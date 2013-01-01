« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4117644 times)

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,775
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55560 on: Yesterday at 11:08:44 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:11:39 PM
If Arteta is doing your contract extensions you're in more of a mess than any of us could imagine.

:lmao

Guess Aubameyang's agent (i.e. father) didnt get any better offers.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55561 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 PM »
Theyre after Fekir I read.

The way they are run, theyd sign him and his knee would explode in his first training session.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55562 on: Yesterday at 11:14:41 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:07:58 PM
Saka signs, Martinelli signs, Auba looks like he ll sign. Arteta doing the business on and off the field.
Youve won fewer games than Southampton

Hes not really doin much on the pitch really.

When the going gets tough half your team are checking into Woking pizza express for the evening.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,982
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55563 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 PM »
Tepid: RAWKs visitor liaison :lmao
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,723
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55564 on: Yesterday at 11:31:19 PM »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 11:24:35 PM
Tepid: RAWKs visitor liaison :lmao
;D

I like the north bank.  I quite like Arsenal too.

But ...well... theyre in a mother fucker of a state at the moment
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:55:26 PM by Tepid T₂O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55565 on: Today at 08:28:33 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:14:41 PM
Youve won fewer games than Southampton

Hes not really doin much on the pitch really.

When the going gets tough half your team are checking into Woking pizza express for the evening.

You're including Emery's record, and Ljungbergs, with Arteta?

We've come on leaps and bounds under him, and hes keeping the right players, and going after the right players. 
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,931
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55566 on: Today at 09:08:44 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:28:33 AM
You're including Emery's record, and Ljungbergs, with Arteta?

We've come on leaps and bounds under him, and hes keeping the right players, and going after the right players.

Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.

Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz  ;D ). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.

A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.

EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:01 AM by deano2727 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1385 1386 1387 1388 1389 [1390]   Go Up
« previous next »
 