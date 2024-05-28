« previous next »
Author Topic: Car & mechanics advice thread  (Read 92979 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1120 on: May 28, 2024, 11:23:54 am »
Quick question for those in the know - i've just changed the turbocharger inlet pipe on the 'cold' side (due to a hole in it) - should i be changing the 'hot' side pipe at the same time/soon? 

When i went to Citroen to find the part number, they only sold these pipes in pairs (at just over £220) but i was able to source the pipe i needed from Autodoc for £35 delivered from Germany!

Car has done just a shade over 100k miles and the hole was caused by the pipe rubbing on an aircon pipe - great design by citroen.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1121 on: May 28, 2024, 01:13:45 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on May 28, 2024, 11:23:54 am
Quick question for those in the know - i've just changed the turbocharger inlet pipe on the 'cold' side (due to a hole in it) - should i be changing the 'hot' side pipe at the same time/soon? 

When i went to Citroen to find the part number, they only sold these pipes in pairs (at just over £220) but i was able to source the pipe i needed from Autodoc for £35 delivered from Germany!

Car has done just a shade over 100k miles and the hole was caused by the pipe rubbing on an aircon pipe - great design by citroen.

Yes at that kind of mileage I'd swap both - rubber hoses get brittle over time and if they're anywhere near heat, the heating and cooling kills them, so I'd change the hot one too
Offline stewil007

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1122 on: May 28, 2024, 02:06:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 01:13:45 pm
Yes at that kind of mileage I'd swap both - rubber hoses get brittle over time and if they're anywhere near heat, the heating and cooling kills them, so I'd change the hot one too

Cheers Rob,

as is always the way - only 2 jublilee clips to undo, but having to remove the wheel and the wheel arch lining to access them.....pain in the arse!
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1123 on: May 28, 2024, 02:48:19 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on May 28, 2024, 02:06:41 pm
Cheers Rob,

as is always the way - only 2 jublilee clips to undo, but having to remove the wheel and the wheel arch lining to access them.....pain in the arse!

They design them to be built as quick as possible, downside is that they then maximise the time in the workshops, bangs up the hourlies. Although Citroens have always been a pig to work on
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1124 on: May 28, 2024, 04:13:03 pm »
My 2006 car is starting to fall apart.

My driver window goes down, but doesn't go up. Annoying when in a car park and have to put the ticket into the machine. Only goes up if I take the key out of the ignition and hold the lock button down  :D

A panel behind the front wheel came off the other day when parking up on a kerb. Went to fix it yesterday. Locking nut is utterly threaded to fuck so can't get the wheel off. No idea how as it was fine last time I used it  :butt

Ordered a new window switch and locking nut but not arriving until next week.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1125 on: May 28, 2024, 08:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2024, 04:13:03 pm
My 2006 car is starting to fall apart.

My driver window goes down, but doesn't go up. Annoying when in a car park and have to put the ticket into the machine. Only goes up if I take the key out of the ignition and hold the lock button down  :D

A panel behind the front wheel came off the other day when parking up on a kerb. Went to fix it yesterday. Locking nut is utterly threaded to fuck so can't get the wheel off. No idea how as it was fine last time I used it  :butt

Ordered a new window switch and locking nut but not arriving until next week.

How do you know that the switch is the problem?
Offline Graeme

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1126 on: May 28, 2024, 08:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 28, 2024, 08:13:36 pm
How do you know that the switch is the problem?

He said it goes up when he uses the lock button on the key so that would suggest the mechanism etc are fine.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1127 on: May 28, 2024, 08:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on May 28, 2024, 08:39:23 pm
He said it goes up when he uses the lock button on the key so that would suggest the mechanism etc are fine.

Was just going to say that, if the auto closure feature is working fine, then first thing i'd do is change the switch, as this is most likely the culprit.
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1128 on: May 28, 2024, 09:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 28, 2024, 08:13:36 pm
How do you know that the switch is the problem?

Took it all apart the other day. The wee rubber bit that's supposed to push the connections apart is ripped.
I was able to put it up with the switch when I had it all in pieces in my hand. Obviously that's not really practical when driving  :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1129 on: May 28, 2024, 09:07:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2024, 09:02:28 pm
Took it all apart the other day. The wee rubber bit that's supposed to push the connections apart is ripped.
I was able to put it up with the switch when I had it all in pieces in my hand. Obviously that's not really practical when driving  :D

Is it the same switch on the passenger side? If so, you could swap them to get you going.
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1130 on: May 28, 2024, 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on May 28, 2024, 09:07:15 pm
Is it the same switch on the passenger side? If so, you could swap them to get you going.

Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was driver side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1131 on: May 28, 2024, 09:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2024, 09:12:19 pm
Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was delivered side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh

I do that trick all the time!  ;D

I went through a stage of the door handle springs failing on UPVC doors, and swapped the handles of the highly used doors for the hardly used ones (garage) to keep them in service whilst the replacement springs turned up.
 ;)
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1132 on: May 28, 2024, 10:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 28, 2024, 09:12:19 pm
Didn't even think to check to be honest.
However on eBay the one I ordered was driver side at £35. There was a passenger side one for half that. .
Should've checked if they were identical   :duh

They won't be - passenger door only does that side, drivers does drivers and passengers windows and if a 4 door, also does rear doors and has the window lock for the backs.
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1133 on: May 29, 2024, 01:47:31 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 10:25:12 pm
They won't be - passenger door only does that side, drivers does drivers and passengers windows and if a 4 door, also does rear doors and has the window lock for the backs.

It's a 2006 Rob, it's not that advanced  :D

The switches are on either side of the gear stick. Driver side front and back, passenger side front and back.

Exactly like this image (can't embed as on my phone)

https://www.e46fanatics.com/attachments/25924_24ac89a3-fea3-4348-9eea-a6a45dafa332-jpg.306926/
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1134 on: May 29, 2024, 08:18:59 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 29, 2024, 01:47:31 am
It's a 2006 Rob, it's not that advanced  :D

The switches are on either side of the gear stick. Driver side front and back, passenger side front and back.

Exactly like this image (can't embed as on my phone)

https://www.e46fanatics.com/attachments/25924_24ac89a3-fea3-4348-9eea-a6a45dafa332-jpg.306926/


Bloody hell, being a BMW, i expected it to be different. The wifes 06 Astra has the switches in the door, mine is an 09, but the car was released in 2000/01 iirc. This is what my drivers door is like, although mine has an additional button for the power fold mirrors

Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1135 on: May 29, 2024, 08:40:12 am »
And for the hat trick, went to get in the car this morning. No buttons on the key fob are working  :lmao
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1136 on: May 29, 2024, 09:27:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 29, 2024, 08:40:12 am
And for the hat trick, went to get in the car this morning. No buttons on the key fob are working  :lmao

:lmao

Probably needs a battery
Offline Jules01

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1137 on: August 16, 2024, 05:44:34 pm »
Just had my car mot'd and serviced.
All okish except for a slight seepage from the water pump.(13 year old fiesta,cambelt and water pump change 5 years ago)
My plan following their advice is to just monitor it and as long as it doesn't leak too much just nurse it along and top up if needed and then probably get it changed in a years time.
I spoke with my step dad who's an ex mechanic but more of an old fashioned bodger type(Think Arthur daley  :D) who suggested a water sealant(maybe Radweld or similar?)
I'm guessing they're more of a get you home job rather than something that'll last a year or two?And possibly cause me more problems?
Online Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm »
Had to change the headlamp bulb on my lads Corsa last night.

Whoever designed that was just being a bellend. So needlessly complicated to get at it.
Online Getting the christmas choo choo to stay with Gary Neville

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 05:00:09 pm »
On my wifes smart forfour, outer rear view mirror has 3 plastic parts - One top cover, one holder cover top (to a-pillar) and one holder cover bottom. And the bottom cover is missing. On one side.

Apparently I cant get that 2 inch x 2 inch plastic part separately. I need to order the entire mirror assembly together and Mercedes is quoting me 200 euros. Fuck off.
Online Santas robbed me shorts

Re: Car & mechanics advice thread
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 05:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Today at 04:43:02 pm
Had to change the headlamp bulb on my lads Corsa last night.

Whoever designed that was just being a bellend. So needlessly complicated to get at it.

Designed to be quick and easy to build, not work on :no 

The headlights on my X type are shite, may as well have used candles, so about 7 years ago I bought brighter bulbs. It was only when I went to fit them I realised you need a hand like a Grey to actually get in to the connections, due to the power steering pipework. Its supposed to be easier to change the bulb if you remove the front bumper, but even then I couldn't get the headlight out so gave up.  Thankfully, a bulb has never blown, if one does I'll use Halfords fitting service, although some refuse to try on my model of car.

Dunno if the Corsa is the same as the Astra H my missus owns, but to change a rear bulb you have to removed the entire light cluster (easy enough as its big plastic bolts in the boot area) but then you need a crosshead screwdriver to remove the cover to access the bulbs. Not get if you are out and about and don't have screwdrivers...
