You're including Emery's record, and Ljungbergs, with Arteta?



We've come on leaps and bounds under him, and hes keeping the right players, and going after the right players.



Not really sure that is true. Still dropping waaaay too many points where they shouldn't be.Agreed on the keeping the right players though (with the exception of Luiz). Fantastic work securing Martinelli and Saka. Those two and Auba are about the only players I would take from Arsenal.A lot of work to be done at Arsenal to get them back where they belong.EDIT: Looking at your results, you've done better than I thought to be fair (just before the lockdown)... I also had a look at your next 5, I don't see you getting more than 5 points or so from that.