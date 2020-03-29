So today was my gf's first day of having to go in to school.
There is 1 kid in, apparently there are 2 which come in 3 days each with Weds being the only day they are both in.
The school has arranged for the contracted cover teachers to look after the kids so the normal teaching staff have no contact with these kids - yet the head has still scheduled for 5 or 6 of them to come in each day and have to spend the full day there - including over Easter hols. It's beyond ridiculous.
To top it off the head has apparently not been in since the lockdown and isn't on the schedule either.