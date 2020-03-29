I'm lucky and have got these 2 weeks at home as there are only 30 kids that need some days in school over this Easter Break so that's 3 staff required and management and some senior teachers are splitting the days between them.



After the break I'll be in only for 3 hours once a week but it's in a room with 3 kids who are all spaced apart. I sit well away from them and we have sanitizer and wipes for laptops etc.



Not heard of any of our staff who have had severe illness yet, there were a few members of staff that missed our last two weeks in school before we had to close as they were isolating due to their young kids having temperatures etc. I think maybe a few felt a bit unwell themselves but no way of knowing if it was the virus.



I am surprised I haven't had any symptoms yet to be honest - there were a few kids in my form group who looked quite unwell for a day or so then went off for 2 weeks. Just the nature of a school in general where all sorts is floating around.



I'm just keeping my fingers crossed we all pull through this.