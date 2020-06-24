« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1383 1384 1385 1386 1387 [1388]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?  (Read 4110368 times)

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55480 on: June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM »
All they need is a Klopp of their own
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,531
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55481 on: June 24, 2020, 06:52:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

Reckon this is why there is so much biterness with Arsenal fans towards Liverpool now (apart from the lovely Arsenal fans on RAWK of course) cos they think what might have been.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Online Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55482 on: June 24, 2020, 07:09:53 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 24, 2020, 08:56:49 AM
Is Jesus titty Christ a defensive midfielder?  I hear he struggles with crosses, etc etc and so on.
:lmao
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,704
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55483 on: June 24, 2020, 07:13:07 PM »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,673
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55484 on: June 24, 2020, 08:20:34 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

He's ours.  We saw him first and we're not sharing. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55485 on: June 25, 2020, 01:38:28 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on June 24, 2020, 02:29:46 PM
Miguel Delaney had a long piece this morning, and in it there was a line that during the lockdown Arteta was pissed off with certain players because they refused to join conference calls for safety grounds. (!)
Couldn't have been watching an Arsenal performance, then...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,601
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55486 on: June 25, 2020, 01:39:34 AM »
Quote from: 4pool on June 24, 2020, 05:00:31 PM
AFTV lads must be ecstatic that  Luiz has been given an extension... :lmao
It'll mean Robbie can get an extension...
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,704
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55487 on: June 25, 2020, 01:40:13 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June 24, 2020, 06:36:04 PM
All they need is a Klopp of their own

They opted for a Pep of their own... :wave   :D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,669
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55488 on: Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM »
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55489 on: Today at 01:26:51 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D

Sounds like a win/win for us :)
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55490 on: Today at 01:41:10 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D

Did they get anything for him winning the CL?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,388
  • Dutch Class
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55491 on: Today at 01:43:59 AM »
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55492 on: Today at 06:23:21 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:43:59 AM
Looks like Guendouzi might not be there next season
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/mikel-arteta-refuses-to-say-guendouzi-will-be-at-arsenal-next-season
Hes actually one of their best players. Which is shocking really.
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Bird is the Word
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55493 on: Today at 06:50:46 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:23:21 AM
Hes actually one of their best players. Which is shocking really.
He must have the wrong agent.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,640
  • Bird is the Word
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55494 on: Today at 06:52:48 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:58 PM
Apparently this lot get about 4 million for Ox winning the title.  That's David Luiz paid for for the season lads.  :wave ;D
Or Ozil for a month.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55495 on: Today at 07:05:01 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:43:59 AM
Looks like Guendouzi might not be there next season
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/jun/26/mikel-arteta-refuses-to-say-guendouzi-will-be-at-arsenal-next-season

Sort of get it though. Any asshole who taunts someone by saying "I make more money than you" isn't really someone conducive to team spirit
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55496 on: Today at 09:00:56 AM »
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55497 on: Today at 09:02:45 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:00:56 AM
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?

The funny thing is, he probably is too good for this Arsenal side.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55498 on: Today at 09:13:35 AM »
Hes been told he wont be part of the first team till he sorts his attitude out, he said if the club feels that way hes willing to leave.

Not bothered either way, he was our best midfielder under Emery and awful since Arteta came in. He doesnt seem to fit style wise in what Arteta is trying to do and is getting petulant because his game is off.

If Atletico madrid really want him and we can use him in part exchange with Partey then ill have a party.
Logged

Online mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,417
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55499 on: Today at 10:51:03 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 09:00:56 AM
According to L'Equipe, it's Guendouzi who has asked to leave. He looked tidy when he first came in but suddenly after a couple of seasons of not really setting the world on fire, he thinks he's too good for Arsenal?

He really is the epitome of a journey man. What exactly is it that he excels at?
If I was an Arsenal fan I would bid him a fond farewell.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online Oskar

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55500 on: Today at 11:40:27 AM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:02:45 AM
The funny thing is, he probably is too good for this Arsenal side.

Is he?

What does he do? He's not a DM, he's not a creative player, he doesn't contribute going forward, he doesn't put a defensive shift in. Would he get anywhere near our first-team? Or City's? He wouldn't get into Leicester's team.

I know Arsenal supporters who used to rave about him, but then they could never really explain what his function in their team is, either under Emery or Arteta. Consensus seems to be that he's got a decent range of passing and gets around the pitch a bit more than their other midfielders, he doesn't play in any particular role or have any standout attributes. Maybe the statistics tell a different story, but he just seems like a bit of a nothing player.

If anything, he seems perfect for Arsenal in their current state, not good enough if Arteta has aspirations of taking them forward.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:42:09 AM by Oskar »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1383 1384 1385 1386 1387 [1388]   Go Up
« previous next »
 