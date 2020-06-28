« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1384 1385 1386 1387 1388 [1389]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4115441 times)

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55520 on: June 28, 2020, 07:08:21 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on June 28, 2020, 06:57:20 PM
Defender? Trading Standards should be having a word with you.

True. I had a look, he's been involved in nearly all Artetas games domesticaly when he's been available. We've been beaten twice in all those games. So, he seems to be living up the thought that we had when we signed him. For 8 or 9 games out of 10 he'll do ok. However he's liable to have a disasterclass that other game or 2. He seems to pick some high profile games for that as well, Liverpool, Chelsea, City.
« Last Edit: June 28, 2020, 07:30:08 PM by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,200
  • JFT96
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55521 on: June 28, 2020, 07:36:38 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on June 28, 2020, 06:46:16 PM
Saliba and Mari are our first choice center backs next season, but they are still unproven too.


You know that Mari will be 27 by the time next season starts right? Cos when you say unproven it seems like he's 21...
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55522 on: June 28, 2020, 07:37:26 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on June 28, 2020, 07:36:38 PM
You know that Mari will be 27 by the time next season starts right? Cos when you say unproven it seems like he's 21...

Unproven in the premier league as hes hardly started any games.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55523 on: June 28, 2020, 08:34:34 PM »
Saliba better be a demigod defender,so much expectation of a 19 year old from Saint-Etienne to improve a big clubs defence.

I guess we'll see when he comes.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55524 on: June 28, 2020, 11:27:01 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on June 28, 2020, 08:34:34 PM
Saliba better be a demigod defender,so much expectation of a 19 year old from Saint-Etienne to improve a big clubs defence.

I guess we'll see when he comes.

Does he have to be a demi god to improve or have the potential to improve on the likes of Luiz and Mustafi, beause remember that the level we are dealing with her.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55525 on: June 28, 2020, 11:41:46 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 28, 2020, 11:27:01 PM
Does he have to be a demi god to improve or have the potential to improve on the likes of Luiz and Mustafi, beause remember that the level we are dealing with her.

Think he's saying that if he ends up having to play with any of them he'll need to be a demigod.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
  • Bird is the Word
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55526 on: June 29, 2020, 03:42:35 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 28, 2020, 06:55:19 PM


It seems to be the butt of everyone's jokes, but all they've done is resign an experienced defender for an extra year on reduced terms. It's not the disaster it's being made out to be.

I'll be surprised if another defender isnt bought as well.

What reduced terms? At face value, no. But in context it doesn't pass the smell test. His age, wages, and agent- it reeks of agent corruption, and management being in on it. It implies Arteta might be a yes man. Add to that the other 2 being given 4 year deals and their agent connections to front office directors...

I would be very surprised if any new center back is bought.

When Liverpool was bought by FSG, Carragher was given new 100+K wages per week at the last hour, as well as an lengthy extension relative to his age. It was shady as Fu$%, imo.  These Arsenal deals seem of the same ilk.
« Last Edit: June 29, 2020, 03:44:15 AM by stoopid yank »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55527 on: June 29, 2020, 05:08:41 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on June 28, 2020, 11:27:01 PM
Does he have to be a demi god to improve or have the potential to improve on the likes of Luiz and Mustafi, beause remember that the level we are dealing with her.

I'm just saying there seems to be an awful lot of expectations on his 19 yo shoulders and most of the those defenders seem to still be at your club next season.

Personally i thought at the time Luiz was a decent signing and would improve your defense so that shows what i know.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,979
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55528 on: June 29, 2020, 06:57:47 AM »
Up the Gunners! Good club. Decent fans, hope they smash the debtors then the despots
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55529 on: June 29, 2020, 09:10:52 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on June 28, 2020, 11:41:46 PM
Quote from: Tobelius on June 29, 2020, 05:08:41 AM

Ah, I get you. Think part of the reason Luiz was resigned was because the club will try to shift Sokratis, Mustafi & perhaps even Holding as part of a clear out, and if they manage to do that then there would be a shortage of experience in central defence. I think the club are still targeting another centre back & a Partey like player for midfield to help further, but it will obviously depend on budgets.

Think there's a big excitement about Saliba purely because he has the attributes that we havent seen in our defence for a long time. He has height, stature, composure, ability on the ball. I think everyone realises he's still a 19 year old kid coming from an inferior league, but the bar has been that low at Arsenal it won't take much to raise it.

Quote from: stoopid yank on June 29, 2020, 03:42:35 AM
What reduced terms? At face value, no. But in context it doesn't pass the smell test. His age, wages, and agent- it reeks of agent corruption, and management being in on it. It implies Arteta might be a yes man. Add to that the other 2 being given 4 year deals and their agent connections to front office directors...

I would be very surprised if any new center back is bought.

When Liverpool was bought by FSG, Carragher was given new 100+K wages per week at the last hour, as well as an lengthy extension relative to his age. It was shady as Fu$%, imo.  These Arsenal deals seem of the same ilk.

