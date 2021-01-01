Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo (Read 5477 times)
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,447
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 12:56:02 am »
Liverpool, Champions of Uruguay 2023.
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915/status/1736174943514075531
Logged
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 22,462
The Awkward Squad
Re: Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 01:14:16 am »
.
^
'
Liverpool wins 1st leg of the Championship Play-Off Final |
Liverpool 2 - 0 Penarol
' - 5 minute highlights
(played last Wednesday)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA
'
Liverpool wins 2nd leg of the Championship Play-Off Final |
Penarol 0 - 1 Liverpool
' - 6 minute highlights
(played Saturday night; Liverpool win 3-0 on aggregate)
:-
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM</a>
^
or click here to watch -
www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM
https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915
:
https://liverpoolfc.com.uy
:
www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC1915
:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_F.C._(Montevideo
)
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:20:11 am by oojason
»
Logged
.
Some '
Useful Info
' for following the football +
TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays
etc -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769
A mini-index of RAWK's '
Liverpool Audio / Video Thread
' content over the years; & more -
www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo
Page created in 0.011 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.25]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2