Never stepped foot in this thread before. About to start a full time PGCE. Anyone in here done one? Kind of shitting it, truth be told.



What subject you doing S? also Primary or Secondary?Agree with Tepid. the Uni stuff is a doss, waste of time, but being thrown in at the deep end in schools is what its all about. I did mine 22 years ago in Birmingham, it was rough as fuck but I do not regret it, teaching was clearly my calling and I'm still doing it 22 years on, albeit in Indonesia.Good luck. Be confident, sometimes teaching is about being an actor as much as an educator! Don't suffer fools (and i mean other teachers as much as kids) , be yourself, work fucking hard, and you'll reap the rewards of what still is, a great career.