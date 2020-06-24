« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1383 1384 1385 1386 1387 [1388]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4111914 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55480 on: June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM »
All they need is a Klopp of their own
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,609
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55481 on: June 24, 2020, 06:52:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

Reckon this is why there is so much biterness with Arsenal fans towards Liverpool now (apart from the lovely Arsenal fans on RAWK of course) cos they think what might have been.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,534
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55482 on: June 24, 2020, 07:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 24, 2020, 08:56:49 AM
Is Jesus titty Christ a defensive midfielder?  I hear he struggles with crosses, etc etc and so on.
:lmao
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,706
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55483 on: June 24, 2020, 07:13:07 PM »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,725
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55484 on: June 24, 2020, 08:20:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

He's ours.  We saw him first and we're not sharing. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55485 on: June 25, 2020, 01:38:28 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 24, 2020, 02:29:46 PM
Miguel Delaney had a long piece this morning, and in it there was a line that during the lockdown Arteta was pissed off with certain players because they refused to join conference calls for safety grounds. (!)
Couldn't have been watching an Arsenal performance, then...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55486 on: June 25, 2020, 01:39:34 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 24, 2020, 05:00:31 PM
AFTV lads must be ecstatic that  Luiz has been given an extension... :lmao
It'll mean Robbie can get an extension...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,706
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55487 on: June 25, 2020, 01:40:13 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

They opted for a Pep of their own... :wave   :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,721
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55488 on: June 26, 2020, 11:04:58 PM »
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55489 on: Yesterday at 01:26:51 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D

Sounds like a win/win for us :)
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55490 on: Yesterday at 01:41:10 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D

Did they get anything for him winning the CL?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,426
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55491 on: Yesterday at 01:43:59 AM »
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55492 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:43:59 AM
Looks like Guendouzi might not be there next season
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/mikel-arteta-refuses-to-say-guendouzi-will-be-at-arsenal-next-season
Hes actually one of their best players. Which is shocking really.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Bird is the Word
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55493 on: Yesterday at 06:50:46 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 06:23:21 AM
Hes actually one of their best players. Which is shocking really.
He must have the wrong agent.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Bird is the Word
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55494 on: Yesterday at 06:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2020, 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D
Or Ozil for a month.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55495 on: Yesterday at 07:05:01 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:43:59 AM
Looks like Guendouzi might not be there next season
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/mikel-arteta-refuses-to-say-guendouzi-will-be-at-arsenal-next-season

Sort of get it though. Any asshole who taunts someone by saying "I make more money than you" isn't really someone conducive to team spirit
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,372
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55496 on: Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM »
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55497 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?

The funny thing is, he probably is too good for this Arsenal side.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55498 on: Yesterday at 09:13:35 AM »
Hes been told he wont be part of the first team till he sorts his attitude out, he said if the club feels that way hes willing to leave.

Not bothered either way, he was our best midfielder under Emery and awful since Arteta came in. He doesnt seem to fit style wise in what Arteta is trying to do and is getting petulant because his game is off.

If Atletico madrid really want him and we can use him in part exchange with Partey then ill have a party.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55499 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?

He really is the epitome of a journey man. What exactly is it that he excels at?
If I was an Arsenal fan I would bid him a fond farewell.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55500 on: Yesterday at 11:40:27 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:02:45 AM
The funny thing is, he probably is too good for this Arsenal side.

Is he?

What does he do? He's not a DM, he's not a creative player, he doesn't contribute going forward, he doesn't put a defensive shift in. Would he get anywhere near our first-team? Or City's? He wouldn't get into Leicester's team.

I know Arsenal supporters who used to rave about him, but then they could never really explain what his function in their team is, either under Emery or Arteta. Consensus seems to be that he's got a decent range of passing and gets around the pitch a bit more than their other midfielders, he doesn't play in any particular role or have any standout attributes. Maybe the statistics tell a different story, but he just seems like a bit of a nothing player.

