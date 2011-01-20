That looks great that, is it worth me paying the £19 it is asking for now or wait until the author drops discount codes next month?
I'd wait to be honest, it's free really regularly! You can also watch the first ones for free on YouTube to get started while you wait for the next codes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1F_OgqRuSdI&list=PL0-84-yl1fUnRuXGFe_F7qSH1LEnn9LkW
And it's all the same content as the book which he has published on his website: https://automatetheboringstuff.com/2e/chapter0/
Or Claire posted a link a bit further up that had quite a few free ones on. I only recommend ATBS because I did it and found it quite good. I'm sure there's loads of decent ones about!
Hi rhi, do you not need a good level of understanding of stats and Bayes theorem? What kind of projects are you working on?
This is a really hard one to answer because it's so company or even department specific. I work for a multinational insurance company, and we have different arms of the business, and all of us to completely different stuff and are at different stages of maturity in terms of data science work. At my place (medical insurance) we aren't doing anything majorly complex - hypothesis testing, dynamic pricing models and we're currently working on a tool that will automatically approve claims that have a high probability of being approved anyway (using random forests, so you don't even need to really know the stats!). Personally I've been working on creating structured data from free text, using some software engineering type stuff (some mad regexes) and machine learning to predict whether something is a drug dosage or strength. As a team we also work a lot on fraud detection, but again more about applying appropriate methods than coding the maths ourselves.
My colleagues in other parts of the business do much more complex stuff with mathematical models, and our "Group" operations do some mind-blowing research into machine learning and computer vision and stuff. One thing I know the home insurance part have been working on is using satellite images to infer the slope of a roof on a house, and therefore price the risk appropriately (flat roofs are more risky or something). I can't begin to explain the technical aspects of that
But basically, everything across that spectrum is lumped in as "data science", even though it's quite different and needs different skill sets.
I see quite a few job adverts for data scientists where the requirements are basically "can you code a bit and do you understand numbers"
so I'm sure you'd be in with a shot!