Offline Garrus

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55440 on: Today at 09:01:07 AM »
That's a shocking start to their summer business  :o
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55441 on: Today at 09:13:45 AM »
They have needed a rebuild for a while and they have kept putting it off. Players like Luiz should not be signed be it for short or long term.

They need to sell Aubamayang and Lacazette and use that money to just swell the ranks of players in the 21-24 age bracket.
Online Elzar

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55442 on: Today at 09:17:52 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:13:45 AM
They have needed a rebuild for a while and they have kept putting it off. Players like Luiz should not be signed be it for short or long term.

They need to sell Aubamayang and Lacazette and use that money to just swell the ranks of players in the 21-24 age bracket.

If they are trying get things swollen, they should have beaten Man United to Harry Maguire
Online AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55443 on: Today at 09:22:15 AM »
What a mess they are in. Arteta will be gone by Christmas.
Online fucking appalled

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55444 on: Today at 09:33:36 AM »
New contracts are meant to be a good pick me up after a couple of shit results as well ;D
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55445 on: Today at 09:35:19 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 08:57:16 AM
Like I said, up until the break, only yourselves had accrued more points in 2020. Only Sheffield Utd had let in less goals. So he had done what you want any manager do, come in and get the team organised and make them more difficult to score against.

However, we've had a shocking couple of games, I'm not denying that, but he's got an unbalanced squad, that's getting a lot of injuries, so it's hard to work without a settled team. He's got a lot of work to do, that's for sure, but there's a decent core of young players there. What he needs to do is get some senior players in to compliment them.

That, my friend, is what you call a new manager bounce. Didn't Emery go unbeaten for ages when he started, just after the City and Chelsea games? Happens with 95% of managerial changes. Once the players realise they're still shit and stop trying to impress, performances revert to the norm.
Offline King.Keita

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55446 on: Today at 10:03:37 AM »
Feels like the club is full of business people and not football people. Can't believe Luiz got rewarded with a new contract after one of the worst performances from a single player this season
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55447 on: Today at 10:06:49 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:35:19 AM
That, my friend, is what you call a new manager bounce. Didn't Emery go unbeaten for ages when he started, just after the City and Chelsea games? Happens with 95% of managerial changes. Once the players realise they're still shit and stop trying to impress, performances revert to the norm.

Well, it's all we have to go on I'm afraid. He's had what, a dozen league games as a manager, with what everyone realises is an very unbalanced squad that lack quality in key areas, and he can't get to put out a settled team whatsoever, and he's already been written off on here because he's now suffered his first two defeats, 1 away to the previous champions.

It's mental to judge him & Arsenal at all this season really, both positively because of the new manager bounce like you say, or negatively because of what he has had to work with. Everything should be about building for next season & onwards.
Online sinnermichael

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55448 on: Today at 10:07:44 AM »
Arsenal's best moments this season:

Pepe dribbling past van Dijk.
Beating Chelsea 2-2.
Watford beating Liverpool.
Maupay missing a penalty v Leicester.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55449 on: Today at 10:09:11 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:07:44 AM
Arsenal's best moments this season:

Pepe dribbling past van Dijk.
Beating Chelsea 2-2.
Watford beating Liverpool.
Maupay missing a penalty v Leicester.

Only that one, the rest are meaningless.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55450 on: Today at 10:21:56 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 10:06:49 AM
Well, it's all we have to go on I'm afraid. He's had what, a dozen league games as a manager, with what everyone realises is an very unbalanced squad that lack quality in key areas, and he can't get to put out a settled team whatsoever, and he's already been written off on here because he's now suffered his first two defeats, 1 away to the previous champions.

It's mental to judge him & Arsenal at all this season really, both positively because of the new manager bounce like you say, or negatively because of what he has had to work with. Everything should be about building for next season & onwards.