Various outlets reporting it like this.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/06/27/revealed-david-luiz-offered-new-arsenal-contract-agreeing-significant/

I know what gets said about that agent, it's often mentioned about his influence among Arsenal fans, but I still think it's over exaggerated. We signed 4 main players last summer, Pepe, Tierney, Saliba & Luiz, and he's the agent for 1 of them. In the winter we signed Mari & Soares, and he's the primary agent for 1 of them.

I don't think it's much of a secret we are very interested in the likes of Upamecano & Partey for this summer (if we can raise the funds), and I don't think he's an agent for either of them. I've no doubt he's  a friendly agent who might use from time to time for opportune transfers like Soares, or perhaps a Willian or Coutinho loan deal down the line, but I don't think he's shaping our full transfer strategy.

Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55530 on: Today at 08:04:47 AM »
So according to Ornstein, Saka will sign a new deal there this week. Also pushing ahead to sign Partey.

I wonder how Arsenal players will take to taking a pay cut then seeing their club spend £50m. Klopp pointed this out the other week.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55531 on: Today at 08:31:20 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:04:47 AM
So according to Ornstein, Saka will sign a new deal there this week. Also pushing ahead to sign Partey.

I wonder how Arsenal players will take to taking a pay cut then seeing their club spend £50m. Klopp pointed this out the other week.

Great news if true. Its been a good week.

Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,416
  • Buck Dancer
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55532 on: Today at 08:55:38 AM »
His agent apparently represents Iwobi, Nketiah and Sheyi Ojo too. Makes a little more sense now in terms of doing the best for his client ;D

Represents Cantwell also, so look forward to him joining Villa in the summer
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55533 on: Today at 10:44:40 AM »
Cheeky St Etienne, they wanted Saliba to play in the cup final against PSG, and for us to pay them £2.5m for the privilege.

Fair to say their chance of stopping Mbappe and Neymar is gone.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55534 on: Today at 11:15:59 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:04:47 AM
So according to Ornstein, Saka will sign a new deal there this week. Also pushing ahead to sign Partey.

I wonder how Arsenal players will take to taking a pay cut then seeing their club spend £50m. Klopp pointed this out the other week.

Ach, pay cut should be lower if they make Europa League, I'm sure most will be ok. They should be grateful they are trying to make the squad more competitive.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:40 AM
Cheeky St Etienne, they wanted Saliba to play in the cup final against PSG, and for us to pay them £2.5m for the privilege.

Fair to say their chance of stopping Mbappe and Neymar is gone.

Its such a strange situation. Folk might argue Arsenal are morally wrong demanding that payment be dropped, but surely if you are St Etienne you are now not getting the player or the money, you'd rather have 1 out of 2 In a final?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,200
  • JFT96
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55535 on: Today at 11:36:57 AM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:44:40 AM
Cheeky St Etienne, they wanted Saliba to play in the cup final against PSG, and for us to pay them £2.5m for the privilege.

Fair to say their chance of stopping Mbappe and Neymar is gone.


Is this sarcasm? Cos I can't help but feel the pedestal that Saliba is being placed upon by you guys to lead and transform your defence at 19 isn't going to be very helpful
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online kloppagetime

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55536 on: Today at 11:40:30 AM »
Partey is a brilliant player if we didn't have Fab I'd be saying we should be all over him, gonna be class singing for Arsenal and exactly what they have been missing these last few years a proper defensive midfielder.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55537 on: Today at 11:41:42 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:36:57 AM

Is this sarcasm? Cos I can't help but feel the pedestal that Saliba is being placed upon by you guys to lead and transform your defence at 19 isn't going to be very helpful

To be fair, he's only talking about St Etienne, & their stats with and without Saliba are very different. I'm sure he's being slightly tongue in cheek as well.

Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 11:40:30 AM
Partey is a brilliant player if we didn't have Fab I'd be saying we should be all over him, gonna be class singing for Arsenal and exactly what they have been missing these last few years a proper defensive midfielder.

Lets just see if we even manage to pull it off. Bit of a long shot still given our financial situation. Would certainly help bring some balance to the midfield.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:40 AM by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55538 on: Today at 11:59:27 AM »
Parteeeeeey!

For a team and fanbase that cries poverty, Arsenal dont half spend some money on players  ;D
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,157
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55539 on: Today at 12:09:05 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:59:27 AM
Parteeeeeey!

For a team and fanbase that cries poverty, Arsenal dont half spend some money on players  ;D

I hope you're not suggesting there may be an element of hypocrisy here.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,486
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55540 on: Today at 12:13:18 PM »
Partey is a good defensive midfielder but they don't have any creativity in midfield.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55541 on: Today at 12:16:56 PM »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:09:05 PM
I hope you're not suggesting there may be an element of hypocrisy here.

Just make me laugh, all weve had for 2 or 3 years is how skint they are, its used as one of a few excuses for their failings, yet they throw a shit ton of money at players.

Put it this way, they should be doing a whole lot better for the money they invested in players - not the only club of course, they have good friends in Everton when it comes to spendng a shit ton of money not particularly well  :P
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.
Pages: 1 ... 1384 1385 1386 1387 1388 [1389]   Go Up
« previous next »
 