Online kennedy81

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54840 on: December 21, 2019, 11:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on December 21, 2019, 03:01:39 PM
Arsenal fans turning on AFTV'S Robbie outside Goodison today. :o

https://twitter.com/Lavender_901/status/1208399011687870465
They've been getting a lot of mainstream press lately, the NYT, a big interview on Talkshite etc.
Gonna be interesting if the match going fans turn against them.

I think if they want to survive they'll need to start doing some serious content and actually add value. They bang on about Kronke and the board all the time, yet having watched dozens of their vids, I'm none the wiser about any of the bigger issues around Arsenal and why they're so shit. That's what they should be using their reach to focus on.
Letting lads rant after a match just doesn't cut it after a while.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54841 on: December 22, 2019, 12:10:30 AM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on December 21, 2019, 11:27:28 PM
cv I think if they want to survive they'll need to start doing some serious content and actually add value. They bang on about Kronke and the board all the time, yet having watched dozens of their vids, I'm none the wiser about any of the bigger issues around Arsenal and why they're so shit. That's what they should be using their reach to focus on.
Letting lads rant after a match just doesn't cut it after a while.
To be fair, they do do a lot of other stuff. There's a podcast, a Premier League review show, Blud Bruvvas (which is hilarious) and a teenage channel. It's not like the rants are the only thing about AFTV.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54842 on: December 22, 2019, 08:37:39 AM »
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline 12C

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54843 on: December 22, 2019, 09:20:52 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 21, 2019, 09:38:42 PM
He has more of an action man head

Thats Tosun youre  thinking about
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54844 on: December 22, 2019, 09:25:22 AM »
Quote from: kennedy81 on December 21, 2019, 11:27:28 PM
I think if they want to survive they'll need to start doing some serious content and actually add value.

Im not so sure. It doesn't matter what Arsenal fans think of them. They aren't their audience. If anything, Arsenal fans turning against them will just make non-Arsenal fans tune in even more.

I'm a bit torn on it really. I certainly get the anger towards them from the other Arsenal fans, but at the same time I sympathise a little with Robbie. I don't think he set out for it to become what it has, it's just organically gone that way given how the team have been performing and he's made the most out of it. Whilst some of his choices are morally questionable, you can't fault the guy for making his life very comfortable with what in essence was a very simple business idea.
Offline leftfooter

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54845 on: December 22, 2019, 09:44:21 AM »
I think it's a sign of the times we're living in where people's thoughts about how to combat something they don't like is to assemble a mob and bully and threaten. Thanks for that Nigel and Boris. If fans don't like AFTV then don't watch or listen, and direct people to the wealth of other media available.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54846 on: December 22, 2019, 09:57:04 AM »
Quote from: Euskadi on December 21, 2019, 10:37:15 PM
One who was treated appallingly by a large section of your fanbase. Booing is a common thing at the Emirates, it's a very fickle fanbase and not a small contingent either. Had it been up to them Wenger would have walked years back, if anything it is the leadership who had patience...

Thing is, that's most modern fanbases I'm afraid, it's almost a reflection of the must have now society. No-one gets time to do anything any more.

People keep talking about Emery getting no time, but he would have got far more time if we even looked remotely like we were progressing or had some sort of plan. But we were all over the place, we were rank, and were getting outpayed by the likes of Southampton & Brighton at home. He had evidently lost the players & very few managers come back from that. If anything, it should have been done at the International break, same time as Spurs did, to give the new manager a more favourable run of fixtures to give us more chance to get further up the table.

As for Wenger being treated appallingly, I'm not condoning that. But that's because most boards nowadays don't let things like that fester. Managers can win leagues and Champions League and be sacked 6 month later. I don't condone that, but the boards intactivity, either by really pushing Wenger to suceeed or hold him accountable, but also not provide the proper funds at the critical times just helped drive the hysteria..
Offline The North Bank

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54847 on: December 22, 2019, 10:29:35 AM »
The media , opposition fans , pundits, the whole country turned against Wenger a long time before many arsenal fans did.
I always thought the problems were deeper. Many arsenal fans wanted to blame wenger because it's easier to change a manager than the entire ambition of the club. They're finding out now that no matter who is in charge they've got their work cut out managing a directionless club.
I'm just happy staying out of the relegation battle this season, we are so disjointed it's incredible. Arteta seems like an intelligent bloke, maybe he's got some fresh ideas and can add some impetus. Not sure he can change much with these players.
Offline harleydanger

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54848 on: December 22, 2019, 12:36:06 PM »
Surprised Arsen hasnt had another job.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54849 on: December 22, 2019, 12:39:48 PM »
Anyone out of the loop for a few weeks and seeing that Ancelotti and Arteta were managing Everton and Arsenal would surely have imagined that Ancelotti was off to Arsenal. Arteta is their Brendan Rodgers appointment and Im not sure it will work. Ancelotti would have sorted the defence out straight away and theyd have been challenging for fourth by next season and potentially going the distance in the Europa league. As it is he can only take the Ev so far but it wouldnt surprise me to see these clubs finishing only two or three places apart come the season end.
Offline Lush is the best medicine...

