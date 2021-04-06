« previous next »
Author Topic: The Hip Hop Thread  (Read 638585 times)

Offline rawcusk8

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9600 on: April 6, 2021, 03:08:27 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on April  3, 2021, 06:06:32 pm
DMX, damn, hope he pulls through.
Heres hoping he pulls through. Its dark and hell is hot is one of my favourite hip hop albums.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9601 on: April 6, 2021, 07:34:02 pm »
Quote from: hulksagoodboy on January  1, 2021, 09:22:58 am
MF Doom: Hip-hop star dies aged 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-55504199


RIP to the villain, a very talented and well respected artist.

I've been re-listening to a lot of Doom since he passed away, I still think he was very underrated.
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9602 on: April 9, 2021, 05:21:42 pm »
DMX family will be making an announcement today. Not looking good.

Confirmed hes dead  :'(
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9603 on: April 9, 2021, 05:34:24 pm »
Rest in Power King. God rest your soul, crying shame it ended this way. has been battling his demons for much of his life
Online naYoRHa2b

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9604 on: April 9, 2021, 05:37:34 pm »
Shit.

Just read that. Gonna listen to some of his early stuff now.

RIP, absolute legend in the realest sense.
Online B0151?

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9605 on: April 9, 2021, 05:48:21 pm »
 :'(

Amazing what he was able to achieve considering the truly tragic upbringing he had. One he was never really able to fully overcome. Brought a lot of humanity with the dark tales he told. He typifies what I love about hip hop and how it gives a voice to people who would never otherwise have a voice. More than anything though, he was a great artist, very talented guy. RIP
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9606 on: April 9, 2021, 05:49:35 pm »
Its Dark and Hell is Hot is one of the best albums ever. Its getting played tonight! RIP Earl Simmons!
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9607 on: April 9, 2021, 06:01:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April  9, 2021, 05:49:35 pm
Its Dark and Hell is Hot is one of the best albums ever. Its getting played tonight! RIP Earl Simmons!

Absolutely. Such an amazing album.
Offline Djozer

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9608 on: April 9, 2021, 06:16:04 pm »
RIP
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9609 on: April 9, 2021, 06:27:37 pm »
Damn, RIP DMX
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline hulksagoodboy

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9610 on: April 9, 2021, 06:33:37 pm »
Rest in paradise.



It's Dark and Hell is Hot and The Great Depression where big listens growing up.
Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9611 on: April 10, 2021, 06:45:30 am »
RIP DMX


Legend
YNWA

Offline Pistolero

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9612 on: April 10, 2021, 09:41:00 am »
Absolute fuckin tool....
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9613 on: April 10, 2021, 09:55:39 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 10, 2021, 09:41:00 am
Absolute fuckin tool....

?

Oh I see you arent happy about the animal cruelty charges he had years ago but Id put a lot of money on you not knowing about the man himself either.
Online B0151?

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9614 on: April 10, 2021, 11:42:02 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on April 10, 2021, 09:41:00 am
Absolute fuckin tool....
Know him well did you? Fuck off
Online aw1991

  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9615 on: April 10, 2021, 12:09:03 pm »
Awful news, RIP X.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9616 on: April 10, 2021, 02:20:06 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm
I agree. Mediocre rapper and arrested multiple times for animal cruelty. No sympathy for this man.

How was he mediocre? Did he ever go to prison for animal cruelty? The man was abused as a child by his own mother and used to be out on the streets befriending stray dogs. He was also given a laced blunt with crack in it when he was 11.

Some fucking high and mighty rawk posters on here. Say nothing if you have nothing nice to say.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9617 on: April 10, 2021, 02:44:55 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm
I agree. Mediocre rapper and arrested multiple times for animal cruelty. No sympathy for this man.
Mediocre rapper :lmao

Put out two number one albums in a year when you needed more than a tiktok to get noticed.

He did alot of shit he wasn't proud of (not condoning that) but also a product of a fucked up environment that I doubt many would of come out of and if they did with plenty to haunt them.
Online Coolie High

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9618 on: April 10, 2021, 02:57:34 pm »
Some people dont post in here all year, but come in here to disparage a dead rapper, sad people.
Online aw1991

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9619 on: April 10, 2021, 05:39:02 pm »
Some of my favorite DMX songs:

Intro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSeIRnrjUAw

Let Me Fly (probably my favorite)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arJy3T65l6A

Slippin' (haunting lyrics and video after his death)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ww-TQUeA3E
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9620 on: April 10, 2021, 09:51:17 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm
I agree. Mediocre rapper and arrested multiple times for animal cruelty. No sympathy for this man.

