What reduced terms? At face value, no. But in context it doesn't pass the smell test. His age, wages, and agent- it reeks of agent corruption, and management being in on it. It implies Arteta might be a yes man. Add to that the other 2 being given 4 year deals and their agent connections to front office directors...



I would be very surprised if any new center back is bought.



When Liverpool was bought by FSG, Carragher was given new 100+K wages per week at the last hour, as well as an lengthy extension relative to his age. It was shady as Fu$%, imo. These Arsenal deals seem of the same ilk.



Ah, I get you. Think part of the reason Luiz was resigned was because the club will try to shift Sokratis, Mustafi & perhaps even Holding as part of a clear out, and if they manage to do that then there would be a shortage of experience in central defence. I think the club are still targeting another centre back & a Partey like player for midfield to help further, but it will obviously depend on budgets.Think there's a big excitement about Saliba purely because he has the attributes that we havent seen in our defence for a long time. He has height, stature, composure, ability on the ball. I think everyone realises he's still a 19 year old kid coming from an inferior league, but the bar has been that low at Arsenal it won't take much to raise it.Various outlets reporting it like this.I know what gets said about that agent, it's often mentioned about his influence among Arsenal fans, but I still think it's over exaggerated. We signed 4 main players last summer, Pepe, Tierney, Saliba & Luiz, and he's the agent for 1 of them. In the winter we signed Mari & Soares, and he's the primary agent for 1 of them.I don't think it's much of a secret we are very interested in the likes of Upamecano & Partey for this summer (if we can raise the funds), and I don't think he's an agent for either of them. I've no doubt he's a friendly agent who might use from time to time for opportune transfers like Soares, or perhaps a Willian or Coutinho loan deal down the line, but I don't think he's shaping our full transfer strategy.