Had to change the headlamp bulb on my lads Corsa last night.



Whoever designed that was just being a bellend. So needlessly complicated to get at it.



Designed to be quick and easy to build, not work onThe headlights on my X type are shite, may as well have used candles, so about 7 years ago I bought brighter bulbs. It was only when I went to fit them I realised you need a hand like a Grey to actually get in to the connections, due to the power steering pipework. Its supposed to be easier to change the bulb if you remove the front bumper, but even then I couldn't get the headlight out so gave up. Thankfully, a bulb has never blown, if one does I'll use Halfords fitting service, although some refuse to try on my model of car.Dunno if the Corsa is the same as the Astra H my missus owns, but to change a rear bulb you have to removed the entire light cluster (easy enough as its big plastic bolts in the boot area) but then you need a crosshead screwdriver to remove the cover to access the bulbs. Not get if you are out and about and don't have screwdrivers...