Any other team thats shit after lockdown, its rustiness after having a 100 days off.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55451 on: Today at 10:25:03 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:34:51 AM
Thing is SG, even when we were pretty bad we had assets that could either help us or were wanted by clubs to help raise funds to accelerate our rebuild. I dont see that at Arsenal; I honestly think if you put the entire Arsenal squad on the market youd be struggling to generate £300m, due to the age, contract length and wages of players that are good. Even Aubameyang would struggle to bring in 40m I think and hes like Messi compared to the rest of your side.

I agree we will need a minor miracle at this stage to be competitive next season. Miracles do happen though, even major ones, look at Leicester.
Offline Phil M

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55452 on: Today at 10:25:26 AM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:22:15 AM
What a mess they are in. Arteta will be gone by Christmas.

Don't think he will. Would like to see him given a chance to impose his philosophy.

Look at the mess Klopp inherited and the time it took to transform us. The squad had to be tweaked and improved and systems tried and failed before we became anyways consistent.
Online sinnermichael

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55453 on: Today at 10:28:30 AM »
Turns out David Luiz actually hasn't signed a new contract as he gave the pen away.
Online The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55454 on: Today at 10:31:55 AM »
Signing Luiz shows how limited our funds are, compounded by covid19. Apparently hes taken a significant reduction in wages, but it still shows that we are accepting mediocre because we cant afford better.
Online AndyMuller

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55455 on: Today at 10:48:02 AM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 10:25:26 AM
Don't think he will. Would like to see him given a chance to impose his philosophy.

Look at the mess Klopp inherited and the time it took to transform us. The squad had to be tweaked and improved and systems tried and failed before we became anyways consistent.

But Klopp had experience of this at Dortmund. Arteta's experience was sitting next to the baldy head at City with a billion pound squad.
Offline jacobs chains

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55456 on: Today at 11:01:41 AM »
Arteta might go on to become the greatest manager of all time but for now he has no experience, and particularly no experience of arresting a decline. There were only two clubs sniffing after him, and everything Arsenal needed to know was that Everton were the other club.

Amazing such a big club, already on a downward slope, decided that experimenting with a new boy was a risk worth taking.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55457 on: Today at 11:04:20 AM »
They have one of the best away kits in league that's a positive for them ;D

Seriously though they have to stick with Arteta. Can't see what else they can do in this current environment.
Online aw1991

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55458 on: Today at 11:10:10 AM »
Ideally, Arsenal should look for a Joe Gomez-type players who could play CB and also cover for RB, instead of Cedric Soares who is decent, from what I've seen, but a money waste because he got zero resale value and isn't going to be a first team players. It reminds of the Sokratis and Lichtsteiner deals and they weren't very successful.
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55459 on: Today at 11:24:21 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 11:10:10 AM
Ideally, Arsenal should look for a Joe Gomez-type players who could play CB and also cover for RB, instead of Cedric Soares who is decent, from what I've seen, but a money waste because he got zero resale value and isn't going to be a first team players. It reminds of the Sokratis and Lichtsteiner deals and they weren't very successful.

Like we have been doing with Maitlind Niled, Sokratis & Calum Chambers? Playing players out of position? I honestly dont see what the big uproar is getting a back up player on a free who at least is a specialist in that position. By all means, if that's the extent of our business I'll be annoyed.
Online IanZG

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55460 on: Today at 11:29:58 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:24:21 AM
Like we have been doing with Maitlind Niled, Sokratis & Calum Chambers? Playing players out of position? I honestly dont see what the big uproar is getting a back up player on a free who at least is a specialist in that position. By all means, if that's the extent of our business I'll be annoyed.

Yeah neither extending Luiz on a cheaper contract nor signing Cedric is a problem in itself (though Cedric's contract length seems odd), they are both fine to have as backups. The question is if you're going to invest in starters in positions of need.

