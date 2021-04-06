DMX, damn, hope he pulls through.
MF Doom: Hip-hop star dies aged 49 https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55504199RIP to the villain, a very talented and well respected artist.
Its Dark and Hell is Hot is one of the best albums ever. Its getting played tonight! RIP Earl Simmons!
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Absolute fuckin tool....
I agree. Mediocre rapper and arrested multiple times for animal cruelty. No sympathy for this man.
Apologies. My post was in bad taste.
This was his last interview [ 2 months ago]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWWKJ8a3vqc&t=3345sAs great as it was, it was really frustrating that they surrounded him with alcohol [it's the theme of the podcast] but given his addiction problems, why in the world would you do it
Yeah I watched that yesterday, I do love Drink Champs but it was a bad idea having him surrounded by alcohol. Im glad he got his flowers last year when he done the Verzuz with Snoop.
Black Rob dead at 51. RIP.
Awful news...seeing these people pass away having grown up with their music. R.I.P Black Rob. Went to a club in Hamburg two years ago and when the DJ dropped Whoa, it went off in there. Legacy.
