 7, 2020, 10:13:04 AM »
Think this has been an ongoing issue with a few incidents over the past few months. If true, and he's been undermining the manager somewhat, makes sense to get rid considering he's one of the players that actually might have some value in the market, & the manager doesn't see him as integral to what he wants to do going forward.
« Reply #55577 on: July 7, 2020, 10:16:23 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on July  4, 2020, 07:23:34 PM
Have another look and let me know.

Spurs and ourselves will beat you I reckon. Don't see you beating Leicester (let's say a draw), and the other game I accounted for was the FA cup game as I forgot it was the FA cup.. But City are trouncing your lot in that.

Improving for sure though. Still a couple of years of competing, all things going well.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55578 on: July 9, 2020, 01:28:02 PM »
How is AFTV free?

Those watchalongs are fucking hilarious.

Ty is bordering on creepy now though.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55579 on: July 9, 2020, 01:53:16 PM »
Makes me laugh how they all turn to Robbie to have a pop at what theyre seeing, like hes got the power to change it.

I worry about Claude, hes looking more Ill by the week.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55580 on: July 9, 2020, 05:20:30 PM »
Bit cheeky to appeal the Nketiah red card - it could have been a leg breaker!
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55581 on: July 9, 2020, 06:25:58 PM »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on July  9, 2020, 05:20:30 PM
Bit cheeky to appeal the Nketiah red card - it could have been a leg breaker!
Lucky not to get it increased for a frivolous  appeal to be honest

Absurd
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55582 on: July 9, 2020, 07:32:54 PM »
Arteta's way of backing his players, lad knows what hes doing.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55583 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 PM »
Well, its a good thing they sorted out their defense with contracts for Luiz and the other 2 guys, otherwise next year would have been looking rough...
« Reply #55584 on: Yesterday at 06:48:37 PM »
Kolasinac with a game-changing error, but Mustafi might take the cake for just dreadful defending throughout.

Getting beat by Kane in pace and power one moment as he's brushed off with ease.  Then later, giving the ball away with ease and then trying some strange flying block nowhere near the ball as Kane flies past him in the box again.

Our record at the Emirates isn't good, but if Arsenal defend like this...
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55585 on: Yesterday at 07:15:06 PM »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 06:48:37 PM
Kolasinac with a game-changing error, but Mustafi might take the cake for just dreadful defending throughout.

Getting beat by Kane in pace and power one moment as he's brushed off with ease.  Then later, giving the ball away with ease and then trying some strange flying block nowhere near the ball as Kane flies past him in the box again.

Our record at the Emirates isn't good, but if Arsenal defend like this...

Don't think it's any surprise to anyone that we are weak in defence just now. He's changed to a 3 to paper over cracks slightly, but at the end of the day it's still the same personnel. Until that actually changes, mistakes will still happen.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55586 on: Yesterday at 07:38:58 PM »
long way back to the top of the table for these and spurs now I think,  I fully believe their Derby battles will just be all about bragging rights as they will both me (upper) mid table dross, nothing to fight for , bar the odd cup run to Wembley. 
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55587 on: Yesterday at 07:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 07:38:58 PM
long way back to the top of the table for these and spurs now I think,  I fully believe their Derby battles will just be all about bragging rights as they will both me (upper) mid table dross, nothing to fight for , bar the odd cup run to Wembley.

Don't think we need to concern ourselves with the very top of the table for the time being, but we should be certainly targeting  getting in and around the top 4 next season, and I see no reason why we shouldn't.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55588 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:59:43 PM
Don't think we need to concern ourselves with the very top of the table for the time being, but we should be certainly targeting  getting in and around the top 4 next season, and I see no reason why we shouldn't.
thats kind of what I meant mate, every season out of Europe is going to hurt you.  Really don't see Arteta as the answer whatsoever, long long way back if there is one for the gunners mate sadly.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55589 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 07:59:43 PM
Don't think we need to concern ourselves with the very top of the table for the time being, but we should be certainly targeting  getting in and around the top 4 next season, and I see no reason why we shouldn't.
a friendly bet for next season  Arsenal don't get the top 6.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55590 on: Yesterday at 08:41:13 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 08:02:20 PM
thats kind of what I meant mate, every season out of Europe is going to hurt you.  Really don't see Arteta as the answer whatsoever, long long way back if there is one for the gunners mate sadly.

All depends on what we are able to do in the summer for me. Can we get another central defender in that's better than what we have to go along with Saliba (some might say that shouldn't be too hard).
Can we get a more mobile, athletic, powerful midfielder to give us a better balance in midfield?

If we can get those things as a minimum, I think we'll do ok, and should challenge for 4th to 6th. If we don't, then yes, I think we will be from 6th to 8th as we will see the same mistakes happening from the same defenders at crucial times that cost of crucial points in the big games especially.

So for that reason.....

Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 08:03:27 PM
a friendly bet for next season  Arsenal don't get the top 6.

...... Come back to me in September lol.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55591 on: Yesterday at 09:21:42 PM »
Playing 3 at the back takes too much away from our attacking game, we need a central midfielder and 2 good center backs for next season. Could be Sokratis with Saliba and Partey, I'd settle for that moving forward.
We threw it away today, but now the league season is over I hope we rest up against Liverpool in midweek to give our  players a chance against Man city in the cup semi final on Saturday, the midweek game means nothing at all and it would be stupid to waste our energy chasing Liverpool around then play Man city 3 days later.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55592 on: Today at 01:27:39 AM »

    :lmao

Terry Flewers         @terryflewers
DTs reaction to Tottenham scoring, trust me you want to watch it!
@AFTV #TOTARS #NLD @MrDtAFC

https://www.twitter.com/terryflewers/status/1282349155680124928
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55593 on: Today at 01:32:00 AM »
Holy shit that had me in stitches
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55594 on: Today at 05:01:03 AM »
I dont think its much of a jump to the top 4. Looking at Chelsea and Leciester this week, they are nowhere near excellent sides. Spurs are bang average and had to park the bus against us with all our problems. Only United seem to have stepped up but everyone is still miles behind the top 2. There isnt much quality beyond LFC and city so any team that goes on a run can get to CL, especially if City's 2 season ban gets upheld.
We do need players, but if we get them, the top 4 look nothing like the closed shop it was a few years ago.
