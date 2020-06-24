The funny thing is, he probably is too good for this Arsenal side.



Is he?What does he do? He's not a DM, he's not a creative player, he doesn't contribute going forward, he doesn't put a defensive shift in. Would he get anywhere near our first-team? Or City's? He wouldn't get into Leicester's team.I know Arsenal supporters who used to rave about him, but then they could never really explain what his function in their team is, either under Emery or Arteta. Consensus seems to be that he's got a decent range of passing and gets around the pitch a bit more than their other midfielders, he doesn't play in any particular role or have any standout attributes. Maybe the statistics tell a different story, but he just seems like a bit of a nothing player.If anything, he seems perfect for Arsenal in their current state, not good enough if Arteta has aspirations of taking them forward.