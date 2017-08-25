Yeah neither extending Luiz on a cheaper contract nor signing Cedric is a problem in itself (though Cedric's contract length seems odd), they are both fine to have as backups. The question is if you're going to invest in starters in positions of need.
The weirdest thing here is the timing of Luiz's extension announcement, surely it'd be in everyone's interest to delay the announcement a few weeks until people forget the Man City game a bit.
Too many to quote, but this is it in a nutshell for me. If we dont get an adequate centre back in, or a midfielder with a bit of power and athleticism, then yeah, I'll be the first to moan like feck. But I'm not going to fly off the handle for renewing contracts of a couple of squad players just yet.
As for Kia what's his faces influence, we do seem to have some sort of relationship with him, but don't think we are 'exclusive'. We bought 4 main players last summer, and as far as I'm aware only Luiz was his client. Pablo Mari our main January acqusition isnt either. We haven't seen the benefit of 3 of those players yet, so Tierney, Saliba & Mari will have a bigger influence next year. Jury still out in Pepe mind you.