  CHOPPER
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1760 on: March 29, 2020, 10:08:20 PM »
Saw this, thought of you...



Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

  McrRed
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1761 on: March 29, 2020, 10:17:56 PM »
  Lady_brandybuck
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1762 on: April 3, 2020, 04:48:33 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on March 29, 2020, 08:42:33 PM
Thanks for that debs...

Im going to go mad at Easter.How will I fill, my time?

I kept myself really busy last week.  Ive done lessons by filming on my iPad as I draw on A3 paper.

Sort of chalk and talk if you like.  Not ideal, but it helps unpack ideas with the kids.  Im going out try a zoom meeting with the sixth form sometime this week.  Feels really odd not to be seeing kids for so long...

Au contraire my friend. I can't wait for the two weeks of easter break just to stay away from the computer at least for a day. There are lessons to be planned, videos to be recorded and learning how to use google classroom, zoom, kahoot and other apps until I master them, so I can teach my students to master them themselves. These past three weeks have been mental, working from 8 am till 11pm.
"Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies"

  Tepid T₂O
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1763 on: April 3, 2020, 08:11:17 AM »
Quote from: Lady_brandybuck on April  3, 2020, 04:48:33 AM
Au contraire my friend. I can't wait for the two weeks of easter break just to stay away from the computer at least for a day. There are lessons to be planned, videos to be recorded and learning how to use google classroom, zoom, kahoot and other apps until I master them, so I can teach my students to master them themselves. These past three weeks have been mental, working from 8 am till 11pm.
Yeah, I can see how that might be the case.

Having two kids helps, it means I have to do something else.

I think its important to set boundaries for home working.  A point at which you end and dont start to the morning.  I also think that you are probably fundamentally less lazy than me ;D
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

  TheKid.
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1764 on: April 3, 2020, 03:38:39 PM »
Has anyone ever been looking forward to the Easter holidays less than this one??
  Tepid T₂O
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1765 on: April 3, 2020, 03:39:59 PM »
Quote from: TheKid. on April  3, 2020, 03:38:39 PM
Has anyone ever been looking forward to the Easter holidays less than this one??
Actaully not sure what to do without work to keep me occupied.

Ive bout a tool to get weeds out of my lawn.

Its that bad.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

  Craig 🤔
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1766 on: April 3, 2020, 03:52:38 PM »
So today was my gf's first day of having to go in to school.

There is 1 kid in, apparently there are 2 which come in 3 days each with Weds being the only day they are both in.

The school has arranged for the contracted cover teachers to look after the kids so the normal teaching staff have no contact with these kids - yet the head has still scheduled for 5 or 6 of them to come in each day and have to spend the full day there - including over Easter hols. It's beyond ridiculous.

To top it off the head has apparently not been in since the lockdown and isn't on the schedule either.
  Craig 🤔
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1767 on: April 3, 2020, 07:12:39 PM »
She is also scheduled to go in twice over Easter for full days... despite not having to look after any kids.

It's utterly utterly bizarre what their head is doing, but not one of them will say boo to a goose so she's getting away with all this shite.
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1768 on: April 3, 2020, 10:55:32 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April  3, 2020, 07:12:39 PM
She is also scheduled to go in twice over Easter for full days... despite not having to look after any kids.

It's utterly utterly bizarre what their head is doing, but not one of them will say boo to a goose so she's getting away with all this shite.

Too often the case. There's some bad head teachers out there who wield a lot of power.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

  The Gulleysucker
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1769 on: April 3, 2020, 11:23:05 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on March 29, 2020, 10:08:20 PM
Saw this, thought of you...





That's just stuff for 5 years olds and probably doesn't even include any proper chemicals.

You should teach them real stuff like us older peeps used when we were young, like below.  Explosions galore, guaranteed, and it even includes Uraninite to get that home made Geiger counter clicking like a Spanish dancing lady on speed playing castinets...





I don't do polite so fuck yoursalf with your stupid accusations...

Right you fuckwit I will show you why you are talking out of your fat arse...

Mutton Geoff (Obviously a real nice guy)

Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1770 on: April 4, 2020, 09:19:23 AM »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on April  3, 2020, 10:55:32 PM
Too often the case. There's some bad head teachers out there who wield a lot of power.

