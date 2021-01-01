« previous next »
'Liverpool wins 1st leg of the Championship Play-Off Final | Liverpool 2 - 0 Penarol' - 5 minute highlights (played last Wednesday):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/57SJJ1ip5PA



'Liverpool wins 2nd leg of the Championship Play-Off Final | Penarol 0 - 1 Liverpool' - 6 minute highlights (played Saturday night; Liverpool win 3-0 on aggregate):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/-ZdNwGrD0wM










https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : https://liverpoolfc.com.uy : www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC1915 : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Liverpool_F.C._(Montevideo)

