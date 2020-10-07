« previous next »
Author Topic: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)  (Read 329680 times)

Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4600 on: October 7, 2020, 07:47:34 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October  7, 2020, 07:38:06 PM
Be careful with the screen protector as most advertise as SE/8/7 compatible when the SE's screen is ever so slightly curved,  you end up getting a halo effect.  You need one specially designed for the SE.  I bought mine from Amazon, a company called Omoton, they fit perfectly and come with a little framing tool to help application. I wouldn't go to a shop as most are unaware of the sight difference.

As for the case,  I use a Spigen rugged Armor, which despite the name is quite sleek.  I also have a Spigen Tough Armor which is more protective but bulkier and a Ringke Fusion X which is probably the most stylish but it left the faintest scratch on the back.  All three were £14 or under.
Cheers.

Do you think a verified Apple outlet would be able to apply the SE protector? I guess I'll just ask beforehand to make sure they have one that fits specifically and if not buy my own.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4601 on: October 7, 2020, 07:51:53 PM »
Probably, I asked the Apple store if they could fit a protector to an ipad a few years back and they did it without batting an eyelid, might depend on how busy they are but I just walked in, no appointment or anything.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4602 on: October 13, 2020, 09:09:48 PM »
If I buy an iPhone direct from apple, can I just stick my O2 sim in it and it will work?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4603 on: October 13, 2020, 09:10:45 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 13, 2020, 09:09:48 PM
If I buy an iPhone direct from apple, can I just stick my O2 sim in it and it will work?

Yeah, it should accept all UK networks.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4604 on: October 13, 2020, 09:20:33 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 13, 2020, 09:10:45 PM
Yeah, it should accept all UK networks.
Marvellous.

iPhone 12 awaits me then..
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4605 on: October 13, 2020, 11:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on October 13, 2020, 09:20:33 PM
Marvellous.

iPhone 12 awaits me then..

I still have the iPhone X so definitely getting the 12 Max Pro Giant Widescreen this time.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4606 on: October 14, 2020, 04:27:35 AM »
Tempted by the 12 mini. I hate big phones, rarely in a situation where I need a big screen and given I carry it around in my pocket I prefer it being smaller. Kept my 6 simply because of the size, but even after a battery replacement its on its last legs unfortunately.

Could do with going and seeing just how big the 12 is in comparison though.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4607 on: October 14, 2020, 07:40:14 AM »
I'm getting the 12 mini, 5.4 screen yet smaller than my current SE 20.  Also loving the thickish sides, reminds me of the 5s/SE days.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4608 on: October 14, 2020, 04:43:12 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 14, 2020, 07:40:14 AM
I'm getting the 12 mini, 5.4 screen yet smaller than my current SE 20.  Also loving the thickish sides, reminds me of the 5s/SE days.
Yeah the square sides were great back then.

Loving the SE Ive just got though and by the time I upgrade Im sure theyll be back to the curved design again.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4609 on: October 15, 2020, 12:24:17 PM »
I have an iPad 3rd generation (2012) and it cannot be updated to the latest version of ios so various apps have stopped working e.g. YouTube, ITV Player as they need updating but wont update due to the old version of ios, so stuck with the version I have, 9.3.5.
 
I seem to recall reading that Apple have deliberately slowed down older iPads/phones so you need to buy newer hardware, my iPad does seem to have slowed but could just be age.

Anyway I was thinking of jailbreaking it so I can update ios but it seems a bit of a chore and I am wondering - will this update speed it up ?
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4610 on: October 15, 2020, 03:42:37 PM »
Every update Ive done my phone or iPad has always appeared faster. However Ive not updated to a version it doesnt officially support so I cant say for sure how thatll work out for you though so not much help  ;D
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 07:39:18 PM »
Has anybody got the HomePod? Im looking on getting one and can see they are releasing a mini version.
Re: Apple iOS Apps Thread (iPad / iPhone / iPod)
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 06:51:00 AM »
12 pro ordered...

Buying direct form apple so its cheaper than my old XS per month. Weird.
