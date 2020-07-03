Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.



Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.



A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.



EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.



Its strange the perception of Arsenal after losing those 2 games coming back from lockdown. We're actually about top 4 in the form table since Arteta took over (think we are 3rd in the famous Spurs calander year table).We've been beaten 3 times domestically since he took over. 1 was at home to Chelsea in his first game where we just ran out of steam the last 10 minutes, another losing with basically then last kick of the ball at Brighton, the other was at Man City. He's tightened the defence a little, with the exact same players really. Think we have 6 clean sheets in 14 games, whereas Emery had 10 in 54 or something like that.Call it a new manager bounce or whatever, but basically he's doing what you would hope that any new manager would do. The next 5 games are tough and will be more tests again, but I still wouldn't judge him too harsh yet because these aren't his players.The summer will tough, but let's see if we can get the type or players in (& out) he obviously wants and see if we can kick on further.