Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
What great lyrics .

Home is where I want to be
Pick me up and turn me around
I feel numb, born with a weak heart
I guess I must be having fun
The less we say about it, the better
Make it up as we go along
Feet on the ground, head in the sky
It's okay, I know nothing's wrong, nothing
I, I got plenty of time
I, you got light in your eyes
And you're standing here beside me
I love the passing of time
Never for money, always for love
Cover up and say goodnight, say goodnight
Home is where I want to be
But I guess I'm already there
I come home, she lifted up her wings
I guess that this must be the place
I can't tell one from another
Did I find you, or you find me?
There was a time before we were born
If someone asks, this is where I'll be, where I'll be
I, we drift in and out
I, sing into my mouth
Out of all those kinds of people
You got a face with a view
I'm just an animal looking for a home
And share the same space for a minute or two
And you love me 'til my heart stops
Love me 'til I'm dead
Eyes that light up, eyes look through you
Cover up the blank spots
Hit me on the head, I got
"Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh"

I found a video on youtube and the way Tina and David look at eachother when  he his singing is amazing .
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
I've just watched that and it's the way she looks at him . She 's one top pixie her .

Show Host  to David Byrne .

' Why do you have so many members in your band '

' Well it gives me the time to fool around a bit '

Or something like that.
Re: The Talking Heads Appreciation Thread
Home.. is where I want to be ..

And she was lying  in the grass, and she could hear the highway breathing.

Pure genius way of describing an acid trip.
