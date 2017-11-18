« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: AC(squigglything)DC  (Read 26715 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,534
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #320 on: November 18, 2017, 07:07:15 PM »
Shit!! George the other week and now Mal.

RIP Malcolm you crazy diamond.  The founder member and driving force of the greatest rock 'n' roll band ever (IMO).

With Brian being a bit shaky these days I suspect this is probably the end of AC/DC now. :(
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,589
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #321 on: November 18, 2017, 07:31:27 PM »
To quote the man himself, "Best band in the world, best job I ever 'ad!"
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,589
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #322 on: November 18, 2017, 08:27:36 PM »
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
  • Seis Veces
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #323 on: November 18, 2017, 09:51:54 PM »
RIP Malcolm. Seriously shite that.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline Dubred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,168
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #324 on: November 19, 2017, 03:46:17 AM »
Shitty shitty news. End of an era. RIP Malc
Logged

Offline Ron

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #325 on: November 19, 2017, 05:41:35 AM »
All those riffs, man !
He was fantastic.
He took the gospel of Chuck and made it harder.
We shall never forget you, Malcolm.

Logged

Offline Ron

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #326 on: November 19, 2017, 05:45:32 AM »
Unfortunately some (American ?) christians have taken it upon themselves to spout their hateful bullshit again with stuff like he's taken the highway to hell and all that.
That those people still talk about the love and forgiveness of jesus christ is beyond me. Fuck them all.
Logged

Offline arfy05

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,124
  • Conspiracy Theorist
    • The arfy blog
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #327 on: December 10, 2017, 12:15:59 AM »
There musics timeless, so many songs but back in black tops it for me
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #328 on: December 11, 2018, 08:25:04 AM »
Just stumbled across this, a Korean girl playing Thunderstruck on a gayageum, a traditional Korean instrument.

https://www.loudersound.com/news/acdcs-thunderstruck-on-a-traditional-korean-instrument-will-blow-you-away

In other news it seems the band are recording at the moment, as usual the band are being very private but apparently,  Brian Johnson, Rudd and Williams are on board.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #329 on: October 9, 2020, 07:29:25 PM »
New album - PWR/UP is released on November 13th. Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams are all back in the band.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,534
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #330 on: October 15, 2020, 11:12:52 AM »
Another one of the band gone. Albeit a minor player, he was still part of the band at one point.

Early bass guitarist Paul Matters died yesterday.

Sacked By Bon and the Young brothers.  One of the reasons cited was him being "Too pretty".

"Matters quit music after his departure from AC/DC in 1975 and sold his bass guitar. He lived on a disability pension for the rest of his life". (WIKI)

RIP

I always think it must be excruciating as musician to be sacked from a band then see them go on to achieve stratospheric success.  Paul Di'Anno from Maiden also springs to mind.

Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #331 on: October 15, 2020, 03:37:30 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 15, 2020, 11:12:52 AM
Another one of the band gone. Albeit a minor player, he was still part of the band at one point.

Early bass guitarist Paul Matters died yesterday.

Sacked By Bon and the Young brothers.  One of the reasons cited was him being "Too pretty".

"Matters quit music after his departure from AC/DC in 1975 and sold his bass guitar. He lived on a disability pension for the rest of his life". (WIKI)

RIP

I always think it must be excruciating as musician to be sacked from a band then see them go on to achieve stratospheric success.  Paul Di'Anno from Maiden also springs to mind.


Pete Best might be the biggest example of being ditched at the wrong moment.

Really like the new song theyve released ahead of the album, unfortunately its often the only good song on the album these days. However its definitely one of their better songs in the past 20 years or so, so hope theres a few more on the album at least.
Seen them on ever tour since the Razors Edge and get the feeling this is the last hurrah after the chaos the last tour descended into, so will be going again whenever theyre able to tour.

Also amazing to hear the work Brians put in with this magic technology thats being used to allow him to hear and sing again. Best hes sounded in a while, hope hes able to replicate it live.
« Last Edit: October 15, 2020, 03:40:11 PM by duvva »
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #332 on: November 15, 2020, 02:38:10 AM »
Anyone listened to the new album yet?

Its better than the last couple, a few highlights, in particular Shot in the Dark might be the best song theyve written since Thunderstruck.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
  • Seis Veces
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #333 on: November 15, 2020, 11:05:21 AM »
Quote from: duvva on November 15, 2020, 02:38:10 AM
Anyone listened to the new album yet?

Its better than the last couple, a few highlights, in particular Shot in the Dark might be the best song theyve written since Thunderstruck.

I thought it was a solid album, definitely the best they've done in a couple of decades. Shot in the Dark is so fun, I liked it upon hearing it as the single, but it's the 3rd track on the album, and I really liked the opening two tunes, so it sounded even better in 'context'

I'll definitely be trying to see them on the next tour as I wouldn't be surprised if it was the last. They may have another album in them, but if this is the final one I can't say they've ended things poorly. I do think they'll make another, though.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,870
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #334 on: November 15, 2020, 02:29:55 PM »
Quote from: disgraced cake on November 15, 2020, 11:05:21 AM
I thought it was a solid album, definitely the best they've done in a couple of decades. Shot in the Dark is so fun, I liked it upon hearing it as the single, but it's the 3rd track on the album, and I really liked the opening two tunes, so it sounded even better in 'context'

I'll definitely be trying to see them on the next tour as I wouldn't be surprised if it was the last. They may have another album in them, but if this is the final one I can't say they've ended things poorly. I do think they'll make another, though.
Yep the first three songs open the album up really well, bit patchy after that but thats pretty much part for the course with almost all of their records since Back In Black. Ill be looking to see them again when they tour once thats possible. Always brilliant live.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,428
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: AC(squigglything)DC
« Reply #335 on: Today at 07:21:17 AM »
"The mists of time" reminds me of good old AC/DC more than many recent songs.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 