The weirdest thing here is the timing of Luiz's extension announcement, surely it'd be in everyone's interest to delay the announcement a few weeks until people forget the Man City game a bit.
Online aw1991

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55461 on: Today at 11:30:10 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:24:21 AM
Like we have been doing with Maitlind Niled, Sokratis & Calum Chambers? Playing players out of position? I honestly dont see what the big uproar is getting a back up player on a free who at least is a specialist in that position. By all means, if that's the extent of our business I'll be annoyed.
I guess I should have said "cover at RB adequately". I just thinks it's a better use of your money. I mean are you going to sign another Sokratis/Luiz for a center back?
Online Chris~

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55462 on: Today at 11:34:27 AM »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:24:21 AM
Like we have been doing with Maitlind Niled, Sokratis & Calum Chambers? Playing players out of position? I honestly dont see what the big uproar is getting a back up player on a free who at least is a specialist in that position. By all means, if that's the extent of our business I'll be annoyed.
Because it's symptomatic of your terrible transfer dealings which look like they're now influenced by kia joorabchain.

You're squad needs overhauling, wasting money on stop gap backs ups, extending clearly crap or not good enough players isn't going to help that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55463 on: Today at 11:44:24 AM »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:34:27 AM
Because it's symptomatic of your terrible transfer dealings which look like they're now influenced by kia joorabchain.

this is the thing, it isnt just an uproar about signing Soares on a 4 year contract, its an ongoing clusterfuck of transfer dealings that hs been going on for a while, and now Joorabchian influenced, which adds another layer of clusterfuckery to it. And for a team that apparently doesnt spend a lot of money, they spent a lot of money on players.   
Online Kekule

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55464 on: Today at 11:46:11 AM »
Online ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55465 on: Today at 12:11:25 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 11:29:58 AM
Yeah neither extending Luiz on a cheaper contract nor signing Cedric is a problem in itself (though Cedric's contract length seems odd), they are both fine to have as backups. The question is if you're going to invest in starters in positions of need.

The weirdest thing here is the timing of Luiz's extension announcement, surely it'd be in everyone's interest to delay the announcement a few weeks until people forget the Man City game a bit.

Too many to quote, but this is it in a nutshell for me. If we dont get an adequate centre back in, or a midfielder with a bit of power and athleticism, then yeah, I'll be the first to moan like feck. But I'm not going to fly off the handle for renewing contracts of a couple of squad players just yet.

As for Kia what's his faces influence, we do seem to have some sort of relationship with him, but don't think we are 'exclusive'. We bought 4 main players last summer, and as far as I'm aware only Luiz was his client. Pablo Mari our main January acqusition isnt either. We haven't seen the benefit of 3 of those players yet, so Tierney, Saliba & Mari will have a bigger influence next year. Jury still out in Pepe mind you.

Online RedForeverTT

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55466 on: Today at 12:53:55 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:46:11 AM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53161746


This is great news!

For the rest of the premier league I mean.
Offline Red Berry

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55467 on: Today at 01:01:04 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:31:55 AM
Signing Luiz shows how limited our funds are, compounded by covid19. Apparently hes taken a significant reduction in wages, but it still shows that we are accepting mediocre because we cant afford better.

Can't afford better as in not trying your luck investing in youth, or being able to buy finished article players?
Online Ray K

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55468 on: Today at 02:29:46 PM »
Miguel Delaney had a long piece this morning, and in it there was a line that during the lockdown Arteta was pissed off with certain players because they refused to join conference calls for safety grounds. (!)

Structurally the club is a mess, and there's no culture worth a damn there either. 
Online Dim Glas

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55469 on: Today at 02:41:48 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:29:46 PM
Miguel Delaney had a long piece this morning, and in it there was a line that during the lockdown Arteta was pissed off with certain players because they refused to join conference calls for safety grounds. (!)

Structurally the club is a mess, and there's no culture worth a damn there either.

I read what you wrote as meaning they wouldnt join calls on safety grounds - i.e. cos they didnt think it was safe  ;D Wouldnt put that past someone as dumb as David Luiz mind!
Online Zimagic

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #55470 on: Today at 03:22:00 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:07:44 AM
Arsenal's best moments this season:

Pepe dribbling past van Dijk.
Beating Chelsea 2-2.
Watford beating Liverpool.
Maupay missing a penalty v Leicester.

This game!! Could have been 4-5 goals up, ended up being lucky not to get beaten.
