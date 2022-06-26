« previous next »
The Hip Hop Thread

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
June 26, 2022, 01:10:06 pm
I listened to Jayou by Jurrasic Five recently. What a tune that is and I love the lyrics .

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
July 1, 2022, 02:14:32 pm
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
July 1, 2022, 03:04:13 pm
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
July 1, 2022, 08:51:59 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on July  1, 2022, 03:04:13 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjrA-slMoZ4

Snoop and Em, beat is hard

Nice one - had this on repeat all evening ;D
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
July 15, 2022, 12:57:46 pm
The new Lloyd Banks album that came out today is really good. He even has a Tony Yayo feature on there!
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
July 22, 2022, 08:28:39 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on May 19, 2022, 05:25:36 pm
Kodak Black is good.

Musically, maybe. As a person, no.

Mr. Morale gets better with every listen. Crown is criminally underrated, imo.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
August 18, 2022, 08:54:16 pm
The Black Thought/Dangermouse album is a hell of a thing.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
August 18, 2022, 08:58:42 pm
Quote from: Djozer on August 18, 2022, 08:54:16 pm
The Black Thought/Dangermouse album is a hell of a thing.

Good to see you back my man  8)
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
August 19, 2022, 01:47:45 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 18, 2022, 08:58:42 pm
Good to see you back my man  8)
Cheers bro. What you been listening to recently? I still lurk a fair bit, but life gets in the way of posting regularly sometimes ey. Also, I'm a bit of a transfer thread junkie but really can't be arsed with all the pointless arguing on there so don't wanna get drawn in...
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
August 19, 2022, 09:40:33 am
Quote from: Djozer on August 19, 2022, 01:47:45 am
Cheers bro. What you been listening to recently? I still lurk a fair bit, but life gets in the way of posting regularly sometimes ey. Also, I'm a bit of a transfer thread junkie but really can't be arsed with all the pointless arguing on there so don't wanna get drawn in...

Stuff I've been listening to recently: -

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.

What you been diggin'?

I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time  ;D
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
August 29, 2022, 11:09:43 am
The Elephant Mans Bones though, sheesh.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
September 3, 2022, 11:13:13 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 19, 2022, 09:40:33 am
Stuff I've been listening to recently: -

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes (great)
Pusha T - It's Almost Dry (great but not on Daytona level)
Denzel Curry - Melt My Eyez, See Your Future (great)
The two Vince Staples albums that dropped this year are both great.
Kendrick Lamars album is still growing on me.

What you been diggin'?

I dip in and out of the transfer thread but find it goes around and around in circles most of the time  ;D

Mostly the Black Thought thing, and certain parts of the Pusha T thing (Diet Coke's a fun tune, and Kanye's a surprisingly good dancer in that video ey). The Kendrick one hasn't really done it for me but maybe I need to give it more time. Haven't been listening to that much hip hop this year really, but will check out the Vince Staples ones, some of his stuff is class.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
September 29, 2022, 08:19:14 am
RIP Coolio
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
September 29, 2022, 09:52:41 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 29, 2022, 08:19:14 am
RIP Coolio

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VzDN7mCDoC0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VzDN7mCDoC0</a>
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
September 29, 2022, 07:57:57 pm
Just heard about his passing.

RIP.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
October 4, 2022, 02:11:37 pm
This Dangermouse and Black Thought album is strange. Its good in terms of rapping and lyric content. But Dangermouse always has this style of "dirty, imperfect, mono" production. I'm not sure I like it. I would prefer clarity, high-definition, bruce swedien style mixing, you hear the difference on better audio equipment. Just sounds too mix-tapey.

EDIT: It turns out my speaker was sitting on a weird base. so it does sound better. Now running Sonos:AMP with Q Acoustics 2010i monitors. Lacks bass, but hey, its just for the office room.

Also, you lot are right about Kendrick Lamar. since TPAB, a genius album, there is steady decline. People even forget after DAMN there was Untitled Unmastered too, which was just fucking confusing.

I do like the new Nas releases though. Lads got a lot to say.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
October 11, 2022, 08:16:13 pm
New Freddie Gibbs album has been out for a couple of weeks, didn't even realise until just now.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
October 24, 2022, 07:06:59 pm
New Loyle Carner is out.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
October 26, 2022, 06:27:14 am
Does anybody watch Math Hoffa's expert opinion? I've been watching for a bit now when I work from home I have it on. They have different guests on in a barber shop setting from all different era's of hip hop..Method Man, Royce, Treach, Immortal Technique etc and some good discussion goes on. Worth a watch if you like that kinda thing.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
October 29, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
Im a bit too old for  hip hop.Tho my taste in music is as jagged as youll see.. everything from some opera,some country, Indie, rockn roll to the likes of Disturbed etc. basically all over the place..Obviously, heard a few songs from the likes of Coolio. Tupac, Nate Dog and Warren {well one song really} Eminem, etc, but not really my cup of tea
But I cannot believe i missed out on the absolute genius that is Akala{well untill the last week when i stumbled across him on YT}
there is not enough superlatives that pay the respect this man deserves.. i understand most of you will already know all about him, but for the few that dont..  treat your ears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNqlSrhUOgs
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
November 1, 2022, 01:02:16 pm
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
November 1, 2022, 04:56:00 pm
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
November 9, 2022, 12:47:42 pm
Quote from: capt k on October 29, 2022, 12:15:20 pm
Im a bit too old for  hip hop.Tho my taste in music is as jagged as youll see.. everything from some opera,some country, Indie, rockn roll to the likes of Disturbed etc. basically all over the place..Obviously, heard a few songs from the likes of Coolio. Tupac, Nate Dog and Warren {well one song really} Eminem, etc, but not really my cup of tea
But I cannot believe i missed out on the absolute genius that is Akala{well untill the last week when i stumbled across him on YT}
there is not enough superlatives that pay the respect this man deserves.. i understand most of you will already know all about him, but for the few that dont..  treat your ears
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNqlSrhUOgs

Impressive. Really impressive.  But seems to lack something for me.  I think it needs to be over 'more' music.
He reminds me a bit of Macklemore (maybe because I don't know of many rappers) , but Macklemore has that something extra. It might be an external producer, not sure.
Guy is surely going places though.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
November 11, 2022, 09:09:02 am
The new Nas album is incredible.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
December 5, 2022, 12:02:46 pm
Considering I don't like most of the artists on the album, the new Metro Boomin joint is decent.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
January 28, 2023, 03:51:07 pm
Had to come back to page 3 to find this thread and even then, mine was the last message.

Fucking hell hip-hop is shit these days. Won't have anyone tell me any different.

Been on a massive Wu-Tang binge lately, so what are everyone's top 5 Wu-Tang tracks? The caveat being, not well-known singles they released.
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
Yesterday at 11:27:53 pm
RIP Plug 2
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
Today at 06:54:42 am
RIP Trugoy.
