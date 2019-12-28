Not a lot in this Arsenal side that Arteta can look to and say we can build off those players, assuming Aubamayang doesn't sign.
You are right in a way, as to be honest, this Arsenal side will be totally different in personnel I'd imagine next season. I would assume that none of the back 4 that started yesterday will start as first choice Bellerin, Saliba, Another, Tierney will start.
Torriera might still be here as he looks as if he's playing his way back into form now he's in his best position, but I'd imagine it might be 2 different midfielders alongside him.
Then of course decisions will need to be made over the forwards in the summer.