Yes lets ignore that the man has had child trauma and was addicted to drugs since he was 14, had a horrible bringing up, and paint his overall life like you have because some bad decisions. Animal cruelty is faul, but if you had any insight to his life, you'd have a better understanding. It's also impossible for people to grow and become better human beings isnt it after making mistakes when they were younger eh? Lets ignore the other parts of his life where he did good for others  while we are at ir

Fucking hell
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9621 on: April 10, 2021, 11:40:46 pm »
Offline momo22

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9622 on: April 11, 2021, 03:10:29 am »
Quote from: dalarr on April 10, 2021, 02:02:49 pm
I agree. Mediocre rapper and arrested multiple times for animal cruelty. No sympathy for this man.

I mean without getting in to anything else you've mentioned, saying he was a mediocre rapper is just ridiculous.
Now you think Ronald McDonald gonna go down to the basement and say, "Hey Mr. Nugget - you the bomb. We sellin' chicken faster than you can tear the bone out. So I'm gonna write my clowney ass name on this fat-ass cheque for you."

Offline dalarr

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9623 on: April 11, 2021, 10:14:56 am »
Apologies. My post was in bad taste.
Offline GinKop

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9624 on: April 11, 2021, 02:21:32 pm »
R.I.P DMX - one of my favourite rappers from my favourite era of hip-hop.

Really sad news.
JFT96

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9625 on: April 11, 2021, 03:34:42 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on April 11, 2021, 10:14:56 am
Apologies. My post was in bad taste.

Fair enough mate. As you can see a lot of us liked DMX and understood his struggle.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9626 on: April 11, 2021, 04:34:12 pm »
This was his last interview [ 2 months ago]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWWKJ8a3vqc&t=3345s


As great as it was, it was really frustrating that they surrounded him with alcohol [it's the theme of the podcast] but given his addiction problems, why in the world would you do it
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9627 on: April 11, 2021, 05:49:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on April 11, 2021, 04:34:12 pm
This was his last interview [ 2 months ago]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWWKJ8a3vqc&t=3345s


As great as it was, it was really frustrating that they surrounded him with alcohol [it's the theme of the podcast] but given his addiction problems, why in the world would you do it

Yeah I watched that yesterday, I do love Drink Champs but it was a bad idea having him surrounded by alcohol. Im glad he got his flowers last year when he done the Verzuz with Snoop.
Offline momo22

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9628 on: April 11, 2021, 10:47:05 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 11, 2021, 05:49:42 pm
Yeah I watched that yesterday, I do love Drink Champs but it was a bad idea having him surrounded by alcohol. Im glad he got his flowers last year when he done the Verzuz with Snoop.

Agree on the Drink Champs bit, wasn't the best idea to have him on there.

The night we lifted the title against Chelsea the Verzuz was, one of the best nights of my life.
Now you think Ronald McDonald gonna go down to the basement and say, "Hey Mr. Nugget - you the bomb. We sellin' chicken faster than you can tear the bone out. So I'm gonna write my clowney ass name on this fat-ass cheque for you."

Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9629 on: April 18, 2021, 08:08:41 am »
Black Rob dead at 51. RIP.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9630 on: April 18, 2021, 08:22:30 am »
Fucking hell what is going on. He was still getting a million streams a month on Spotify and he was homeless. The big hip hop heads needs to do something for it's artists now. It's not right.

RIP Black Rob
Offline GinKop

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9631 on: April 18, 2021, 11:23:30 am »
Awful news...seeing these people pass away having grown up with their music. R.I.P Black Rob.

Went to a club in Hamburg two years ago and when the DJ dropped Whoa, it went off in there.

Legacy.
JFT96

Online aw1991

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9632 on: April 18, 2021, 01:37:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 18, 2021, 08:08:41 am
Black Rob dead at 51. RIP.
RIP. Sad to hear about how difficult his life was, but Whoa is a legendary track.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9633 on: April 23, 2021, 02:48:03 pm »
RIP Shock G. Responsible for early 2Pac!
Offline puroresu_kid

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9634 on: April 26, 2021, 11:49:31 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on April 18, 2021, 11:23:30 am
Awful news...seeing these people pass away having grown up with their music. R.I.P Black Rob.

Went to a club in Hamburg two years ago and when the DJ dropped Whoa, it went off in there.

Legacy.

Yep I Rememeber going to Westwood club nights and it used to be crazy when this track was played.

Black Rob was just another victim to the bad boy curse.  Diddy has screwed over many artists. His nothing but a snake.
Online RedSince86

Re: The Hip Hop Thread
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 03:32:52 pm »
Been on a 90's hip hop mood this week.

How good are the debut albums of Raekwon (OBFCL) and Black Moon's (Enta Da Stage), just essential listening of a bygone golden age.

My 2 fav tracks from those albums.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ZYau0hJHFk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ZYau0hJHFk</a> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_-eVgV4PzX8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_-eVgV4PzX8</a>







"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
