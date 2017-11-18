Another one of the band gone. Albeit a minor player, he was still part of the band at one point.



Early bass guitarist Paul Matters died yesterday.



Sacked By Bon and the Young brothers. One of the reasons cited was him being "Too pretty".



"Matters quit music after his departure from AC/DC in 1975 and sold his bass guitar. He lived on a disability pension for the rest of his life". (WIKI)



RIP



I always think it must be excruciating as musician to be sacked from a band then see them go on to achieve stratospheric success. Paul Di'Anno from Maiden also springs to mind.







Pete Best might be the biggest example of being ditched at the wrong moment.Really like the new song theyve released ahead of the album, unfortunately its often the only good song on the album these days. However its definitely one of their better songs in the past 20 years or so, so hope theres a few more on the album at least.Seen them on ever tour since the Razors Edge and get the feeling this is the last hurrah after the chaos the last tour descended into, so will be going again whenever theyre able to tour.Also amazing to hear the work Brians put in with this magic technology thats being used to allow him to hear and sing again. Best hes sounded in a while, hope hes able to replicate it live.