If anything, he seems perfect for Arsenal in their current state, not good enough if Arteta has aspirations of taking them forward.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:09 AM by Oskar »
Logged

Online Wengerscoat

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55501 on: Yesterday at 01:59:27 PM »
Our problems are bigger than Doozi right now. Our defence isn't solid, despite a lot of clean sheets (more than usual anyway). We need a proper DM, a solid CB and someone up front. As Lacazette is completely gone off form.
Logged

Offline Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,135
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55502 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 PM »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 10:51:03 AM
What exactly is it that he excels at?

I would say he has the potential to play a similar role to Gini, excelling at transitions, although hes miles behind in terms of quality. Seems to have a good engine on him and has a shithouse streak to him, though it seems his pettiness needs reigning in.
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55503 on: Yesterday at 04:34:48 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 11:40:27 AM
Is he?

What does he do? He's not a DM, he's not a creative player, he doesn't contribute going forward, he doesn't put a defensive shift in. Would he get anywhere near our first-team? Or City's? He wouldn't get into Leicester's team.

I know Arsenal supporters who used to rave about him, but then they could never really explain what his function in their team is, either under Emery or Arteta. Consensus seems to be that he's got a decent range of passing and gets around the pitch a bit more than their other midfielders, he doesn't play in any particular role or have any standout attributes. Maybe the statistics tell a different story, but he just seems like a bit of a nothing player.

If anything, he seems perfect for Arsenal in their current state, not good enough if Arteta has aspirations of taking them forward.
So he's Arsenal's Tom Davies? I've never thought about it that way.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55504 on: Yesterday at 05:15:02 PM »
Hes only 21 and has a great future ahead of him.
I think he will go on to become an excellent player, but at the moment pretty much every aspect of his game needs improving.
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55505 on: Yesterday at 05:19:23 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 04:34:48 PM
So he's Arsenal's Tom Davies? I've never thought about it that way.

That's a good comparison.

He's just there, without any sort of defined role.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55506 on: Yesterday at 09:51:12 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 05:19:23 PM
That's a good comparison.

He's just there, without any sort of defined role.
You don't need a defined role to be a good player or an asset to a side
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,341
  • Buck Dancer
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55507 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 PM »
Nah hes far better than Tom Davies
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55508 on: Yesterday at 10:03:21 PM »
I would get rid of Guendouzi immediately, Arsenal desperately needs to raise some funds and they could get +40m for him. Could actually buy a more useful player with that.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,675
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55509 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 PM »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 10:03:21 PM
I would get rid of Guendouzi immediately, Arsenal desperately needs to raise some funds and they could get +40m for him. Could actually buy a more useful player with that.

40m in this market? Don't think so.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,930
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55510 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 PM »
16 years since they last won a title. This has grown pubes and wants to go the pub now.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55511 on: Yesterday at 10:17:06 PM »
I mean I like Guendouzi and defend him on here but there's no way he's worth 40 million. 20 million maybe.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,441
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55512 on: Today at 03:24:32 AM »
He may be a quality player some day, right now he's a nothing player. Does nothing worth mentioning, and looks like sideshow Bob II so there's that as well
Logged

Online Wengerscoat

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55513 on: Today at 05:40:56 PM »
We did okay today despite having a garbage defence. I feel with better defenders we should do much better. Every game the defence cocks it up
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55514 on: Today at 06:12:25 PM »
Quote from: Wengerscoat on Today at 05:40:56 PM
We did okay today despite having a garbage defence. I feel with better defenders we should do much better. Every game the defence cocks it up

You would imagine that Tierney would be the only defender playing today that will be first choice next season. We need upgrades all over the park, but it will take time.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,596
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55515 on: Today at 06:20:07 PM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:12:25 PM
You would imagine that Tierney would be the only defender playing today that will be first choice next season. We need upgrades all over the park, but it will take time.

Nah, surely Luiz with his newly-extended contract will be a major part of it too. :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1383 1384 1385 1386 1387 [1388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 