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54850 on: December 22, 2019, 12:56:39 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on December 22, 2019, 12:36:06 PM
Surprised Arsen hasnt had another job.
he has with fifa now
Online kennedy81

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54851 on: December 22, 2019, 02:29:00 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on December 22, 2019, 09:25:22 AM
Im not so sure. It doesn't matter what Arsenal fans think of them. They aren't their audience. If anything, Arsenal fans turning against them will just make non-Arsenal fans tune in even more.

I'm a bit torn on it really. I certainly get the anger towards them from the other Arsenal fans, but at the same time I sympathise a little with Robbie. I don't think he set out for it to become what it has, it's just organically gone that way given how the team have been performing and he's made the most out of it. Whilst some of his choices are morally questionable, you can't fault the guy for making his life very comfortable with what in essence was a very simple business idea.
I have some sympathy for them too, in that they're typical of a recent phenomenon that isn't going away any time soon. And to be fair, they've put the hours in and worked hard at it.
But if you're a fan channel whose business model is based on opposition fans tuning in when you're shit, you're going to have problems. What happens if Arsenal get good again? They're viewing numbers will plummet.

I think TAW and RedmenTV have shown how to do fan media properly. They're both recognised as credible groups of people who have built relationships with both the club, and the wider media world. Both have had interviews with Klopp and LFC players, and can regularly engage with serious journos on their shows.
AFTV doesn't have that as they're so antagonistic towards their club, the players and the wider media. They should drop this 'we're disruptors' nonsense and start engaging like adults. It's the only way AFTV will have any real longevity I think.
Offline Samie

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54852 on: December 22, 2019, 02:46:03 PM »
Bet Arsenal fans are happy to got rid of this clown. AC Milan are in a much bigger shit than  you guy's.  :D

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54853 on: December 22, 2019, 10:10:44 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on December 22, 2019, 09:44:21 AM
I think it's a sign of the times we're living in where people's thoughts about how to combat something they don't like is to assemble a mob and bully and threaten. Thanks for that Nigel and Boris. If fans don't like AFTV then don't watch or listen, and direct people to the wealth of other media available.
What a bizarre thing to say. AFTV claim to be there to give Arsenal fans a platform to make their opinions heard. Well these were Arsenal fans making their opinion heard.

If AFTV can dish it out they should be able to take it as well.
Offline Floydy

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54854 on: December 22, 2019, 10:19:40 PM »
Quote from: The North Bank on December 22, 2019, 10:29:35 AM
The media , opposition fans , pundits, the whole country turned against Wenger a long time before many arsenal fans did.
I always thought the problems were deeper. Many arsenal fans wanted to blame wenger because it's easier to change a manager than the entire ambition of the club. They're finding out now that no matter who is in charge they've got their work cut out managing a directionless club.
I'm just happy staying out of the relegation battle this season, we are so disjointed it's incredible. Arteta seems like an intelligent bloke, maybe he's got some fresh ideas and can add some impetus. Not sure he can change much with these players.
Always said to Arsenal fans I used to work with circa 2016, they were  all Wenger this Wenger that, he has money but wont spend it, tries to be too clever/frugal in transfer market etc.   I Said to him one night in a bar in Budapest, "what if there is no money for Wenger, and out of respect for the club, fans, and his own moral standards he hasn't come and called it out, he is taking bullets for people."
Nah , he said he has lost it has to go.
Moral of the story , I always thought he should have been afforded much more respect by the media and oppo fans but more pertinently he should have been treated better than he was by his own fans.  Sad but true.
Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54855 on: Today at 11:33:12 AM »
Like everything AFTV's relationship with its subject is reflexive. Their content must have some impact on the general mood amongst fans, if nothing else for portraying arsenal fans in a poor light.

However, this witch hunt in the press is misguided. Their results on the pitch have been utter shit and the manner in which they lose is abject. Robbie etc aren't the cause of these results. They were already pretty hostile to their own pre-youtube. Didn't they make Eboue cry?
Offline deFacto

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54856 on: Today at 01:04:08 PM »
Arsenal Fan TV were around when they were winning FA Cups every year almost, and the team was doing ''well'' [compared to know] so it's really ridicilious to blame them for their side being shite over the last couple of years.

Offline Billy The Kid

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54857 on: Today at 02:12:42 PM »
I'm honestly not surprised sections of their fan base have turned on Arsenal Fan TV. It's an absolute shit show. I'm all for fans "showing their passion" and "having a voice", but some of that gang assume waaayy to much authority. They also seem to assign wildly arrogant levels of importance to their own opinions - like they're some sort of self-appointed crusaders who's sole mission in life is to protect all things Arsenal. Fucking yawn!!!!

As for that whopper who does the "Vlog", I'm sorry but recording yourself commenting on a game while you're actually in the ground at the game is nothing more than plain unabashed shameless whopperdom.
Offline Samie

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54858 on: Today at 02:15:07 PM »
That's right fam, no getting away from that blud.
Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54859 on: Today at 06:30:30 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:15:07 PM
That's right fam, no getting away from that blud.
Ya undastan' me?
Offline Samie

Re: General Arsenal Thread - Artettacking Front Four?
« Reply #54860 on: Today at 06:52:05 PM »
I have no idea what I said never mind you mate.  :D
