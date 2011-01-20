Ideal situation would be to land somewhere in a entry/junior role and get on a course through them but that is very rare.



Have a look at degree apprenticeships. I decided to change careers a couple of years back, and am 2/3rds of the way through one in data science. If Im totally honest, I learn way more on the job than I do on the degree part, but its been a great way to move into a new career and learn from scratch. They definitely have software engineering ones, and I think Ive seen cyber security focused ones too. If you go on the governments apprenticeship service website you can search and set up alerts for them.I did move 350 miles to do mine but I dont regret it. I dont see how I would ever have got into a technical field like this without doing it the way I did.Like Claire has said above, Python is a good place to start for whatever you end up doing.