In lots of schools if you even reasonably suggest the Head or management team are making a mistake you find yourself very quickly forced out via underhand tactics.

Ever since Gove changed things so that you can be placed on a 'support plan' at the drop of a hat which is effectively capability procedures.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

  Fitzy.
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1771 on: April 4, 2020, 10:27:40 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on April  3, 2020, 07:12:39 PM
She is also scheduled to go in twice over Easter for full days... despite not having to look after any kids.

It's utterly utterly bizarre what their head is doing, but not one of them will say boo to a goose so she's getting away with all this shite.
Thats a disgrace
  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The Teachers' Thread
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1772 on: April 4, 2020, 09:28:47 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  4, 2020, 09:19:23 AM

Ever since Gove changed things so that you can be placed on a 'support plan' at the drop of a hat which is effectively capability procedures.

It's real pot luck. If you find yourself working for a boss who is ethical, respectful and humane you should never take it for granted.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

  Craig 🤔
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 03:56:03 AM »
One of the Deputy Heads at my gfs school is in intensive care with due to Corona. Apparently not looking good but then I guess being in intensive care never is. Hes not an old guy and apparently no known underlying issues.

Got to wonder how many teachers are currently effected after having to stay in a dangerous environment for as long as the Govt decided was needed.
  WhereAngelsPlay
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 05:13:20 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:56:03 AM
One of the Deputy Heads at my gfs school is in intensive care with due to Corona. Apparently not looking good but then I guess being in intensive care never is. Hes not an old guy and apparently no known underlying issues.

Got to wonder how many teachers are currently effected after having to stay in a dangerous environment for as long as the Govt decided was needed.

Some still are aren't they,looking after the kids of essential workers ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

  Craig 🤔
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 06:40:32 AM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:13:20 AM
Some still are aren't they,looking after the kids of essential workers ?

Most are to some degree. I know my missus is in around once every 7 or so working days, although isnt having to look after the kids but the Head is still making all teachers come in and spend the entire day there. Utter madness.
  TheKid.
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 07:47:57 AM »
Jesus after reading some of These I hope the negative moaners in our school think twice before moaning about our SLT and head in the future
  Tepid T₂O
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 08:17:29 AM »
Hmmm


Might have to go into school sometimes now.

We have one kid.  That kid travels 11 miles (moved house last year apparently)  to get to us on public transport.  We asked the school that they live near to take them and they refused.  So we will need a kid to travel on public transport for two hours a day and have 3 or 4 staff in.

Thats bonkers.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

  • Believer
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 09:05:55 AM »
I'm lucky and have got these 2 weeks at home as there are only 30 kids that need some days in school over this Easter Break so that's 3 staff required and management and some senior teachers are splitting the days between them.

After the break I'll be in only for 3 hours once a week but it's in a room with 3 kids who are all spaced apart. I sit well away from them and we have sanitizer and wipes for laptops etc.

Not heard of any of our staff who have had severe illness yet, there were a few members of staff that missed our last two weeks in school before we had to close as they were isolating due to their young kids having temperatures etc. I think maybe a few felt a bit unwell themselves but no way of knowing if it was the virus.

I am surprised I haven't had any symptoms yet to be honest - there were  a few kids in my form group who looked quite unwell for a day or so then went off for 2 weeks. Just the nature of a school in general where all sorts is floating around.

I'm just keeping my fingers crossed we all pull through this.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The Teachers' Thread
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 09:18:30 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:17:29 AM
Hmmm


Might have to go into school sometimes now.

We have one kid.  That kid travels 11 miles (moved house last year apparently)  to get to us on public transport.  We asked the school that they live near to take them and they refused.  So we will need a kid to travel on public transport for two hours a day and have 3 or 4 staff in.

Thats bonkers.

That IS nuts.

My missus is still going in once a week, but its to look after 3 or 4 paramedics and nurses kids so she doesnt mind. She was getting irritated with one couple who were sending their lad in. The dads a plumber and says he a key worker, but the mum worked from home as a hairdresser! Theyve finally seen sense and the kid is no longer coming in.
